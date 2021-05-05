 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Gallagher now claims SEAL team planned to kill unarmed ISIS fighter, most likely with sledgehammer/watermelon contraption   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope he meets his end like furry Kyle
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd love to see what an independent review of USSOCOM from 2001 until today turns up.

I'd bet none of us would enjoy reading that review.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pextor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gallagher one or Gallagher two?

There is a difference.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we are going to ask these guys to fight a never ending war then we should expect more of these stories.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it too late for a dishonorable discharge?
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get these guys are trained killers, but this farker sounds more like a serial killer.  Special forces need some serious oversight.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Everyone was on board with it!" Which is why he was turned in by his own men who fell all over themselves to testify against him.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He will kill again.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'd love to see what an independent review of USSOCOM from 2001 until today turns up.

I'd bet none of us would enjoy reading that review.


I certainly wouldn't.  'Cause if I did read it, there'd be a knock on the door about 5m later...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man enjoying undeserved pardon says what?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: I hope he meets his end like furry Kyle


Besides all the made up stories, were there any controversies about Chris Kyle's sniper service? He wasn't running around murdering people for fun, which is what this guy did.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, this is why you always bring umbrellas and plastic sheets if you're going to be on the front row of a SEAL team execution.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You guys have more empathy for an ISIS fighter... someone who aligned themselves with a group that publicly executed gays and anyone outside their sect of insanity...than someone who gave their life for the country you live in.

Seriously, who the fark are you guys to judge him?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: baka-san: I hope he meets his end like furry Kyle

Besides all the made up stories, were there any controversies about Chris Kyle's sniper service? He wasn't running around murdering people for fun, which is what this guy did.


He was just a dick.

I think he really believed that they were doing good in Iraq and felt betrayed when he came home to a country that ignore vets at best and are mildly hostile to them at worst. So he found where he did get support, which was the far right, and doubled down on his persona.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sympathy*
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if this knucklehead made contradictory statements to the federal investigators before his trial? He was not pardoned by 45** and by theory could be charged with obstruction of justice charges for willful false statements. Now I would be surprised if the DOD/DOJ would charge him, however he may have just confessed to some felonies.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: "Everyone was on board with it!" Which is why he was turned in by his own men who fell all over themselves to testify against him.


This farkhead's a mass murderering psychopath, but wasn't convicted of even the most obvious murder. Then Trump pardoned him for lesser crime he was convicted of. America. Fark yeah.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: Lsherm: baka-san: I hope he meets his end like furry Kyle

Besides all the made up stories, were there any controversies about Chris Kyle's sniper service? He wasn't running around murdering people for fun, which is what this guy did.

He was just a dick.

I think he really believed that they were doing good in Iraq and felt betrayed when he came home to a country that ignore vets at best and are mildly hostile to them at worst. So he found where he did get support, which was the far right, and doubled down on his persona.


I haven't done a whole lot of reading on him, but what I've read indicates to me he was probably (likely) mentally ill. That tracks, because I don't think being a successful sniper is the kind of thing normal people can accomplish. You need some kind of special screw loose to  even attempt it.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: You guys have more empathy for an ISIS fighter... someone who aligned themselves with a group that publicly executed gays and anyone outside their sect of insanity...than someone who gave their life for the country you live in.

Seriously, who the fark are you guys to judge him?


I'm a guy who deployed a few times without deliberately murdering anybody. Twat waffles like this just created more insurgents because they couldn't control their bloodlust and that resulted in more of my brothers being injured and killed.

As far as people who didn't deploy, they're Americans who rightfully hold our servicemen to a higher standard than farking ISIS.

Go find a big ol bag of dicks and eat em you Nimitz Class Douche Canoe.
 
kabar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: You guys have more empathy for an ISIS fighter... someone who aligned themselves with a group that publicly executed gays and anyone outside their sect of insanity...than someone who gave their life for the country you live in.

Seriously, who the fark are you guys to judge him?


Me? I'm a senior officer in the same military as him who swore a (similar) oath. An oath he chose to violate in a deplorable manner because he's a farking sociopath. The only reason that cocksucker is free is because the sack of shiat that was POTUS at the time.

