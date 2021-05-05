 Skip to content
(CNBC)   And here we go: Federal judge opens national eviction floodgates   (cnbc.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is going to be bad on many levels for many people.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He's a federal District court judge. This will probably be appealed pretty quickly.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thorpe: He's a federal District court judge. This will probably be appealed pretty quickly.


She.

https://ballotpedia.org/Dabney_Friedr​i​ch
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The decision from U.S. District Judge Friedrich of the District of Columbia, who was appointed to the court in 2017 by former President Donald Trump, is a victory for the property owners who've challenged the CDC's moratorium.

So if you evict 500,000 people, are there actually another 500,000 who will immediately occupy those residences?
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The thing is, there's no moratorium on rental home mortgage payments is there? I dunno, just asking.  I used to own a couple of homes that I rented out.  I had a cash buffer for emergency repairs and unrented times, but not nearly enough to cover the mortgage on them fully for a year.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: thorpe: He's a federal District court judge. This will probably be appealed pretty quickly.

She.

https://ballotpedia.org/Dabney_Friedri​ch


Trumper
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: The decision from U.S. District Judge Friedrich of the District of Columbia, who was appointed to the court in 2017 by former President Donald Trump, is a victory for the property owners who've challenged the CDC's moratorium.

So if you evict 500,000 people, are there actually another 500,000 who will immediately occupy those residences?


All the people evicted from the home they "owned" before the bank foreclosed?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: The decision from U.S. District Judge Friedrich of the District of Columbia, who was appointed to the court in 2017 by former President Donald Trump, is a victory for the property owners who've challenged the CDC's moratorium.

So if you evict 500,000 people, are there actually another 500,000 who will immediately occupy those residences?


Based on how rents are dropping here in Long Beach, I'm going to guess not.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's america, we've already established that Property is far more important than mere human life, so this is par for the course.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTFA: The decision from U.S. District Judge Friedrich of the District of Columbia, who was appointed to the court in 2017 by former President Donald Trump

Uh huh. Impeach all these judicial activists.
 
AFKobel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: The decision from U.S. District Judge Friedrich of the District of Columbia, who was appointed to the court in 2017 by former President Donald Trump, is a victory for the property owners who've challenged the CDC's moratorium.

So if you evict 500,000 people, are there actually another 500,000 who will immediately occupy those residences?


This feels like it will be a giant shell game.
 
zbtop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTA: "While this ruling is written more starkly than previous ones, it likely has equally limited application, impacting only the plaintiffs who brought the case."

In other words, no its not opening the floodgates. Dont lose your heads yet people.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Schindlers List - Liquidation of the Ghetto
Youtube 7HLEFmsnQo8
 
Skanque [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
While on the whole this is bad, there is an upside.  My horrible neighbor can finally GTFO.  All the crime in the neighborhood has originated from his house lately, and if he doesn't get evicted we are going to go over there with torches and pitchforks soon.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If it means the trashy renters across the street from my property get booted, I'm all for it. (Came home Saturday to find one of them threatening to shoot the other. I didn't call the cops because I figure if a homicide happened, it would solve a lot of my problems.)
 
Befuddled
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's going to be a game of musical chairs except with housing. The evicted move from where they currently live into a newly vacant place because the last tenants were evicted. This makes no sense (unless the goal is to reset all the rentable housing under rent control).
 
pehvbot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: It's america, we've already established that Property is far more important than mere human life, so this is par for the course.


When your founding document assumes human life is property that's not too surprising.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: markie_farkie: The decision from U.S. District Judge Friedrich of the District of Columbia, who was appointed to the court in 2017 by former President Donald Trump, is a victory for the property owners who've challenged the CDC's moratorium.

So if you evict 500,000 people, are there actually another 500,000 who will immediately occupy those residences?

Based on how rents are dropping here in Long Beach, I'm going to guess not.


That's due to no one wanting to live in farking Long Beach.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The judge was appointed by Trump and ram-rodded through by McConnell. What a surprise!
 
whidbey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They'd better be appealing this bullshiat.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It was going to have to end sometime, and it was never going to end well.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: The decision from U.S. District Judge Friedrich of the District of Columbia, who was appointed to the court in 2017 by former President Donald Trump, is a victory for the property owners who've challenged the CDC's moratorium.

