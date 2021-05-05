 Skip to content
(NPR)   Is your headache about to KILL YOU? Click here to find out   (npr.org) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FDR's did.  Well, it was brought about by a cerebral hemorrhage, but still...
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My headache is Australian?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A headache can be nature's way of telling you someone hit you in the head with an ax.
Another sign is your brain suddenly gets a cool breeze and you go "ahhhhhhh".
 
pehvbot
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's my third biggest fear!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If I don't find out, it can't kill me.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Thanks, WebMD!

/Headache? Dead.
//Toothache? Dead.
///No ache? Dead.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Missing from the list: Blood gushing from your eyes, nose, and/or ears
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No. But that's always the answer.

/Until it's not.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
ask all the long haul COVID   Headaches and stiff necks for 6 months.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I had a year long migraine. Like I would go to sleep with my head hurting, wake up in the middle of the night with the same, and wake up in the morning with it. It was bad enough that I left a $200 pair of sunglasses on the bus when I walked from the bus stop to home. I didn't even realize until the next day. I don't go anywhere outside in the daylight without my sunglasses, I mean I will put things that I want to remember to take with me next to my sunglasses. I was in so much pain I didn't even realize that I wasn't wearing them. It was brutal. I had two MRIs, which are not fun at all with a migraine.

Then it stopped. No more migraine. I still have a weird sensitivity to cold across a half inch wide section above my right eye, I can feel a cold draft from the other end of the house.

Best I can guess is that it was my eyes. I need reading glasses now, and the shiat literally happened overnight. I think that it changed so quickly that I ended up with the headache. God, that farking SUCKED.
 
frogmyte
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've been getting those thunderclap headaches TFA mentions a few times a month since the pandemic hit...I just assumed it was stress, like the increased frequency of neck-cricks from being tensed up all the time. I can't exactly afford to see a doctor about it...now TFA has me wondering if I'm about to die...
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If only.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

frogmyte: I've been getting those thunderclap headaches TFA mentions a few times a month since the pandemic hit...I just assumed it was stress, like the increased frequency of neck-cricks from being tensed up all the time. I can't exactly afford to see a doctor about it...now TFA has me wondering if I'm about to die...


Those are pretty much the only kind of headache I get, unless I'm ill or just had my head thumped hard.  Mine come on suddenly, usually above and slightly behind my temples and on one side or the other.  Then a few seconds later it's gone, leaving me thinking "WTF?"
 
