(NPR)   Mega sturgeon found hiding in Detroit River
    Michigan, St. Clair River, Detroit River, U.S. Fish, Great Lakes, Lake Huron  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There used to be sturgeon in every river in the world.  Then people ate them all.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authorities report the sturgeon has a street value of 753,000 Detroit Single-family homes.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, leave the old lady alone.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pete and Repete walk into a bar...
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL subby's scared of a fish.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeremy Wade wants to know what's going on in Detroit. Why travel abroad?
Fark user imageView Full Size
I bet the Detroit sturgeon caviar is *ahem* delicious.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feel good newz for hoomans.  Not so much for sturgeons exactly, really.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that the sturgeon has survived for so long and probably has seen way more than any of us could imagine is kind of phenomenal...

COVID-19 has been tough on all of our social lives, but she really needs to get out more.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The river monster wasn't just large, it was a record-setting giant weighing in at 240 pounds and measuring nearly 7 feet long with a girth of nearly 4 feet. "

Sweet, so they caught Patrick Ewing
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it have a sturgical specialty, or is it just more of a general sturgeon?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "The river monster wasn't just large, it was a record-setting giant weighing in at 240 pounds and measuring nearly 7 feet long with a girth of nearly 4 feet. "

Sweet, so they caught Patrick Ewing


Giant is a descriptor of size not weight...
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Jennifer Johnson, a member of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service survey crew, lies down beside a massive lake sturgeon that was pulled from the Detroit River last week.

Jennifer was lucky...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Advernaut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Peanuts...hit the Fraser river for some 11 footers (1000 pounds).
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Like a sturgeon, caught for the very first time
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

berylman: Jeremy Wade wants to know what's going on in Detroit. Why travel abroad?
[Fark user image 299x168] I bet the Detroit sturgeon caviar is *ahem* delicious.


There are apparently a lot of Sturgeon in the Detroit River. Unfortunately, The Rouge River and National Steel dump directly into that river, and since Sturgeon are bottom-dwellers and can live to be 100 years old, they are basically a 100-year-old sponge that you wouldn't want to put in your mouth. Besides, the season for Sturgeon is like 3 hours long, once 15 (generally near Black RIver up by Port Huron) are caught the season ends.

That pretty much goes for any fish you catch south of Rouge. Walleye come upstream from Lake Erie, them's good eatin' as long as it's not too big and thus old.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
As I understand, sturgeon have benefited from the zebra mussel infestations.  There's a sturgeon food attached to basically everything.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

snowybunting: the season for Sturgeon is like 3 hours long


In case anyone thinks that is hyperbole:
Sturgeon season on this Michigan lake lasted 2 hours, went over limit with 7 fish
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: There used to be sturgeon in every river in the world.  Then people ate them all.


Still plenty of them around here--sturgeon fishing in the river here is a big deal:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MIRV888
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How do you hold a motorcycle rally in a river?
 
