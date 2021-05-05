 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for May 5 is 'Sprightly' as in: "When bartending, always pay attention the soft drinks you use as mixers, lest your customers complain that your drinks taste too sprightly"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting, William Shakespeare, sprightly melody, Elf, The Tempest, First Folio, leprechaun of Irish mythology, Sprite, Middle English  
•       •       •

156 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2021 at 9:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She calls it... "Funky Juice."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
7up was always better.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RainDawg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is Spright still a thing?  That's a pretty 80s reference.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sprite Sun Fizz - 90's Commercial
Youtube jjK1aUU2Dx4
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I spent a couple of years working as a bartender at a movie theater bar. For two weeks I shadowed another employee to learn the ins and outs of the theater's rules and such. Shortly after working solo for the first time this woman came in, walked up to the bar and said, "Where's the other bartender, the one that's not fat?" Before I could say anything in response she said, "Give me a mohito, and it better be good." So, I made her a mojito. When I went to get the mint leaves I made sure to pick the worst ones we had. For the muddling I barely muddled them at all. And instead of soda I used tonic water. She paid for the drink and left $3 on the bar as a tip. I did not immediately pick up the tip as I was helping another customer. But, out of the corner of my eye I saw her take a sip of her drink and then reach out and take back her tip. Yeah, I have no regrets about what I did.
 
Mock26
‘’ less than a minute ago  

KingOfTown: [Fark user image 425x609]



7-Up - Puppy (2000, USA)
Youtube 1idVwLCFfNw
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.