Whoever fights monsters should see to it that in the process he does not become a monster. It's kind of the foundation of trying to claim a semblance of a moral high ground. He shiat on that ideal and is proud of it.

fark Eddie Gallagher forever.

/3 trips to Afg, 1 to Iraq
//Lots of combat, somehow managed to not be a war criminal
///fark that guy
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just pull the military out of all the places not called "USA".  Let all the countries be whatever they want.  If another country attacks one of our allies, just nuke the offender to a molten radioactive slag heap.  We need the military in the US to hunt down the insurrectionists.  Including the ones in their own ranks.  We need a purge of those who want to overthrow the BidenHarris.  Those that are unwilling to accept the supreme power the BidenHarris wields.  We don't need to be world police, let China and Russia do that.  Or not.  Whatever.  Its on them and whoever they are policing.  We need to clean up our own country.  There is garbage to be taken to the curb.  Only the " Glory of Blood" can cleanse our country of it's taint and sins.  May the Blood Gods bless us with purification.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: Lsherm: baka-san: I hope he meets his end like furry Kyle

Besides all the made up stories, were there any controversies about Chris Kyle's sniper service? He wasn't running around murdering people for fun, which is what this guy did.

He was just a dick.

I think he really believed that they were doing good in Iraq and felt betrayed when he came home to a country that ignore vets at best and are mildly hostile to them at worst. So he found where he did get support, which was the far right, and doubled down on his persona.


what farking country are we talking about here?  by my observation we stop just short of blowing military personnel in the usa.

except of course when it comes to helping them physically and emotionally.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: You guys have more empathy for an ISIS fighter... someone who aligned themselves with a group that publicly executed gays and anyone outside their sect of insanity...than someone who gave their life for the country you live in.

Seriously, who the fark are you guys to judge him?


He was tried, judged, and convicted by the court, wasn't he? Who are you to judge us?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I read a story that this guy went missing while hiking off in some remote tract of woodlands my only concern would be for the wild animals. I would hate to think of some unsuspecting predator or scavenger eating him. They would probably get sick.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: You guys have more empathy for an ISIS fighter... someone who aligned themselves with a group that publicly executed gays and anyone outside their sect of insanity...than someone who gave their life for the country you live in.

Seriously, who the fark are you guys to judge him?


You sound triggered. Soldiers aren't automatically saints, and this particular soldier, by all accounts, was a sadistic asshole.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'd love to see what an independent review of USSOCOM from 2001 until today turns up.

I'd bet none of us would enjoy reading that review.


Yeah, soldiers are basically just people who are allowed to do every crime on the books because they're abroad.  Special ops must have darker sins than the rank and file.

The only real solution to that is lasting peace.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kabar: tuxq: You guys have more empathy for an ISIS fighter... someone who aligned themselves with a group that publicly executed gays and anyone outside their sect of insanity...than someone who gave their life for the country you live in.

Seriously, who the fark are you guys to judge him?

Me? I'm a senior officer in the same military as him who swore a (similar) oath. An oath he chose to violate in a deplorable manner because he's a farking sociopath. The only reason that cocksucker is free is because the sack of shiat that was POTUS at the time.

shinji3i: tuxq: You guys have more empathy for an ISIS fighter... someone who aligned themselves with a group that publicly executed gays and anyone outside their sect of insanity...than someone who gave their life for the country you live in.

Seriously, who the fark are you guys to judge him?

I'm a guy who deployed a few times without deliberately murdering anybody. Twat waffles like this just created more insurgents because they couldn't control their bloodlust and that resulted in more of my brothers being injured and killed.

As far as people who didn't deploy, they're Americans who rightfully hold our servicemen to a higher standard than farking ISIS.

Go find a big ol bag of dicks and eat em you Nimitz Class Douche Canoe.


Translation: You're a POG. Have a seat.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, kabar, that wasn't directed at you.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they put him at some polar weather station counting paper clips.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: kabar: tuxq: You guys have more empathy for an ISIS fighter... someone who aligned themselves with a group that publicly executed gays and anyone outside their sect of insanity...than someone who gave their life for the country you live in.

