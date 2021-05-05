 Skip to content
(NPR)   Unrepentant white supremacist, who shot and killed three people outside a Jewish community center in 2014, has just made the appeal of his death sentence moot   (npr.org) divider line
63
    More: Followup, Ku Klux Klan, White supremacy, Frazier Glenn Miller Jr., Racism, Antisemitism, track record, unrepentant white supremacist, Jewish community center  
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
[oh_no_anyway.jpg]
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Despite his track record, federal prosecutors offered Miller reduced charges and prison time in exchange for testifying against about a dozen other white supremacist leaders in the disastrous Fort Smith sedition trial in 1988, where an all-white jury acquitted the accused despite Miller's testimony.

Because of course they did.

Afterward, Miller largely fell off law enforcement's radar, in part because he had testified that he had reformed and become a born-again Christian.

Yes, because in Amerikkka, calling yourself a Christian endows you with all the social standing of a moral, upstanding citizen, with none of the responsibility to actually be one.

Miller's lawyers have since argued, including in a hearing just this past March, that his death sentence should be overturned because the trial court should not have let him represent himself or should have allowed the standby attorneys to intervene.

Isn't it a fundamental principle of law that a defendant has the right to represent himself?
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<grumpy_cat-good.jpg>
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  Dump him in an unmarked grave.   Somewhere good and remote.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very good, and now the rest of them.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[im_ok_with_this.jpg]
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who names their kid "Reat"?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Miller, also known as Frazier Glenn Cross, dedicated his life to white supremacy. He spent decades writing and spreading racist and antisemitic messages and threatening and inflicting violence against liberals, Blacks and Jews.

He didn't threaten to inflict violence against the gays, too?  What a slacker!  He must have been secretly kweer, himself.

(Or, are we just assuming that "liberals" = "gays"?)
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad I remember the killings but forgot this guy's name.  Now I shall forget it again for the rest of time.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He spent decades writing and spreading racist and antisemitic messages and threatening and inflicting violence against liberals, Blacks and Jews.

What was his Fark handle?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And if he had been sentenced to life, he would have cost taxpayers even less

Glad he's dead
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll echo the "good" sentiment but three people outside of a community center, not even a full-on place of worship? 2014 just feels so quaint.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good riddance to a lousy white supremacist scumbag.  A shame his victims can't come back to life.
 
snochick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burn in hell, you piece of shiat.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sucks how horrible, mean, nasty, and evil people seem to live long lives, while good, moral, and decent people seem to die younger.  Not saying this is always true, but it seems to ring true more often than not.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Despite his track record, federal prosecutors offered Miller reduced charges and prison time in exchange for testifying against about a dozen other white supremacist leaders in the disastrous Fort Smith sedition trial in 1988, where an all-white jury acquitted the accused despite Miller's testimony.

Because of course they did.

Afterward, Miller largely fell off law enforcement's radar, in part because he had testified that he had reformed and become a born-again Christian.

Yes, because in Amerikkka, calling yourself a Christian endows you with all the social standing of a moral, upstanding citizen, with none of the responsibility to actually be one.

Miller's lawyers have since argued, including in a hearing just this past March, that his death sentence should be overturned because the trial court should not have let him represent himself or should have allowed the standby attorneys to intervene.

Isn't it a fundamental principle of law that a defendant has the right to represent himself?


If a large majority of Christians were required to actually follow the convictions of their religion, there wouldn't be any hungry, homeless nor uncared for sick people on this planet.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yes, because in Amerikkka, calling yourself a Christian endows you with all the social standing of a moral, upstanding citizen, with none of the responsibility to actually be one.


ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His life cost at least those three lives. His death costs nothing.

/burn like the trash you are
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr intrepid: Good.  Dump him in an unmarked grave.   Somewhere good and remote.


Why waste the real estate?  Cremate him and sell the ashes to a fertilizer company.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There will be only two pall bearers.  A trash can only has two handles.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr intrepid: Good.  Dump him in an unmarked grave.   Somewhere good and remote.


Cremate his remains and scatter the ashes on the prison grounds, so that even dead he doesn't leave prison.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.npr.orgView Full Size

Show me one of these motherfu*kers who doesnt look like he just finished a shift at the dildo factory.
One. Just one. Please.

Who in the world told this guy he was "superior" to anyone? I saw a pile of wet rags that was physically more attractive.
If Heidi Klum went around claiming genetic superiority Id probably say "That sounds about right" but 100% of these nut sacks look like their dad was jerking off and their mom sat on it at the last second.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: He didn't threaten to inflict violence against the gays, too?  What a slacker!  He must have been secretly kweer, himself.


