(BBC-US)   Peloton recalling 125k treadmills for eating more small children than permissible by law   (bbc.com) divider line
31
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She can't even bear to watch what's about to go down.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The company was so absolutely desperate to throw in another product to accelerate their already inflated share price that I'll bet if you looked into it, they rushed this product to market and some of their internal people will have said "WAIT WE'RE NOT DONE YET!"

All in the search for more money.

Discovery in that lawsuit will be something if they don't pay off the family first.

The stock was already doing amazing because of the pandemic but they got so much greedier.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: The company was so absolutely desperate to throw in another product to accelerate their already inflated share price that I'll bet if you looked into it, they rushed this product to market and some of their internal people will have said "WAIT WE'RE NOT DONE YET!"

All in the search for more money.

Discovery in that lawsuit will be something if they don't pay off the family first.

The stock was already doing amazing because of the pandemic but they got so much greedier.


The original Tread was launched long before their stock took off.  I think it might have even been launched before their IPO... I tried one out at one of their kiosks in October of 2019 and it was a relatively mature product at that time.

It was also a super nice treadmill.  It's really a shame about the safety problems - hopefully they can get that resolved.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

OptionC: NewportBarGuy: The company was so absolutely desperate to throw in another product to accelerate their already inflated share price that I'll bet if you looked into it, they rushed this product to market and some of their internal people will have said "WAIT WE'RE NOT DONE YET!"

All in the search for more money.

Discovery in that lawsuit will be something if they don't pay off the family first.

The stock was already doing amazing because of the pandemic but they got so much greedier.

The original Tread was launched long before their stock took off.  I think it might have even been launched before their IPO... I tried one out at one of their kiosks in October of 2019 and it was a relatively mature product at that time.

It was also a super nice treadmill.  It's really a shame about the safety problems - hopefully they can get that resolved.


Well, you see, that's what I get for pure supposition. Thanks for the correction. I find that odd (that's it's not brand new), because I remember seeing a good discussion about it and how it should have had a "clutch" or something that when it met resistance it should automatically shutdown. You'd think they would have sorted that out if that had that much time on it.

Maybe they can right the ship and get it corrected.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OptionC: NewportBarGuy: The company was so absolutely desperate to throw in another product to accelerate their already inflated share price that I'll bet if you looked into it, they rushed this product to market and some of their internal people will have said "WAIT WE'RE NOT DONE YET!"

All in the search for more money.

Discovery in that lawsuit will be something if they don't pay off the family first.

The stock was already doing amazing because of the pandemic but they got so much greedier.

The original Tread was launched long before their stock took off.  I think it might have even been launched before their IPO... I tried one out at one of their kiosks in October of 2019 and it was a relatively mature product at that time.

It was also a super nice treadmill.  It's really a shame about the safety problems - hopefully they can get that resolved.


Their whole business model reminds me of Nordic Trak from the 80's & 90's.  Upscale market, quality builds.  A bike is a bike and a treadmill is a treadmill, but neither one gets you bragging rights.  Having a Peloton has a cache to it.

/CSB: When I used to work out a lot, I'd spend hours on an old Fuji with a fluid trainer playing video games.  The time just flies by when you're pedaling and playing an RPG or FPS.  But then again, it wasn't a Peloton.
//How much of this recall is to save face and "doing the right thing" vs releasing a cheap but effective fix?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: OptionC: NewportBarGuy: The company was so absolutely desperate to throw in another product to accelerate their already inflated share price that I'll bet if you looked into it, they rushed this product to market and some of their internal people will have said "WAIT WE'RE NOT DONE YET!"

All in the search for more money.

Discovery in that lawsuit will be something if they don't pay off the family first.

The stock was already doing amazing because of the pandemic but they got so much greedier.

The original Tread was launched long before their stock took off.  I think it might have even been launched before their IPO... I tried one out at one of their kiosks in October of 2019 and it was a relatively mature product at that time.

It was also a super nice treadmill.  It's really a shame about the safety problems - hopefully they can get that resolved.

Their whole business model reminds me of Nordic Trak from the 80's & 90's.  Upscale market, quality builds.  A bike is a bike and a treadmill is a treadmill, but neither one gets you bragging rights.  Having a Peloton has a cache to it.

