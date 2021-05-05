 Skip to content
(Buffalo News)   So...you're a US citizen who owns a vacation home here in Canada. Great news: we'll levy an additional tax on you because we won't let you cross the border to use it   (buffalonews.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The housing market is quite hot so you definitely won't be selling it for a loss should you choose to go that way.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically it might make sense to waive the tax in this case but fark it. We have too many people up here who can't find housing of any sort, let alone the luxury of having one for each season. Sell your extra houses and take your profits.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you're well off enough to own a vacation home then you can afford to pay your f*cking tax
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: If you're well off enough to own a vacation home then you can afford to pay your f*cking tax


Definitely.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah, having a hard time feeling sorry for the destitute vacation home owner.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm amazed we allow non-citizens to hold title to land at all.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Technically it might make sense to waive the tax in this case but fark it. We have too many people up here who can't find housing of any sort, let alone the luxury of having one for each season. Sell your extra houses and take your profits.


Vacation homes are usually not in an ideal location for anything but vacationing.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat who this week wrote to the Canadian Ambassador to the U.S., Kirsten Hillman, to complain about the move. Higgins - a member of the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee - told Hillman that if Canada enacts the tax, he will reciprocate by pushing for a similar tax on Canadian property in the United States.

Tit for tats...
 
quo vadimus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It must suck so bad to own a completely separate home from the one you live in, just to visit when you have paid (surely) time off.
 
Maneck
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat who this week wrote to the Canadian Ambassador to the U.S., Kirsten Hillman, to complain about the move. Higgins - a member of the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee - told Hillman that if Canada enacts the tax, he will reciprocate by pushing for a similar tax on Canadian property in the United States.


This would be great. Every country ought to impose taxes on foreigners owning property. And we shouldn't stop there. Have a tax on all property owned other than a primary residence.
 
You are Borg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The cost of homes in my town of Victora BC are ridiculously high, home ownership is a pipe dream for a lot of people here.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I'm amazed we allow non-citizens to hold title to land at all.


Some countries don't.
 
guestguy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Russ1642: I'm amazed we allow non-citizens to hold title to land at all.

Some countries don't.


Vancouver got pissed off because they had a ton of empty houses owned by rich foreigners  Now those are taxed up the wazoo.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Maneck: Every country ought to impose taxes on foreigners owning property.


Especially ones living in the country illegally.  They should get the ever living *FARK* taxed out of them, right?

Like, extra sales taxes, a law enforcement surcharge, etc.
 
LL316
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sell and get a vacation home in the UP.  It's basically Canada anyway.
 
gar1013
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Technically it might make sense to waive the tax in this case but fark it. We have too many people up here who can't find housing of any sort, let alone the luxury of having one for each season. Sell your extra houses and take your profits.


So what you're saying is that the local economies that depend on vacationers will do just fine if we took homeless or poor people from Toronto and put them into these houses?

I mean, it makes sense - they're poor wherever you put them, and this way, everyone in the town can be equal after the people with spending money are no longer there stinking up the place.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If you won't pay the tax or sell the place, you're complaining just to complain.
 
gar1013
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I'm amazed we allow non-citizens to hold title to land at all.


Well, we let people sneak into the country illegally and the Democratic Party does everything it can to stymie efforts to deport them.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So...when another country does what American does, it's bad?
 
Mokmo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The government of British Columbia allowed the City of Vancouver to check with the power and gas companies how much energy a house is using is one measure. Add the extra purchase tax for non-canadian-residents in Vancouver (20%), and it should tell you all there is to know about how there's a housing problem in that market.

Then Toronto and Montreal are seeing the same symptoms.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If your own a second house rich I have little sympathy for your taxes going up.
 
gar1013
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Maneck:

Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat who this week wrote to the Canadian Ambassador to the U.S., Kirsten Hillman, to complain about the move. Higgins - a member of the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee - told Hillman that if Canada enacts the tax, he will reciprocate by pushing for a similar tax on Canadian property in the United States.


This would be great. Every country ought to impose taxes on foreigners owning property. And we shouldn't stop there. Have a tax on all property owned other than a primary residence.


Oh look, a renter is opining.

Apparently you are unaware of property taxes.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Maneck: Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat who this week wrote to the Canadian Ambassador to the U.S., Kirsten Hillman, to complain about the move. Higgins - a member of the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee - told Hillman that if Canada enacts the tax, he will reciprocate by pushing for a similar tax on Canadian property in the United States.

This would be great. Every country ought to impose taxes on foreigners owning property. And we shouldn't stop there. Have a tax on all property owned other than a primary residence.


We kinda sorta already have that last part (in the US anyway) in the "homestead exemption".
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As a Canadian who doesn't own one home, much less two, please allow me to comfort the afflicted by performing "Adiago for Tiny, Tiny Strings."
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: So...when another country does what American does, it's bad?


Only if they do it to us. We're supposed to be exceptional, remember?
 
KoolerThanJesus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wait until they find out there is a  25% non-citizen witholding tax when you sell the property.
 
mtbhucker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Maneck: Every country ought to impose taxes on foreigners owning property.

Especially ones living in the country illegally.  They should get the ever living *FARK* taxed out of them, right?

Like, extra sales taxes, a law enforcement surcharge, etc.


No, only the ones who buy the houses and never live or visit the country.  It's a real problem in some parts of Canada.  See Toronto or Vancouver
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They land belongs to the people
 
zbtop
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm desperately struggling to find a reason to feel bad about this.

A person takes a home off the market for somebody else to live in, driving up the market price and reducing supply for housing, and is using it as a luxury retreat instead of a primary living space. I'm having a real hard time feeling bad about that being taxed, particularly when they can almost certainly liquiditate that asset at a profit.
 
mtbhucker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The average US house price in 2021 is about $409,000 usd
The average Canadian house price is 716,000 cad or 583,156.94 usd,  That difference is because of what's going on in Toronto and Vancouver.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: They land belongs to the people


We the people.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Jeez I hope the people that own vacation homes in another country find some way to cover this. They're truly struggling.
 
gar1013
‘’ less than a minute ago  

zbtop: I'm desperately struggling to find a reason to feel bad about this.

A person takes a home off the market for somebody else to live in, driving up the market price and reducing supply for housing, and is using it as a luxury retreat instead of a primary living space. I'm having a real hard time feeling bad about that being taxed, particularly when they can almost certainly liquiditate that asset at a profit.


Oh thank goodness you opined.
 
