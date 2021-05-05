 Skip to content
(NPR)   Covid-19: 'I'm on the top of the world, lookin' down on creation... and there's been no vaccination that I find...Now you're laying on the ground, and you're flopping all around... As you're gasping at the top of the world'   (npr.org) divider line
    Kathmandu, Nepal, Himalayas, Everest Base Camp, Mount Everest, rising numbers of positive coronavirus tests, Nepal's Ministry  
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I guess that puts new meaning to the feat of conquering Everest without supplemental oxygen.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Nepal was like 100% vaccinated. Or maybe that was Bhutan...
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
you might be able to get yourself in the record books as being the first person to do Everest with coronavirus
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is at least the third time Fark has greened this.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Covid vaccine: "We've only just begun..."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Mokmo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Nepal really needs the money it seems...
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Russ1642: This is at least the third time Fark has greened this.


But never before with such a ridiculously overwrought headline.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
David Lee Roth tells the story in which he was in those mountains and in one of those shacks, was a Duran Duran poster.

So to see covid up there, does not surprise me one bit.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i saw this thread coming all the way from yesterday!


Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Russ1642: This is at least the third time Fark has greened this.

But never before with such a ridiculously overwrought headline.


Don't lie, you like the Carpenters too.

Datanerd
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Thanks subby, now I'll be humming a schlocky 70's song all afternoon.

/Dooo do-do-do Dooo do-do-do Dooo do-do-do-do-do
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At that altitude I'm surprised the air is thick enough to suspend airborne infectious particles.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: At that altitude I'm surprised the air is thick enough to suspend airborne infectious particles.


To quote Jeff Goldblum, "nature, uhhh, finds a way".
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark has been starving for good headlines.
 
Pinner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
...and you lose your deposit.
womp womp
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Enigmamf: Russ1642: This is at least the third time Fark has greened this.

But never before with such a ridiculously overwrought headline.

Don't lie, you like the Carpenters too.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/e2pAEG9a​AGk]


I've only heard one rendition of this song, voiced by David Hyde Pierce during his portrayal of Cecil, Sideshow Bob's Brother in an episode of the Simpsons, as he is about to blows a dam to frame his brother for his embezzlement.
 
ng2810
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

IgG4: I thought Nepal was like 100% vaccinated. Or maybe that was Bhutan...


Its Bhutan.

King Wangchuck declared that the Royal Family will not be vaccinated until every other eligible person in the country gets theirs first.

Seriously, this Royal couple is doing it right

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
