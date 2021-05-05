 Skip to content
(Baltimore Sun)   Scientific antichrists propose using Mammon to incentivize getting the Mark of the Beast
62
62 Comments
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate to see stupid folks profit, but if it keeps us all from dying from their stupid, so be it.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've already gotten my shots

/But you can send money anyway
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Y'all got anymore of those Mernas?" [furious neck scratching]
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been saying this for months. It's way cheaper than dealing with the fallout and the alleged moral objections will turn to dust in the face a few bucks.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really hope Biden makes the vaccine mandatory for the military.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't trust thousands of experts around the globe, pay me to do the bare minimum!"

USA #1
 
ssa5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the virus did not have the chance to mutant to a degree that current vaccines would be useless, then I would merely wish the virus to be 100% more deadly, and just thin the herd of the stupidity gene.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their mouths say Jesus, but their hearts say Mammon.

Could work.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only if the people who already got vaccinated get $3000.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean this thing? Sure, I'll take one
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarwiOdrade: I really hope Biden makes the vaccine mandatory for the military.


Can't while it's still emergency approval. Longer term full approval takes biological time, gotta watch people for changes for a year or more.

Got mine.
 
quatchi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free pot, free shots and now actual cash money for getting a potentially life saving vaccine shot?

Seems a bit silly at first blush but whatever it takes, I guess.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta solve all the problems.  All the problems.

"Man, get your second shot, while you're waiting 15 minutes, chug a bottle of Mountain Dew.  You will get high as a kite, man.  And the cops can't do nuttin'.  Nuttin."

A saw it on the Internet and tried it.  Wow.  just freaking wow.

Mountain Dew, you can send me a check, a checque or a couple of cases of the fruit breakfast soda.  I'm not picky or devoted to my teeth.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since I'm already vaccinated, do I qualify? We should get double what they pay.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they just suck
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I hate to see stupid folks profit, but if it keeps us all from dying from their stupid, so be it.


It's just another direct payment to people who need it, but this time it would be tied to getting the vaccine instead of just being given to everyone.  How is this not a win win?
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck that.  Stupid traitors and their families should be allowed to kill themselves.  It is their absolute choice to be ignorant assholes.  They should be left to rot.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the payment the GOP ever wanted.  Free with each shot.  Viagra hesitancy?  I doubt it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The next round of stimulus should be dependent on being vaccinated.
 
SirGunslinger [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or just have an actual vaccine card, and require it for going to public places. If you don't want to do your civic duty then go sit in your farking hovel.
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarwiOdrade: I really hope Biden makes the vaccine mandatory for the military.


A friend is a miltary spouse in Japan, and STILL hasn't gotten a shot.  The military is giving what little they have to direct service members, even though it's the spouses that interact off-base more than the member.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KB202: Only if the people who already got vaccinated get $3000.


If you go outside at noon local time on a certain day and hold your immunization certificate up, the U S spy satellite will be overhead and will photograph your certificate.  Joe Biden will send you $3000.00.   He has to because it's the law.  I was at the big game last weekend and my brother in law's second cousin's first wife's brother showed me his check!  This is for real, man!
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about when they show up for their Trumpbucks we instead release the trap door which delivers them to the fertilizer factory.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey, here's a 95% effective vaccine you can get for free without showing a license or any ID.  It could save the life of you and those around you."

"Show me the money!"

Ugh.

/Lost my ID 2 months ago, but still got my first Pfizer last Wednesday at a mass vaccination site.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we have to pay complete morons to get a vaccine to save themselves and the rest of humanity.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should give people Dogecoin to get vaccinated.

/Also, why isn't it pronounced Dog-e-coin? //That makes no goddamn sense.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the theory is that these dim-witted morons who oppose vaccinations in general, and who loudly bought into the Trump bullshiat that this was no worse than the flu, are suddenly going to run to get the shots now that they can get some money?

We really need to just let nature handle this. After a million morons die off, we'll all get the latest vaccine, we will quarantine if we need to, and it will go away permanently. All we lose with some patience are some GOP-voting idiots who are actively destroying this country.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I needed an extra day off after the 2nd shot.  Still better than Covid-19.

GET THE SHOT!!
 
JakeStone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just get them shot. Vaccine or appropriate caliber.  I don't care.  If it takes cash, so be it.  I'd like to get back to something resembling normal.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am sick of this shiat. Quit rewarding people for being forced to do the right thing. At this point, if you're too stupid to get a vaccination, I am fine with those people being placed on house arrest or thrown onto an island together or put in the private prisons that Biden is working to close.

Take off the kid gloves.
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I hate to see stupid folks profit, but if it keeps us all from dying from their stupid, so be it.


Just put a Lotto stall at the exit of the vaccination clinic, and we will get the money back.
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarwiOdrade: I really hope Biden makes the vaccine mandatory for the military.