Gay people can be shiatty, homophobic people too.  Just look at the Log Cabin Republicans or Milo Yacantspellhisname
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


Hero Glenn Miller died fighting Nazis

Bizarro Glenn Miller was a Nazi.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mr intrepid: Good.  Dump him in an unmarked grave.   Somewhere good and remote.


That is a waste of meat.  Have him grilled and fed to the other white supremecists.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Miller first came on the radar of law enforcement in the 1980s, when he lived in North Carolina and founded two white supremacist militias, the Carolina Knights of the Ku Klux Klan and later the White Patriot Party. He and his groups terrorized Blacks and Jews, burned crosses, stockpiled weapons, threatened to assassinate public figures and mailed hate propaganda to thousands of people.

Afterward, Miller largely fell off law enforcement's radar, in part because he had testified that he had reformed and become a born-again Christian.

Hang on, those two are the same thing these days, aren't they?
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Miller said repeatedly afterward, both in the trial and in interviews with the press, that he went to those sites specifically seeking to kill Jews. All three victims were Christians."

Man, when they say "Jews will not replace us", you believe 'em.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: mr intrepid: Good.  Dump him in an unmarked grave.   Somewhere good and remote.

That is a waste of meat.  Have him grilled and fed to the other white supremecists.


They prefer the white meat, I'm told.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dying from emphysema complications is a terrible way to go out.

👍🏻
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Benevolent Misanthrope: Yes, because in Amerikkka, calling yourself a Christian endows you with all the social standing of a moral, upstanding citizen, with none of the responsibility to actually be one.

[ih1.redbubble.net image 600x600]


So, in a thread about someone who attacked people based on the religion, you think you should attack religions.

Thanks.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I gotta say, I am hoping he died looking at something like this right before he croaked:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Did he die from a gigantic cock in the ass?
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Imagine being so hateful that you kill a 14 year old for being Jewish.

What a scumbag.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mr intrepid: Good.  Dump him in an unmarked grave.   Somewhere good and remote.


Give him the Bin Laden treatment - dump him in the ocean.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How do two militias just fall off the radar?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Baloo Uriza: Benevolent Misanthrope: Yes, because in Amerikkka, calling yourself a Christian endows you with all the social standing of a moral, upstanding citizen, with none of the responsibility to actually be one.

[ih1.redbubble.net image 600x600]

So, in a thread about someone who attacked people based on the religion, you think you should attack religions.

Thanks.


He was attacking the religion you muppet, he was attacking the LEOs who said "it's aight, he's christian now".
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh, emphysema. I thought maybe he got shanked in stir.
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It doesn't mention if it was slow and painful. While I do support our system not inflicting cruel and unusual or long lasting death sentences, nature has its own thing that cannot be controlled.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mr intrepid: Good.  Dump him in an unmarked grave.   Somewhere good and remote.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Stile4aly: mr intrepid: Good.  Dump him in an unmarked grave.   Somewhere good and remote.

Give him the Bin Laden treatment - dump him in the ocean.


Haven't we dumped enough toxic crap in the ocean already?
 
Fubegra
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Given that I've sung in a community choir that practiced in a synagogue (on hold due to the pandemic), I could have easily ended up a victim of one of these nutbars, and could still do so once we start having practices again.

Good. Farking. Riddance.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: mr intrepid: Good.  Dump him in an unmarked grave.   Somewhere good and remote.

That is a waste of meat.  Have him grilled and fed to the other white supremecists.


White Supremacists don't deserve to learn about the delicious secrets of longpig. That's Socialist cuisine.
 
MWShannon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good!
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child: "Miller said repeatedly afterward, both in the trial and in interviews with the press, that he went to those sites specifically seeking to kill Jews. All three victims were Christians."

Man, when they say "Jews will not replace us", you believe 'em.


Haha.

Typical master race.  Too dumb to even Holocaust right.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mr intrepid: Good.  Dump him in an unmarked grave.   Somewhere good and remote.


There are several very active volcanoes at the moment.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ladies and gentlemen, the Master Race

media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm right on the KS/MO border. Let me take a moment to say I really wish he didn't die. He should have been forced to spend the rest of his life getting farked in the showers by our prison pop. Mother farker deserved to live a hundred years in that blackhole that is KDOC
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah! He's dead, but it's a pity he only spent 7 years in jail.

Baloo Uriza: mr intrepid: Good.  Dump him in an unmarked grave.   Somewhere good and remote.

Why waste the real estate?  Cremate him and sell the ashes to a fertilizer company.


Dump his body in bear or croc country.
 
Blink
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I assume every race has its supremacists faction.  Seems like we could solve this problem once and for all if we just took all of them, gave them some knives, stuck em in a large arena and just let them loose.

Last one standing proves which race is supreme.  Then we don't have to argue about it anymore.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: How do two militias just fall off the radar?


Someone at the FBI unplugged it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