/CSB: When I used to work out a lot, I'd spend hours on an old Fuji with a fluid trainer playing video games.  The time just flies by when you're pedaling and playing an RPG or FPS.  But then again, it wasn't a Peloton.
//How much of this recall is to save face and "doing the right thing" vs releasing a cheap but effective fix?


How much does the Peloton 'social' aspect link to the actual device.  If I'm remembering correctly, you can use your own equipment and simply subscribe to their app to participate in the group activities, but I don't really know if it's a limited selection or something. I could see people paying the extra money for the PTON device if it meant they were more fully a participant in the social side of it.  I don't understand it, but I can kind of see it.  People are kind of weirdly clannish about that kind of stuff sometimes.  If everyone in your former running/cycling group is getting PTONs and you're going to be the outsider who's like "sorry guys, can't do X group ride since I just have the app" then that'll drive people to get the whole package.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I thought they'd recall them because they cost way way more than a place to hang clothes ever should.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm old enough to remember when trampolines and treadmills were called learning devices.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: ShavedOrangutan: OptionC: NewportBarGuy: The company was so absolutely desperate to throw in another product to accelerate their already inflated share price that I'll bet if you looked into it, they rushed this product to market and some of their internal people will have said "WAIT WE'RE NOT DONE YET!"

All in the search for more money.

Discovery in that lawsuit will be something if they don't pay off the family first.

The stock was already doing amazing because of the pandemic but they got so much greedier.

The original Tread was launched long before their stock took off.  I think it might have even been launched before their IPO... I tried one out at one of their kiosks in October of 2019 and it was a relatively mature product at that time.

It was also a super nice treadmill.  It's really a shame about the safety problems - hopefully they can get that resolved.

Their whole business model reminds me of Nordic Trak from the 80's & 90's.  Upscale market, quality builds.  A bike is a bike and a treadmill is a treadmill, but neither one gets you bragging rights.  Having a Peloton has a cache to it.

/CSB: When I used to work out a lot, I'd spend hours on an old Fuji with a fluid trainer playing video games.  The time just flies by when you're pedaling and playing an RPG or FPS.  But then again, it wasn't a Peloton.
//How much of this recall is to save face and "doing the right thing" vs releasing a cheap but effective fix?

How much does the Peloton 'social' aspect link to the actual device.  If I'm remembering correctly, you can use your own equipment and simply subscribe to their app to participate in the group activities, but I don't really know if it's a limited selection or something. I could see people paying the extra money for the PTON device if it meant they were more fully a participant in the social side of it.  I don't understand it, but I can kind of see it.  People are kind of weirdly clannish about that kind of stuff sometimes.  If everyone in you ...



See this thread...

https://twitter.com/clueheywood/statu​s​/1089699762331217920?lang=en
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have not seen the Peloton treadmills; but I'm having trouble picturing the kind of clearance one needs to "sweep" a six year old child underneath it.

Isn't this the kind of thing that could be obviated by just putting a skirt around the end of the track?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I guess it's better than Peloton's previous products directed towards child consumers:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I recall a dozen threads about this already.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: New Rising Sun: ShavedOrangutan: OptionC: NewportBarGuy: The company was so absolutely desperate to throw in another product to accelerate their already inflated share price that I'll bet if you looked into it, they rushed this product to market and some of their internal people will have said "WAIT WE'RE NOT DONE YET!"

All in the search for more money.

Discovery in that lawsuit will be something if they don't pay off the family first.

The stock was already doing amazing because of the pandemic but they got so much greedier.

The original Tread was launched long before their stock took off.  I think it might have even been launched before their IPO... I tried one out at one of their kiosks in October of 2019 and it was a relatively mature product at that time.

It was also a super nice treadmill.  It's really a shame about the safety problems - hopefully they can get that resolved.

Their whole business model reminds me of Nordic Trak from the 80's & 90's.  Upscale market, quality builds.  A bike is a bike and a treadmill is a treadmill, but neither one gets you bragging rights.  Having a Peloton has a cache to it.

