(The Root)   Florida woman at a Burger King. What could go wrong?   (theroot.com) divider line
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FTA: Obviously, Judith Black - who definitely wishes she could kick her last name out of a "whites only" diner-could have just picked the thick-ass tomato off of her burger and shoved the Whopper into the Klan-hole in the middle of her face, ending the debacle. But the Blacks don't know how to behave themselves, apparently, so she felt the need to act out.

OK, I larfed.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That article is insinuating that Black got uppity.  I'm not sure I'm comfortable with that language.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why are you in jail?

I kilt a guy

I robbed a guy

I got angry because the tomato on my shiatty hamburger was cut thick
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Again?

I'm guessing she could have went to another Burger King and chucked another Whopper at a kid.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Christ, what an asshole
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is remarkably similar to an incident that was on FARK yesterday.
 
skyotter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You know what they call a Whopper with racial slurs in France?
 
chrisco123
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
She did it again!?!
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Another employee also got her license plate number and the police were able to track her down at her retirement community home.

I'll bet anyone $5 she lives in The Villages.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

skyotter: You know what they call a Whopper with racial slurs in France?


Le Whopper avec des insultes raciales.
 
