(NPR)   Good news for West Coasters, the U.S. earthquake early warning system is now prepared to message any cell phone when a nearby tremor is detected to alert you about your impending doom   (npr.org) divider line
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cool!   I have the MyShake alert on my phone.   It's been quiet, thankfully.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My impending doom has been pending for 57 years.  I've lost hope that it'll happen anytime soon.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I wonder if they have Charlton Heston and George Kennedy's cell numbers?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I got an earthquake warning in Mandarin reminding me that my auto warranty is about to expire and my social security number has been compromised already. Seems to be working.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wonder if anyone has thought ahead to what will happen if, say, 14,000 phones go off in The Forum saying an 8.0 is 30 seconds away.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You have to put your phone on vibrate.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I wonder if anyone has thought ahead to what will happen if, say, 14,000 phones go off in The Forum saying an 8.0 is 30 seconds away.


Russia will not hack this app for the lulz.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There is a message waiting for you on the Earthquake Alert System. Text "C" to accept notification, "L" to skip notification this time but remain enrolled, and "STOP" to skip this notification and prevent future messages.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The ShakeAlert system could provide people up to 10 seconds of lead time when an earthquake hits

My Android will receive the message about 15 minutes after my corpse has chilled.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They should just send all of those people an early warning poop emoji.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Japan does this well. I hear that it saves a ton of lives.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I wonder if anyone has thought ahead to what will happen if, say, 14,000 phones go off in The Forum saying an 8.0 is 30 seconds away.


More like 400,000 phones in a municipal area and everybody will run outside and facebook it
 
Iczer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


Think you mean "Impending Doom 2" as Impending Doom was the name of the 7.0 Nisqually quake back a couple decades ago.

/annnnnd that just made me feel even older as I was in high school when it hit
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My first thought was: people need to train on this; hear the tone, seek and dive under the nearest structure/shelter.
My second thought was: it would be great fun to save the alarm tone and play it to unsuspecting victims.
Does that make me a bad person?
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Cool!   I have the MyShake alert on my phone.   It's been quiet, thankfully.


Well it's probably because the machine at your local McD's is always broken.
 
almandot
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Phone apps been quiet since I signed up.

I think we had a quake right after it came out and they got flack for having a high threshold so it was lowered.

I do see these updates on Twitter tho. Very important.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
