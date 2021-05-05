 Skip to content
 
(MSN) Weeners Why do we have public hair? I bet the local pubic library has an answer
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So grown adults can engage in their latent pedophilia fantasies by requesting that their partners shave it all off to affect the appearance of pre-pubescent children?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: So grown adults can engage in their latent pedophilia fantasies by requesting that their partners shave it all off to affect the appearance of pre-pubescent children?


Yes, and many do.  And when this is pointed out, they invariably get truly pissed and offer up at lest one very transparent excuse that "proves" it's not about wanting your girlfriend to look like a little girl.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I started reading Stephen King books in 3rd or 4th grade because my older sister had a shelf full of them. In Cujo, one character told another that he had seen his wife's pubic hair. Being unfamiliar with the word "pubic," I read it as "public" and remember thinking "public hair" was an odd concept because isn't all hair public unless you're wearing a hat?

/cool story, sis
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pubic hair is designed to allow air to flow easier in the crotch area. So when you fart, it is silent but deadly, instead of a loud "BRAP!" alerting everyone in the area that you dealt it.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm Sorry - Pubic Hair Debate | truTV
Youtube mx1Pm62og6w
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yes, and many do. And when this is pointed out, they invariably get truly pissed and offer up at lest one very transparent excuse that "proves" it's not about wanting your girlfriend to look like a little girl.


Doesn't really work as a reason for feeling superior when almost all women under 40 (or so I am told) remove it completely. Besides, wouldn't precisely the same argument apply to underarm and leg hair?
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It makes things easier for the lice.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a source of kindling when shaved for cavepeople campfires?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"pubic library" describes the USB drives of a lot of farkers.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, do not confuse your public hair with your pubic hair. You could go to jail.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aimtastic: I started reading Stephen King books in 3rd or 4th grade because my older sister had a shelf full of them. In Cujo, one character told another that he had seen his wife's pubic hair. Being unfamiliar with the word "pubic," I read it as "public" and remember thinking "public hair" was an odd concept because isn't all hair public unless you're wearing a hat?

/cool story, sis


That must have been Steve. He was banging her. Your 9 year old brain probably completely skipped processing the part where Steve broke into Donna's house, jacked off and nutted on her bed because she called off the affair.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: "pubic library" describes the USB drives of a lot of farkers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Terrapin Bound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought we learned our pubic lesson via Penthouse in the 70s.  Since then we've realized just how nasty it truly is and have dealt with it appropriately.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: So grown adults can engage in their latent pedophilia fantasies by requesting that their partners shave it all off to affect the appearance of pre-pubescent children?


Or you just wanna be able to go down on your girlfriends pussy without having to floss after.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: So grown adults can engage in their latent pedophilia fantasies by requesting that their partners shave it all off to affect the appearance of pre-pubescent children?


This is a quality Ninja post lol.

I reckon it's because of porn. Porn is messy as hell, and the pubes often end up looking gross. More important, porn is about "showing," and pubes get in the way of the maximum ability to see. People get fixated on what they see. So because porn went fully-shaved for film reasons, now the young all think pubes are gross.

In fairness, I watched an earlier generation of porn where stuff was trimmed, so untrimmed large bushes can seem problematic to me.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To remind us of our real hair color?
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Pocket Ninja: So grown adults can engage in their latent pedophilia fantasies by requesting that their partners shave it all off to affect the appearance of pre-pubescent children?

Or you just wanna be able to go down on your girlfriends pussy without having to floss after.


Or during?
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Terrapin Bound: I thought we learned our pubic lesson via Penthouse in the 70s.  Since then we've realized just how nasty it truly is and have dealt with it appropriately.


A bush in hand is better than two in the White House.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To keep the nut sweat in so it can be nice and stanky
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: Benevolent Misanthrope: Yes, and many do. And when this is pointed out, they invariably get truly pissed and offer up at lest one very transparent excuse that "proves" it's not about wanting your girlfriend to look like a little girl.

Doesn't really work as a reason for feeling superior when almost all women under 40 (or so I am told) remove it completely. Besides, wouldn't precisely the same argument apply to underarm and leg hair?


Case. In. Point.
 
RainDawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The human body makes much more sense if you assume life was designed by hyper-intelligent bacteria in order to harbor, nurture and disseminate microbial populations.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: So grown adults can engage in their latent pedophilia fantasies by requesting that their partners shave it all off to affect the appearance of pre-pubescent children?


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I <3 my wife's bush
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jvl: Pocket Ninja: So grown adults can engage in their latent pedophilia fantasies by requesting that their partners shave it all off to affect the appearance of pre-pubescent children?

This is a quality Ninja post lol.

