 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Garden of Eden threatened by sewage, which is why its a bad idea to give away your flaming sword   (aljazeera.com) divider line
5
    More: Sick, Iraq, Saddam Hussein, Euphrates, Pollution, Tigris, southern Iraq, Jassim al-Asadi, putrid water gushes  
•       •       •

225 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2021 at 8:32 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe you got the flaming sword from Eve's garden
 
I Hate You 2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Maybe you got the flaming sword from Eve's garden


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I just had it here somewhere.  Lose my own head next.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ina gadda da vida honey. Don't ya know that they got poo?
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.