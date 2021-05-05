 Skip to content
 
(The Scottish Sun)   The big beast of Somerset England, the size of an 'Alsatian,' filmed in what might be clearest-ever footage of a big cat EVER. (W/blurry images)   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mebbie ask a third-world country to borrow a camera trap, you dimwits.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nicknaming it "The Big Beast" just sounds like 'merikan exaggerated bravado.
How about a traditionally twee British moniker like "Hunky-Dory Kitty-Puss" or "Mega-Meaty Monster Mog"?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a Streetlight to me.
 
Salmon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Didn't we decide that this is a cow?
 
Onagarf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A rather large moggie that.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
nice how it walks past absolutely NOTHING that would give us scale.

so give me one single reason i should believe this is anything other than a big black house cat?
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's swamp gas.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I can make out the kitten but shouldn't the beast be chasing it?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
German Shepherd.

/ alsatian?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
HA! I told you it was real. But would you believe me...NO! You can't possibly get any clearer picture than that. The technology hasn't been invented yet. I await your groveling apologies.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: German Shepherd.

/ alsatian?


You know you were thinking of it:

wallpapercave.comView Full Size
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: It's swamp gas.


No, that's me.

Lotsa beans
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

luna1580: nice how it walks past absolutely NOTHING that would give us scale.

so give me one single reason i should believe this is anything other than a big black house cat?


The UK is full of Middle Eastern princes and Russian oligarchs, who tend to be lax about caring for their exotic pets. Plenty of good old fashioned English who are negligent with their pets as well, but they wouldn't likely have a big cat. Just a fat one.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FOX News is on the case with Live On-Scene Reporting:

News report wild cougar
Youtube XuA1PwdOzT4
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So, if this article teach you anything, it should teach you how to respek everyone: pumas, children, spazmos, mingers, lezzers, fatty boombahs, and even gaylords.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
luna1580:

so give me one single reason i should believe this is anything other than a big black house cat?

It is not in a House, therefore not a House Cat.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: German Shepherd.

/ alsatian?


It appears to walk like a cat (first the legs on one side, then the other side) but as luna1580 said, there's a lack of a way to tell how big it is. If it's really about 100 feet away as it seems... but you can't trust these cellphone videos.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

luna1580: nice how it walks past absolutely NOTHING that would give us scale.

so give me one single reason i should believe this is anything other than a big black house cat?


Not an expert but It looks like a house cat to me just from it's walking gait. They have that faster paced hippity hoppity walk whereas big cats walk in more of a slower, lumbering stroll.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: So, if this article teach you anything, it should teach you how to respek everyone: pumas, children, spazmos, mingers, lezzers, fatty boombahs, and even gaylords.

[Fark user image image 425x602]


I have those same sunglasses.
//unsure if that's cool or. It
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: ArcadianRefugee: German Shepherd.

/ alsatian?

It appears to walk like a cat (first the legs on one side, then the other side) but as luna1580 said, there's a lack of a way to tell how big it is. If it's really about 100 feet away as it seems... but you can't trust these cellphone videos.


I was more boggling at the term; I thought "Alsatian" was a somewhat archaic term, kinda like "freedom fries" only less stupid.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Johnson: luna1580:

so give me one single reason i should believe this is anything other than a big black house cat?

It is not in a House, therefore not a House Cat.


it's not in liverpool, so it can't be a scouse cat
 
RiverRat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
(Googles "Alsatian")


Oh.
 
TWX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

luna1580: nice how it walks past absolutely NOTHING that would give us scale.

so give me one single reason i should believe this is anything other than a big black house cat?


Plus the camera is focused on the tree in the foreground, not on the field:

thesun.co.ukView Full Size


/with a very loose definition of "focused"
 
guestguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I inferred the presence of an 'r' in beast, and instinctively clicked...and now I'm disappointed
( ._.)
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.cbc.caView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ less than a minute ago  

J_Kushner: maxandgrinch: So, if this article teach you anything, it should teach you how to respek everyone: pumas, children, spazmos, mingers, lezzers, fatty boombahs, and even gaylords.

[Fark user image image 425x602]

I have those same sunglasses.
//unsure if that's cool or. It


I don't think the sunglasses on their own would be bad.
 