Seriously, who the fark are you guys to judge him?

Me? I'm a senior officer in the same military as him who swore a (similar) oath. An oath he chose to violate in a deplorable manner because he's a farking sociopath. The only reason that cocksucker is free is because the sack of shiat that was POTUS at the time.
shinji3i: tuxq: You guys have more empathy for an ISIS fighter... someone who aligned themselves with a group that publicly executed gays and anyone outside their sect of insanity...than someone who gave their life for the country you live in.

Seriously, who the fark are you guys to judge him?

I'm a guy who deployed a few times without deliberately murdering anybody. Twat waffles like this just created more insurgents because they couldn't control their bloodlust and that resulted in more of my brothers being injured and killed.

As far as people who didn't deploy, they're Americans who rightfully hold our servicemen to a higher standard than farking ISIS.

Go find a big ol bag of dicks and eat em you Nimitz Class Douche Canoe.

Translation: You're a POG. Have a seat.


Found the boot. Go slap your backpack on kiddo, the adults are talking.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'd love to see what an independent review of USSOCOM from 2001 until today turns up.

I'd bet none of us would enjoy reading that review.


Pretty sure each and every member of SOCCOM has at least started writing a book.

Fark it. Get someone producer to say that they're looking for personal accounts to possibly be turned into a screenplay for a future blockbuster hit and they'll mail it to you. The more extreme the better.
 
Mock26
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

tuxq: You guys have more empathy for an ISIS fighter... someone who aligned themselves with a group that publicly executed gays and anyone outside their sect of insanity...than someone who gave their life for the country you live in.

Seriously, who the fark are you guys to judge him?


Who are we to judge him? We are not murdering pieces of schitt. That is who we are.

As for the ISIS fighter, yeah, he was a murdering piece of shiatt, but that is not the point. The point is that when mr. macho swore his oath to the Constitution he agreed to obey the rules and laws set forth by the military, and one of them is not to murder captives. When that happens then he became no better than that ISIS fighter. So yeah, f*ck both of them. And the same goes for you for sticking up for the murderous piece of schitt.

Also, take that "gave his life for the country you live in" line and shove it where the sun does not shine, and make sure you really get it up there, too. I served my country and this guy is a disgrace to the uniform, the flag, the country, and the Constitution.
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTA:  Gallagher added that he cut an "airway" in the teen's throat "just for practice. I was practicing to see how fast I could do one in."

I gotta admit, that's some dark sh*t right there. Figures this is the kind of person Trump would align himself with.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
ITT tuxq supports war criminals.
 
Mock26
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

shinji3i: tuxq: You guys have more empathy for an ISIS fighter... someone who aligned themselves with a group that publicly executed gays and anyone outside their sect of insanity...than someone who gave their life for the country you live in.

Seriously, who the fark are you guys to judge him?

I'm a guy who deployed a few times without deliberately murdering anybody. Twat waffles like this just created more insurgents because they couldn't control their bloodlust and that resulted in more of my brothers being injured and killed.

As far as people who didn't deploy, they're Americans who rightfully hold our servicemen to a higher standard than farking ISIS.

Go find a big ol bag of dicks and eat em you Nimitz Class Douche Canoe.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

johnny queso: Magnanimous_J: Lsherm: baka-san: I hope he meets his end like furry Kyle

Besides all the made up stories, were there any controversies about Chris Kyle's sniper service? He wasn't running around murdering people for fun, which is what this guy did.

He was just a dick.

I think he really believed that they were doing good in Iraq and felt betrayed when he came home to a country that ignore vets at best and are mildly hostile to them at worst. So he found where he did get support, which was the far right, and doubled down on his persona.

what farking country are we talking about here?  by my observation we stop just short of blowing military personnel in the usa.

except of course when it comes to helping them physically and emotionally.


Its almost like America loves the idea of the troops, but not necessarily the reality.

When Kyle came home, he thought he was a conquering hero, slayer of monsters and was about to enjoy a lifetime of Buzz Aldrin treatment.