/CSB: When I used to work out a lot, I'd spend hours on an old Fuji with a fluid trainer playing video games.  The time just flies by when you're pedaling and playing an RPG or FPS.  But then again, it wasn't a Peloton.
//How much of this recall is to save face and "doing the right thing" vs releasing a cheap but effective fix?

How much does the Peloton 'social' aspect link to the actual device.  If I'm remembering correctly, you can use your own equipment and simply subscribe to their app to participate in the group activities, but I don't really know if it's a limited selection or something. I could see people paying the extra money for the PTON device if it meant they were more fully a participant in the social side of it.  I don't understand it, but I can kind of see it.  People are kind of weirdly clannish about that kind of stuff sometimes.  If ...


Lol yes, I'm quite familiar with the type.  My former running group is like that and at least a few of them have hopped on the PTON bandwagon.  One reason they're my "former" group is because of how much that kind of expensive groupthink became part and parcel for being in the group.  It wasn't required, but it stopped being meet up and go run a random route and more social gatherings where if you hadn't been using the latest expensive stuff/service you kinda got left out of the conversation.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I have not seen the Peloton treadmills; but I'm having trouble picturing the kind of clearance one needs to "sweep" a six year old child underneath it.

Isn't this the kind of thing that could be obviated by just putting a skirt around the end of the track?


https://youtu.be/Ky4rOXOXKJQ
 
Barnhawk72 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: The company was so absolutely desperate to throw in another product to accelerate their already inflated share price that I'll bet if you looked into it, they rushed this product to market and some of their internal people will have said "WAIT WE'RE NOT DONE YET!"

All in the search for more money.

Discovery in that lawsuit will be something if they don't pay off the family first.

The stock was already doing amazing because of the pandemic but they got so much greedier.


IANAL, but that seems especially true given:

Peloton boss John Foley said the firm had "made a mistake" in not recalling the machines sooner.

Good he fessed, but seems like that would bone them in court.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I have not seen the Peloton treadmills; but I'm having trouble picturing the kind of clearance one needs to "sweep" a six year old child underneath it.

Isn't this the kind of thing that could be obviated by just putting a skirt around the end of the track?


It's higher off the ground than other treadmills, plus what that other guy responded showing the ball getting sucked under.  Having a skirt at the back of the treadmill is its own problem because then you have a high speed, high grip belt entering a narrow opening, making it basically a place for a hand to get stuck between a beltsander and a cheese grater.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I have not seen the Peloton treadmills; but I'm having trouble picturing the kind of clearance one needs to "sweep" a six year old child underneath it.

Isn't this the kind of thing that could be obviated by just putting a skirt around the end of the track?


About two inches less than a 6 year old lying flat on the ground would do it. And as far as the correction, yes. This was a fairly obvious design flaw.

Boss: Looks good Tim, lets ship it.
Tim: That's kind a of a large gap under the spinning tread, we could out a skirt there for about $10 per unit.
Boss: That's going to be an extra $1.25Million in production. The owner isn't going to like that. Let's just tell people not to get stuck there.
Tim:...
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


That kid is on the Peloton again
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Gyrfalcon: I have not seen the Peloton treadmills; but I'm having trouble picturing the kind of clearance one needs to "sweep" a six year old child underneath it.

Isn't this the kind of thing that could be obviated by just putting a skirt around the end of the track?

It's higher off the ground than other treadmills, plus what that other guy responded showing the ball getting sucked under.  Having a skirt at the back of the treadmill is its own problem because then you have a high speed, high grip belt entering a narrow opening, making it basically a place for a hand to get stuck between a beltsander and a cheese grater.


It's not a belt.
 
neongoats
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Does this mean I can get a deal on a Peloton Treadmill? Like if I don't care about the lives of toddlers?
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
if only they had marketed this as a gun then killing children would be a feature and not a bug
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So my wife ordered some huge portable garden thing. It arrived broken. She tells me that they are going to come pick it up as a return.

A third party company comes by with a white truck. I wheel it down the driveway on my hand truck and they open the door to the truck. Inside are like 5 exercise machines and I said something dump like, "Oh you've got to deliver those huh?"

the one guy tells me.."no, they are all returns"

"why?'"