Until its not an emergency authorization, the military won't force it.  Soon as its it's 'regular' all personnel with be lined up an shot (so to speak).  So, yes please, make it mandatory now.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/stolen from r/politicalhumor
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jerryskid: F*ck that.  Stupid traitors and their families should be allowed to kill themselves.  It is their absolute choice to be ignorant assholes.  They should be left to rot.


Your vaccine is more effective in an environment where you are surrounded by vaccinated others.

You have a 0.1 chance of getting it when exposed if you're vaccinated and around others who could be transmissible.

If you're surrounded by x number of others who are vaccinated the likelihood of transmission across all becomes 0.1^x
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Atomic Redneck: Lambskincoat: I hate to see stupid folks profit, but if it keeps us all from dying from their stupid, so be it.

Just put a Lotto stall at the exit of the vaccination clinic, and we will get the money back.


I work at a bar that has "games of chance" (Legal video poker in PA).  You wouldn't believe how many people spent their stimulus checks on those in under 48 hours. :/
 
THX 1138
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let the responsible ones get it for free, then give a financial reward to the irresponsible ones who held out.

Fark. Fark. Fark.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh hi, Mark of the Beast
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Lambskincoat: I hate to see stupid folks profit, but if it keeps us all from dying from their stupid, so be it.

It's just another direct payment to people who need it, but this time it would be tied to getting the vaccine instead of just being given to everyone.  How is this not a win win?


"But people can just go through over and over and over and get that money."

What happens if you take 10 vaccine shots?  Any superpowers?
 
Zik-Zak [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: You mean this thing? Sure, I'll take one
[Fark user image 425x369]


We can't all have Undersea Palaces, you know.

/seriously, one of the best BGMs of the 16-bit era
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nope... bad idea. No $ for assholes.
 
scalpod
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We were all born with the Mark of the Beast. Turns out that with the advent of facial recognition your face is the mark, Mark.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

THX 1138: Let the responsible ones get it for free, then give a financial reward to the irresponsible ones who held out.

Fark. Fark. Fark.


Your reward is in heaven, or, if you're not religious, your reward is not having to wear a mask indoors in about a year.
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Only $12.95 for a pack of fifty
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.amazon.com/American-Art-C​l​assics-Pack-Presidential/dp/B07R26C5S3​
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm already vaccinated, so I'm against it. Unless, of course, they pay me for nothing.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I'm already vaccinated, so I'm against it. Unless, of course, they pay me for nothing.


You can still get a free donut from Krispy Kreme.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

taintbaggins: Only $12.95 for a pack of fifty
[Fark user image 425x371]
https://www.amazon.com/American-Art-Cl​assics-Pack-Presidential/dp/B07R26C5S3​


HAHA!!!

Remember when shiat like this was a joke in the 80's

NOT SO COOL IN THE 2020's!!!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
For a lot of people the main hurdle is just getting to the vaccine place or even scheduling it due to internet access. Even if they want to get it they just don't know where to start
 
rewind2846
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I would say no, let them f'king rot... except that these unvaccinated turds present a danger to the rest of us who have more than two working brain cells to rub together. The longer the virus is left to fester and spread among the deplorables, the more opportunities it has to mutate. Every victim is a potential mutation. More mutations could render current vaccines ineffective in part or in whole, and we're right back to f'king square one again - or worse.

Here's the deal though... why do the rest of us always have to cater to and work around these assholes? No reporters/magazines/websites ever came to where thinking people congregate and ask them their opinions, likes, dislikes, what type of tea they like or how they voted. Where they gathered were the valleys of the slackjaws, the shathole diners and bars where these mental miscreants congregate, and proceeded to write story after story after article about their thoughts, feelings, hobbies, dietary habits, sexual fetishes and why they voted the way they did.

And now the rest of us have to seriously consider paying them to save ourselves. F'k them and their diners.

This is why I am so pissed at the mere mention of giving money people to do what they f'k they should be doing anyway. Last thing I want is to reward stupid. If those same idiots were around in the 1950s when Polio was stomping its way through middle America there wouldn't have been room for all the iron lungs and wheelchairs that would have been needed.
 
ItsMyNameYouCantHaveIt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: You mean this thing? Sure, I'll take one
[Fark user image image 425x369]


I love you for this.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

berylman: For a lot of people the main hurdle is just getting to the vaccine place or even scheduling it due to internet access. Even if they want to get it they just don't know where to start


Google "COVID-19 vaccinations (insert city here)". Where I am there are three different websites where one could register, and appointments are not an issue. This includes the VA, which is doing the J+J one shot. Places that accept walk ins will also show in the results. I get my second Pfizer Friday, and they e-mailed me to choose an appointment time. Those times were spread out over 6 days, from 9 am through 6 pm, every day including Sunday.

You can also call your local county board of health.
 