So if you evict 500,000 people, are there actually another 500,000 who will immediately occupy those residences?


Properly rearranged, yes.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: The decision from U.S. District Judge Friedrich of the District of Columbia, who was appointed to the court in 2017 by former President Donald Trump, is a victory for the property owners who've challenged the CDC's moratorium.

So if you evict 500,000 people, are there actually another 500,000 who will immediately occupy those residences?


We did f**k this up quite a bit, and it's because people think apartment complexes when they think renters. In reality a lot of landlords are renting small homes, and often only have a couple of units total. We should have been having the government pay them outright since January was already in the books. Many of these landlords don't have 20 different properties to try and spread the losses over, they often still have mortgages, and other bills, so not getting money could easily fark them over.

Yes, I know people that own two or three houses and rent them out.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is a problem that was *supposed* to be solved by sending out $2000 monthly payments, but, our dumbass Trump Congress decided "Bootstraps for everyone!" and started setting up the dominoes.  So far, it's a problem that just keeps getting kicked down the road and right now property owners who rent out are looking to be left defaulting while saddling hundreds of thousands of people in crippling debt.

Banks are going to clean up though, lots of property about to end up back in the hands of bankers, again.

Once again, fark the little guy and bail out Wall Street.

My money is that in another 20 years everyone works for Disney and they own everything.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

buckwebb: The thing is, there's no moratorium on rental home mortgage payments is there? I dunno, just asking.  I used to own a couple of homes that I rented out.  I had a cash buffer for emergency repairs and unrented times, but not nearly enough to cover the mortgage on them fully for a year.


Depends on the lender, but some mortgage companies did offer deferment if you had a tenant covered by the eviction moratorium
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

zbtop: FTA: "While this ruling is written more starkly than previous ones, it likely has equally limited application, impacting only the plaintiffs who brought the case."

In other words, no its not opening the floodgates. Dont lose your heads yet people.


But subby pays his rent with greenlights.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: The decision from U.S. District Judge Friedrich of the District of Columbia, who was appointed to the court in 2017 by former President Donald Trump, is a victory for the property owners who've challenged the CDC's moratorium.

So if you evict 500,000 people, are there actually another 500,000 who will immediately occupy those residences?


I hope they choke on the empty units.

I'm sure the crybabies will beg for free money to help with their "losses" when they have to clean and repaint all those units too.

Dead Kennedys - Let's Lynch The Landlord
Youtube aCiYmCVikjo
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Republicans: EVIIIIIIICT EVEEERRRYOOOOOOOOONE!!!!

Also Republicans: Why are there so many homeless people all the sudden?
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: The decision from U.S. District Judge Friedrich of the District of Columbia, who was appointed to the court in 2017 by former President Donald Trump, is a victory for the property owners who've challenged the CDC's moratorium.

So if you evict 500,000 people, are there actually another 500,000 who will immediately occupy those residences?


Maybe.  Right now they don't have the opportunity to test the market.  The residential property sales market appears healthy in many areas . It is hardly fair to protect renters while the owners of the buildings  continue to have to maintain their own payments, insurance, and maintenance costs without the ability to utilize the property as they wish.  Selling assets that are encumbered like that would likely result in significant losses created by the moratorium. It isn't fair to expect landlords to have to endure months of losses imposed by the government in support of a moratorium imposed by the CDC for a pandemic that is slowly being brought under control and that has a vaccine that is widely available.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
God_Almighty_Himself
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Nationalize housing now!

Abolish rent-seekers!
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Gyrfalcon: markie_farkie: The decision from U.S. District Judge Friedrich of the District of Columbia, who was appointed to the court in 2017 by former President Donald Trump, is a victory for the property owners who've challenged the CDC's moratorium.

So if you evict 500,000 people, are there actually another 500,000 who will immediately occupy those residences?

Based on how rents are dropping here in Long Beach, I'm going to guess not.

That's due to no one wanting to live in farking Long Beach.


"Want to live next to the ocean without an actual beachfront? Enjoy the heavy taste of pollution you can only get from the nation's biggest port? Come on down to Long Beach!"