"Listen buddy, I just pick them up and take em to the warehouse, I ain't got time to talk to fat people"
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Russ1642: New Rising Sun: Gyrfalcon: I have not seen the Peloton treadmills; but I'm having trouble picturing the kind of clearance one needs to "sweep" a six year old child underneath it.

Isn't this the kind of thing that could be obviated by just putting a skirt around the end of the track?

It's higher off the ground than other treadmills, plus what that other guy responded showing the ball getting sucked under.  Having a skirt at the back of the treadmill is its own problem because then you have a high speed, high grip belt entering a narrow opening, making it basically a place for a hand to get stuck between a beltsander and a cheese grater.

It's not a belt.


Okay, the "slatted running surface"
 
Stibium
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Gyrfalcon: I have not seen the Peloton treadmills; but I'm having trouble picturing the kind of clearance one needs to "sweep" a six year old child underneath it.

Isn't this the kind of thing that could be obviated by just putting a skirt around the end of the track?

It's higher off the ground than other treadmills, plus what that other guy responded showing the ball getting sucked under.  Having a skirt at the back of the treadmill is its own problem because then you have a high speed, high grip belt entering a narrow opening, making it basically a place for a hand to get stuck between a beltsander and a cheese grater.


Is it really that difficult to maintain 1/8" clearance?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Russ1642: New Rising Sun: Gyrfalcon: I have not seen the Peloton treadmills; but I'm having trouble picturing the kind of clearance one needs to "sweep" a six year old child underneath it.

Isn't this the kind of thing that could be obviated by just putting a skirt around the end of the track?

It's higher off the ground than other treadmills, plus what that other guy responded showing the ball getting sucked under.  Having a skirt at the back of the treadmill is its own problem because then you have a high speed, high grip belt entering a narrow opening, making it basically a place for a hand to get stuck between a beltsander and a cheese grater.

It's not a belt.

Okay, the "slatted running surface"


Well, that makes it very different to a belt. Many treadmills, mine included, has protection at the rear that you can't even get a finger in. With the slatted design you'd have to have the protection starting before the slats start around the rear bend or you'd have an opening you can definitely get something stuck in. The peleton treadmill is such a problematic design for safety.
 
Stibium
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Okay, the "slatted running surface"


Ohhh, nevermind then. Yea that might catch a few more things than skin...
 
Malenfant [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Russ1642: New Rising Sun: Gyrfalcon: I have not seen the Peloton treadmills; but I'm having trouble picturing the kind of clearance one needs to "sweep" a six year old child underneath it.

Isn't this the kind of thing that could be obviated by just putting a skirt around the end of the track?

It's higher off the ground than other treadmills, plus what that other guy responded showing the ball getting sucked under.  Having a skirt at the back of the treadmill is its own problem because then you have a high speed, high grip belt entering a narrow opening, making it basically a place for a hand to get stuck between a beltsander and a cheese grater.

It's not a belt.


It's a streetlight.
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I have not seen the Peloton treadmills; but I'm having trouble picturing the kind of clearance one needs to "sweep" a six year old child underneath it.

Isn't this the kind of thing that could be obviated by just putting a skirt around the end of the track?


It is high and it uses slates instead of a belt so a normal skirt wouldn't work as you need more room.  The entire thing comes down to they want it to look really cool and if they put in the required skirt it wouldn't look as nice as you would have to start the skirt further up.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Russ1642: New Rising Sun: Gyrfalcon: I have not seen the Peloton treadmills; but I'm having trouble picturing the kind of clearance one needs to "sweep" a six year old child underneath it.

Isn't this the kind of thing that could be obviated by just putting a skirt around the end of the track?

It's higher off the ground than other treadmills, plus what that other guy responded showing the ball getting sucked under.  Having a skirt at the back of the treadmill is its own problem because then you have a high speed, high grip belt entering a narrow opening, making it basically a place for a hand to get stuck between a beltsander and a cheese grater.

It's not a belt.


Weird, Peleton calls it a belt:

https://www.onepeloton.com/tread-plus​

I guess you know something they don't.
 
