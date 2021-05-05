 Skip to content
(Vanity Fair)   Pay them in Skoal?   (vanityfair.com) divider line
28
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Skoal as in the chewing tobacco or Skoal, the cheapest liquor in the store? Because chewing tobacco is low class.

/don't know if had the vaccine or not, got the shots but was part of a double blind study
//will get the real thing if I got the placebo
///Schroenger's vaccine
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the vaccine was administered orally from Trumps lumpy cock I bet they'd jump right on it.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skoal?

Kodiak!

/16Again
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since the Supreme Court says the government can do it by force, at gunpoint.

If they double down on their second amendment "solutions", then it becomes a self-solving problem.
 
ssa5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about they get f**king vaccinated or accept being placed in complete isolation from the rest of humanity? I am sure there are a few isolated uninhabited islands they could be dropped on.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ssa5: How about they get f**king vaccinated or accept being placed in complete isolation from the rest of humanity? I am sure there are a few isolated uninhabited islands they could be dropped on.


No way that precedent would be used badly.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waste of time and money.  Just require a vaccine passport for everything and let them go rot in Cousinfarker, Oklahoma or wherever with the rest of the inbreds.  I'm done caring about morons who don't care about themselves.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Redneck Tailgate Dream
Youtube eh-viqlId2c


"Welcome one and welcome all to our redneck tailgate dream
We got Ford, Dodge, and Chevy trucks and we keep 'em on high beams.
And if y'all like Batman, we'll fight you now, goddamit.
Where are my Skoal Bandits?"
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Barack Obama says vaccines are stupid and unnecessary."

Every vaccine holdout would be over with by the end of the day.
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about making those covid checks dependent on them getting vaccinated or they get to pay them back?

$2000 bills might encourage all but the dumbest Qanon conspiracy theorists to have second thoughts...
 
Guided_by_Voices
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make having been vaccinated an eligibility requirement for a 4th stimmy check, I think you'll find a lot of people are suddenly less convinced about the evils of a covid vaccine when it means missing out on a check.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Find a way to convince the Evangelical preachers *cough* pay them *cough*, and their followers will be lining up.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Find a way to convince the Evangelical preachers *cough* pay them *cough*, and their followers will be lining up.


Rewarding their bad behavior will just encourage them.  If we're going after the churches, just tell them we're going to tax their income at a 90% rate if they continue spreading conspiracies or encouraging people to refuse the vaccine.  Then if/when they stop, tax them at 85% instead and use the money to fund universal healthcare.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Find a way to convince the Evangelical preachers *cough* pay them *cough*, and their followers will be lining up.


Might want to get that cough checked out.

/kidding
//or am I?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: 4seasons85!: Find a way to convince the Evangelical preachers *cough* pay them *cough*, and their followers will be lining up.

Rewarding their bad behavior will just encourage them.  If we're going after the churches, just tell them we're going to tax their income at a 90% rate if they continue spreading conspiracies or encouraging people to refuse the vaccine.  Then if/when they stop, tax them at 85% instead and use the money to fund universal healthcare.


Oh I agree. I hate he idea. But if we need them vaccinated right away just pay the preachers. They'll change their minds.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If he pays in Copenhagen, that will take care of the military holdouts.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Since the Supreme Court says the government can do it by force, at gunpoint.

If they double down on their second amendment "solutions", then it becomes a self-solving problem.


Only for African-Americans.  Only for syphilis. And only if it's a placebo.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh, Subby, I hate you for taking me to decades gone past:
"Hey, whose Coke is this? It still has some left...hold on...*sniff* BLECH!!!"

/maybe not as bad as your friend showing you their gum sore
//college days and the people you meet
///was fun, wouldn't want to do it again
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mugato: Skoal as in the chewing tobacco or Skoal, the cheapest liquor in the store? Because chewing tobacco is low class.

/don't know if had the vaccine or not, got the shots but was part of a double blind study
//will get the real thing if I got the placebo
///Schroenger's vaccine


Honestly, one funny is not enough.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: 4seasons85!: Find a way to convince the Evangelical preachers *cough* pay them *cough*, and their followers will be lining up.

Rewarding their bad behavior will just encourage them.  If we're going after the churches, just tell them we're going to tax their income at a 90% rate if they continue spreading conspiracies or encouraging people to refuse the vaccine.  Then if/when they stop, tax them at 85% instead and use the money to fund universal healthcare.


...and CONGRATULATIONS!  You just gave the nuts another reason to believe they're being persecuted and consider getting vaccinated as getting The Sign Of The Beast!

But seriously, money is only part of the answer here.  The best way are word of mouth stories from people who got the disease.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
BREAKING:  COVID vaccines found to increase libido.  Effect doubled when combined with Coors Light.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Don't let them on a plane, in a store of any kind, no hotels, liquor or tobacco stores.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
For me it was "this vaccine for the deadly communicable disease is available." I'm a cheap date.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

rjakobi: Teddy Brosevelt: 4seasons85!: Find a way to convince the Evangelical preachers *cough* pay them *cough*, and their followers will be lining up.

Rewarding their bad behavior will just encourage them.  If we're going after the churches, just tell them we're going to tax their income at a 90% rate if they continue spreading conspiracies or encouraging people to refuse the vaccine.  Then if/when they stop, tax them at 85% instead and use the money to fund universal healthcare.

...and CONGRATULATIONS!  You just gave the nuts another reason to believe they're being persecuted and consider getting vaccinated as getting The Sign Of The Beast!

But seriously, money is only part of the answer here.  The best way are word of mouth stories from people who got the disease.


I'm not even sure about word of mouth. I've mentioned in previous posts that my mom and step father got it. My step father was coughing so hard he had to go to the ER. He was very close to being hospitalized. My mom said she felt awful.  But neither of them want the vaccine.  With people thinking it's a hoax and conspiracy theories, I don't think word of mouth will do much to convince the hold outs.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It was Copenhagen ("Hagen!"} for the goatropers that dipped at my HS in the late '70s.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Price of chew is up near the price of lumber in BC.
/recently quit
//saving ~$1200 / month
///keeping my 19th century spittoon
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ssa5: How about they get f**king vaccinated or accept being placed in complete isolation from the rest of humanity? I am sure there are a few isolated uninhabited islands they could be dropped on.


Federal mandate: unvaccinated peoples must be housed in Mar a Lago.
 
kozlo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
SumoJeb:

Jesus how much dip is that? Like, I know Canada tobacco is expensive AF for tobacco but that's a lot of dip. When I was younger (2007-8) a pack of JPS were like $10 CAD
 