I reckon it's because of porn. Porn is messy as hell, and the pubes often end up looking gross. More important, porn is about "showing," and pubes get in the way of the maximum ability to see. People get fixated on what they see. So because porn went fully-shaved for film reasons, now the young all think pubes are gross.

In fairness, I watched an earlier generation of porn where stuff was trimmed, so untrimmed large bushes can seem problematic to me.


Yep.  Same reason you get dudes that can't wrap their heads around sex that doesn't wind up in stroking it at the end.  90% porn showmanship (heh) but it's had a hell of an impact on sexual habits in general.  Sure, there are people in both cases that have factual reasons for their wanting things one way or the other, but on the whole it's because that's what porn shows most of the time, 'cause that way they can get their closeup pop shot.  And consciously or not, porn has shaped a lot of people's ideas of what sex is/should be.

/not all good - nor is it all bad
///but it really has changed sex about as much as private automobiles did
///and it will likely continue to do so as it's not going anywhere
////dig on your porn, but remember it's a movie not RL
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why doesn't Fark have a "clams" tag?
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jvl: Pocket Ninja: So grown adults can engage in their latent pedophilia fantasies by requesting that their partners shave it all off to affect the appearance of pre-pubescent children?

This is a quality Ninja post lol.

I reckon it's because of porn. Porn is messy as hell, and the pubes often end up looking gross. More important, porn is about "showing," and pubes get in the way of the maximum ability to see. People get fixated on what they see. So because porn went fully-shaved for film reasons, now the young all think pubes are gross.

In fairness, I watched an earlier generation of porn where stuff was trimmed, so untrimmed large bushes can seem problematic to me.



what are you guys raving on about ... "oral sex" the answer is oral sex , more chance of getting it and more fun giving it. heck even for massages hair is a pain.
it also gives you clues as to if the girl is one of those that dont wash down there, if it's trimmed you are way less likely to get cheese.
also you can get a good look as to if there is a herp outbreak.
 
Dadoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Terrapin Bound: I thought we learned our pubic lesson via Penthouse in the 70s.  Since then we've realized just how nasty it truly is and have dealt with it appropriately.


I can't believe I live in a time when pubic (and most body hair) is considered "nasty", but anal sex and even rim jobs are not.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/​b​ering-in-mind/a-bushel-of-facts-about-​the-uniqueness-of-human-pubic-hair/

Better science ^^^ IMHO
 
camaroash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Pocket Ninja: So grown adults can engage in their latent pedophilia fantasies by requesting that their partners shave it all off to affect the appearance of pre-pubescent children?

Or you just wanna be able to go down on your girlfriends pussy without having to floss after.


Sneezing while in the middle of a feeding frenzy is unacceptable.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dadoo: Terrapin Bound: I thought we learned our pubic lesson via Penthouse in the 70s.  Since then we've realized just how nasty it truly is and have dealt with it appropriately.

I can't believe I live in a time when pubic (and most body hair) is considered "nasty", but anal sex and even rim jobs are not.


Ever find a hair in your salad? Disgusting right?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Pocket Ninja: So grown adults can engage in their latent pedophilia fantasies by requesting that their partners shave it all off to affect the appearance of pre-pubescent children?

Or you just wanna be able to go down on your girlfriends pussy without having to floss after.


Or your middle-aged wife shaves it all off because she's too vain to accept gray hairs down there.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: So grown adults can engage in their latent pedophilia fantasies by requesting that their partners shave it all off to affect the appearance of pre-pubescent children?


sigh...

/zip
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RainDawg: The human body makes much more sense if you assume life was designed by hyper-intelligent bacteria in order to harbor, nurture and disseminate microbial populations.


Sometimes I wish I had alopecia universalsis. I must have been a naked mole rat in a past life. Hair anywhere is just a chore and a habitat for the unwanted invisibles
 
Dadoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Dadoo: Terrapin Bound: I thought we learned our pubic lesson via Penthouse in the 70s.  Since then we've realized just how nasty it truly is and have dealt with it appropriately.

I can't believe I live in a time when pubic (and most body hair) is considered "nasty", but anal sex and even rim jobs are not.

Ever find a hair in your salad? Disgusting right?


Going down on a woman and eating a salad are two different things. And then, of course, the hair in your salad is a stranger's hair, not your girlfriend's.
 
camaroash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once dated a girl who had her bush lasered off because she was prone to infections such as UTIs.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Pocket Ninja: So grown adults can engage in their latent pedophilia fantasies by requesting that their partners shave it all off to affect the appearance of pre-pubescent children?