To be fair, the pastrami at Modica's Deli make it easier to be there.
 
bainsguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user image

maybe they should have saved for a rainy day.

property management is a high risk business, y'all. should've diversified.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

buckwebb: The thing is, there's no moratorium on rental home mortgage payments is there? I dunno, just asking.  I used to own a couple of homes that I rented out.  I had a cash buffer for emergency repairs and unrented times, but not nearly enough to cover the mortgage on them fully for a year.


That's the thing. Unless the stimulus is going to fully pay people's rent, there comes a point where landlords, regardless of their size, need to start getting money. Around here, everyone seems to think that any landlord is a billionaire or something. Eventually, people need to start paying rent. I get it, it's hard to come up with the money, but you can only live for free for so long..
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Were you expecting a mass nationalization of property?   I really think some of you were.

markie_farkie: The decision from U.S. District Judge Friedrich of the District of Columbia, who was appointed to the court in 2017 by former President Donald Trump, is a victory for the property owners who've challenged the CDC's moratorium.

So if you evict 500,000 people, are there actually another 500,000 who will immediately occupy those residences?



One needn't change them all at once.    Many will elect for something like this
https://ready.nola.gov/incident/coron​a​virus/assistance/

Get a vaccine and go to work.  Wear a mask if needed,     Find remote work.   Some of us never stayed home and had to keep the world running.   Have you spent a year living off your cellar supplies or have you been getting food delivered?
 
JesseL
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
God_Almighty_Himself
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Around here, everyone seems to think that any landlord is a billionaire or something.


If you own more than one home you are wealthy.  That is a fact.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: The judge was appointed by Trump and ram-rodded through by McConnell. What a surprise!


She was confirmed 97-3. To the extent that any Trump judges were qualified, she was probably one of them.
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: markie_farkie: The decision from U.S. District Judge Friedrich of the District of Columbia, who was appointed to the court in 2017 by former President Donald Trump, is a victory for the property owners who've challenged the CDC's moratorium.

So if you evict 500,000 people, are there actually another 500,000 who will immediately occupy those residences?

Based on how rents are dropping here in Long Beach, I'm going to guess not.


Housing prices are soaring where I live near Lincoln Nebraska, and in many other nearby areas. I'm not certain, but I guess it's a combination of lack of supply, in part due to the eviction moratorium and decline in building starts, but mainly due to an increase in demand from people who have the ability to telework taking the opportunity to move to a place where they can pay the same amount for a mortgage as for rent of a studio apartment in a major city, and get a 3,000 square foot house. If the city life just "isn't your thing", it's a great opportunity.
This will be a shock to the housing markets across the country, with each reacting differently. I imagine there will be lots of regions experiencing foreclosure surges while others won't be able to keep up with new sales.
 
MFK
‘’ 1 minute ago  
These Trump judges are going to be causing headaches for literal decades.

Thank a Jill Stein voter today!
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Skanque: While on the whole this is bad, there is an upside.  My horrible neighbor can finally GTFO.  All the crime in the neighborhood has originated from his house lately, and if he doesn't get evicted we are going to go over there with torches and pitchforks soon.


The eviction ban applies only to nonpayment of rent.  Other lease violations, like criminal activity, have never been subject to it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How was this supposed to end. The eviction moratorium prevented eviction but did nothing to prevent building u debt from all those months of rent or mortgage. Whenever it ended there would be large numbers of people unable to ever pay what they owe.

I didn't have a better plan, but this plan was always a fuse atop a bomb.
 
Headso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Landlords really got the shaft during this pandemic, no other business owner was forced to work for free for over a year to provide a product for a non paying customer.
 
lincoln65
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So rent is gonna drop right? Now that there are so many vacancies
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: The judge was appointed by Trump and ram-rodded through by McConnell. What a surprise!


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Headso: Landlords really got the shaft during this pandemic, no other business owner was forced to work for free for over a year to provide a product for a non paying customer.


They should probably get a real job.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Good.  This will finally get rid of the shiat-kickin', speed-takin', truck-drivin' neighbors downstairs.
 
