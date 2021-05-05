 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   News: Woman pulls a gun in the carpool lane. FARK: Of an elementary school   (kark.com) divider line
25
    More: Scary, The Police, Rock music, School officials, English-language films, A&M Records, Firearm, Leo White, LITTLE ROCK  
•       •       •

429 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2021 at 5:10 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Look up 'vague' in the dictionary and you'll see the 4 sentences in this article
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not at all a shock. The dropoff lane seems to make people act like frantically insufferable dickheads. Doubly so for the sort of person who'd have red rims on their car.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Not at all a shock. The dropoff lane seems to make people act like frantically insufferable dickheads. Doubly so for the sort of person who'd have red rims on their car.


It's because parents can't be ready to just drop them off and drive away. Say goodbye and kiss them while you are waiting in line. If it takes more than fifteen seconds you're doing it wrong.
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"School officials have requested an officer return Wednesday to ban the suspect from school grounds."

If i were that TV news producer I would make sure I had the news crew show up on Wednesday too.

But knowing my luck, something tells me mrs pistol packing momma ain't gonna show.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: BigNumber12: Not at all a shock. The dropoff lane seems to make people act like frantically insufferable dickheads. Doubly so for the sort of person who'd have red rims on their car.

It's because parents can't be ready to just drop them off and drive away. Say goodbye and kiss them while you are waiting in line. If it takes more than fifteen seconds you're doing it wrong.


Most folks do just that, and it doesn't change how the dickheads act. Racing through the school zone, shoving into the head of a queue, parking on red curbs or blocking a driveway. They just seem to exist in their own exceptional little reality where they're the only one in a hurry, and child safety be damned.

Immediate shift to "other people make them drive that way" noted, though.
 
skyotter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Something something something police society.
 
skyotter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

skyotter: police society.


Fark, way to botch a landing.  "Polite society".
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: BigNumber12: Not at all a shock. The dropoff lane seems to make people act like frantically insufferable dickheads. Doubly so for the sort of person who'd have red rims on their car.

It's because parents can't be ready to just drop them off and drive away. Say goodbye and kiss them while you are waiting in line. If it takes more than fifteen seconds you're doing it wrong.


Reading comprehension fail.

"...cut off three other vehicles who were waiting to pick up children."
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The only time I've ever felt the urge to pull a gun was in a carpool lane of an elementary school.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Once again the guns inspiring politeness. Pro tip, no good will ever be the result of confronting an a-hole aggressive driver with words, gestures or your own aggression . Take a deep breath, exhale and let them go. They aren't going to appreciate your safe driving tips and how considerate drivers should act.   With society's overwhelming penchant for gun politeness that "Next time" could very well be this time.  Be safe out there.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: s because parents can't be ready to just drop them off and drive away. Say goodbye and kiss them while you are waiting in line. If it takes more than fifteen seconds you're doing it wrong.


My kid's high school has a bunch of parents who, for whatever reason, insist their kid get out of the car as close as possible to entrance. Never mind the side walk that can easily accommodate 10 cars. Never mind that kids who drive their own asses to school walk up to a quarter mile to get to the entrance. Nope. They'll stop, go, stop, go, force everyone else to weave in and out around them just so their precious little snowflake only has to walk 150 feet instead of 200 feet.

/My kid can't get his driver's license soon enough
 
kt-atl
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

skyotter: skyotter: police society.

Fark, way to botch a landing.  "Polite society".


You weren't wrong...
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They will ban the suspect from school grounds?  What about the whole threatening with a deadly weapon thing?  Oh...  Happened down South.  Nevermind
 
jimjays
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
 By lunchtime every kid in that school knew Amy's mom is a psycho.
 
Resin33
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I mean.. it IS Little Rock.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"a black Yukon with red rims"

Ugh
 
SMB2811
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: Look up 'vague' in the dictionary and you'll see the 4 sentences in this article


No you won't, you'll see the definition of 'vague.'
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's some classy sh*t right there.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

caffeine_addict: They will ban the suspect from school grounds?  What about the whole threatening with a deadly weapon thing?  Oh...  Happened down South.  Nevermind


Listen Yankee, she not only has a concealed carry permit, she's got a threatening permit. You just don't understand the way we do things down here. Neither do we, but we know we like it. Drink your soy milk and keep your nose out of our business. I wish I had some business.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When was it decided that everyone had to drive their kid to school? That was not a thing when I grew up. There were buses.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I 💗 ENTITLEMENT
 
jimjays
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jaytkay: When was it decided that everyone had to drive their kid to school? That was not a thing when I grew up. There were buses.


There were buses, and there was nothing more humiliating than showing up to school with one of your parents--and maybe a sibling! Kids would hobble for miles on crutches before they'd show up with a parent.
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pheelix: EvilEgg: s because parents can't be ready to just drop them off and drive away. Say goodbye and kiss them while you are waiting in line. If it takes more than fifteen seconds you're doing it wrong.

My kid's high school has a bunch of parents who, for whatever reason, insist their kid get out of the car as close as possible to entrance. Never mind the side walk that can easily accommodate 10 cars. Never mind that kids who drive their own asses to school walk up to a quarter mile to get to the entrance. Nope. They'll stop, go, stop, go, force everyone else to weave in and out around them just so their precious little snowflake only has to walk 150 feet instead of 200 feet.

/My kid can't get his driver's license soon enough


Oh my gods, THIS.

That's how it is at my daughter's junior high school. She and the neighbor kid that I drive have learned some new swear words, thanks to me.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.