But public opinion had shifted, people were sick and tired of the war, and few people really cared anymore.

Don't you remember that time? I had to regularly remind myself that there even was still a war going on.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pextor: Gallagher one or Gallagher two?

There is a difference.


Leo Gallagher is the only true Gallagher that can wield the famous Sledge-O-Matic!
 
Barricaded Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dothemath: If we are going to ask these guys to fight a never ending war then we should expect more of these stories.


Or if we executed this particular asshole for it, we'd see a lot fewer of them in the future.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kabar: Whoever fights monsters should see to it that in the process he does not become a monster.


Or create more monsters.

See snipers in Ramada, or was it Falluja, who were taking out any male of fighting age (read: height, so 14 years +).

/not my words, google the subject if curious
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader: I get these guys are trained killers, but this farker sounds more like a serial killer.  Special forces need some serious oversight.


Special Forces need to be nixed.
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

tuxq: You guys have more empathy for an ISIS fighter... someone who aligned themselves with a group that publicly executed gays and anyone outside their sect of insanity...than someone who gave their life for the country you live in.

Seriously, who the fark are you guys to judge him?


I'm an American whose taxes fund these people and likes to believe (probably foolishly) that we should rise above the people we declare to be enemies. Especially when their behavior, such as you described, is one of the reasons they might be our enemy. If you are good with our people being equal to ISIS then that is your thing to deal with
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: dothemath: If we are going to ask these guys to fight a never ending war then we should expect more of these stories.

Or if we executed this particular asshole for it, we'd see a lot fewer of them in the future.


I think thats a little much.

You would probably just see fewer volunteers for SEAL duty. And it is 100% voluntary, nobody is ordered to BUD/S.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dothemath: Barricaded Gunman: dothemath: If we are going to ask these guys to fight a never ending war then we should expect more of these stories.

Or if we executed this particular asshole for it, we'd see a lot fewer of them in the future.

I think thats a little much.

You would probably just see fewer volunteers for SEAL duty. And it is 100% voluntary, nobody is ordered to BUD/S.


Special ops is kind of like politics. Nobody who voluntarily signs up should be allowed to do it.
at the very least, screen for psychos
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I wonder how many people that guy beheaded or set on fire before he was killed? I was looking for some farks to give about him being "murdered" but it seems I'm all out.
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: dothemath: Barricaded Gunman: dothemath: If we are going to ask these guys to fight a never ending war then we should expect more of these stories.

Or if we executed this particular asshole for it, we'd see a lot fewer of them in the future.

I think thats a little much.

You would probably just see fewer volunteers for SEAL duty. And it is 100% voluntary, nobody is ordered to BUD/S.

Special ops is kind of like politics. Nobody who voluntarily signs up should be allowed to do it.
at the very least, screen for psychos


SEALs and Delta (Now the Combat App. Grp) both have psychologists on staff who conduct screenings. The truth is that most of these people are very disciplined and very well monitored. Some are highly intelligent, some are barely out of HS.
 
Greil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tuxq: You guys have more empathy for an ISIS fighter... someone who aligned themselves with a group that publicly executed gays and anyone outside their sect of insanity...than someone who gave their life for the country you live in.

Seriously, who the fark are you guys to judge him?


Active duty, that's who. The guy is psychotic, he will do this again, and there's a very real chance it'll be one of the servicemembers who tries to stop him next time. Seriously, have you even read the accounts?
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'd love to see what an independent review of USSOCOM from 2001 until today turns up.

I'd bet none of us would enjoy reading that review.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have a lot of respect for the people in this thread standing up for virtue (and deescalation of wars).

This has been personified in this Gallagher.

So I find that hard to reconcile with a military that uses the term "collateral damage" to signify the death of innocent civilians.

/I truly believe that the armies that actually "win" wars in the future will be the ones that avoid killing innocent people as much as possible and pay "blood money" if innocents are killed inadvertently.
//now try to convince modern militaries of that, especially when they have the missiles and firepower to ignore such a suggestion
///maybe a look at long term deaths and financial costs might help
 