Yes, and many do.  And when this is pointed out, they invariably get truly pissed and offer up at lest one very transparent excuse that "proves" it's not about wanting your girlfriend to look like a little girl.


nobody ever makes the argument that men shouldn't shave so they don't look like little boys

if you're concerned that a woman who has removed her hair appears to be a child to you

that's all about you baby
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take this as a scientific study with one data point but bare vs hair after a 8 hour motorcycle ride mid summer makes a difference.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dadoo: thealgorerhythm: Dadoo: Terrapin Bound: I thought we learned our pubic lesson via Penthouse in the 70s.  Since then we've realized just how nasty it truly is and have dealt with it appropriately.

I can't believe I live in a time when pubic (and most body hair) is considered "nasty", but anal sex and even rim jobs are not.

Ever find a hair in your salad? Disgusting right?

Going down on a woman and eating a salad are two different things. And then, of course, the hair in your salad is a stranger's hair, not your girlfriend's.


If I find a stranger's hair in my girlfriend's ass there are gonna be questions.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: orbister: Benevolent Misanthrope: Yes, and many do. And when this is pointed out, they invariably get truly pissed and offer up at lest one very transparent excuse that "proves" it's not about wanting your girlfriend to look like a little girl.

Doesn't really work as a reason for feeling superior when almost all women under 40 (or so I am told) remove it completely. Besides, wouldn't precisely the same argument apply to underarm and leg hair?

Case. In. Point.


Oh, jolly clever. However, my elderly friend, you have missed my point which is that - unlike you - younger people today simply do not associate shaven genitals with little girls because that's how almost all sexually active women are. But go on thinking about pre-teens if you really must.
 
Nogrhi [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Why doesn't Fark have a "clams" tag?


I believe they were eaten by the roommate way back in the early days of Fark.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
No one ever suggest that women not shave their legs because it makes them look like children
 
dennysgod
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The more interesting question isn't why we have pubs but why we have so little hair else where compared to ape cousins.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well maybe the French
 
Dadoo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Dadoo: thealgorerhythm: Dadoo: Terrapin Bound: I thought we learned our pubic lesson via Penthouse in the 70s.  Since then we've realized just how nasty it truly is and have dealt with it appropriately.

I can't believe I live in a time when pubic (and most body hair) is considered "nasty", but anal sex and even rim jobs are not.

Ever find a hair in your salad? Disgusting right?

Going down on a woman and eating a salad are two different things. And then, of course, the hair in your salad is a stranger's hair, not your girlfriend's.

If I find a stranger's hair in my girlfriend's ass there are gonna be questions.


Thanks. I got to work late, today, and now I have to waste more time cleaning the coffee out of my keyboard. My employer's gonna love me.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Why doesn't Fark have a "clams" tag?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
this is kinda of a weird way to frame thigns i find:

'The evolution of pubic hair "

I don't think we started as hairless and then over time develop special hair patches, as if we evolved to have a special hair patch where one did not previously exist.
But in reality we were way hairier, and over time evolved to lose a lot of that hair, while retaining some specific more dense hair areas on us in key locations.

It is an entierly difference process to have nothig and in an additive way put something new there.
Then a situation of removing or losing what was already present in the first place.

A how or why POV reasoning could be incredibly different, simply for having considered the situation from an additive POV rather than a subtracvie one.
To need to add a thing can be a hugely different situation POV than the same outcomes, but something was removed not added.

Not asking why did we DEVELOP pubic hair, but why did we KEEP some patches of hair while losing it from  other places?


And then on the whole, assumed hairless = pedo front.

All i can guess about people who have this POV as their assumed default rationale. Is that they have not seen that many adult women's vaginas to understand there is generally a distinct difference of certain physical developments not seen pre-puberty.

If someone was wanting a better view of those distinctly post puberty adult genitals features, then you'd be hard pressed to claim pedo on them. Hair alone does not an adult make, unless to you personally i guess it does. Subjective world and all that.

maybe just best to keep in mind a lot of such hard line claims about what is in the minds of other people, commonly turn out to be projection.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
NSFW (just to be safe I guess)

Angèle - Balance Ton Quoi [CLIP OFFICIEL]
Youtube Hi7Rx3En7-k
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: orbister: Benevolent Misanthrope: Yes, and many do. And when this is pointed out, they invariably get truly pissed and offer up at lest one very transparent excuse that "proves" it's not about wanting your girlfriend to look like a little girl.

Doesn't really work as a reason for feeling superior when almost all women under 40 (or so I am told) remove it completely. Besides, wouldn't precisely the same argument apply to underarm and leg hair?

Case. In. Point.


I prefer hair, my gf prefers to shave smooth. You're silly.
 
amindtat
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I look at pubic hair like Rollercoaster Tycoon. If you want people to ride your attractions, you have to keep your park clean.
 
