(CNN)   Carol Baskins is selling her scat if I'm reading this right   (cnn.com) divider line
27
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Carole Farkin' Baskin!
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
POOP THREAD!!
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rule 34
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cryptocurrencies and ICOs have jumped the shark.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flachspüler thread?
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time I see shiat like this, I trust digital-anything a little less.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was compelled to click the "More:' tag purr-ency of our fans.  I was somewhat relieved to find out that in fact brings no other results back on Fark.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call that currency "Carol Baskin's husband", cuz she's about to make a killing off it.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about the Sarasota County Transit Authority?

steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Tiger King" is worth one watch, if for all the craziness in it. I didn't think it would have such legs that we'd be hearing about it one year later. Even Netflix keeps suggesting it to me, though I've already watched it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vsavatar: [Fark user image 400x400]


dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Cryptocurrency: Its money, for stupid people.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I guess all you cats and kittens missed the other thread we already have on this.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Flachspüler thread?
[Fark user image 640x428]


What the hell is wrong with Germans that they need to inspect their poop with such regularity that such a thing is necessary? Why would you even want that? You keep your shiat above the waterline and the whole house smells. When I was growing up we'd call it "pulling a Dad" because we had a low flow guest toilet and it was easy for him to break the water/air barrier, at which point we'd all have to leave the house for three hours.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dothemath: Cryptocurrency: Its money, for stupid people.


I'm not sure if some people are trolls/scammers or just really phenomenally stupid. Like one idiot on Reddit who wandered away from the money laundering forums to push bitcoin, who claimed he converted as much of his real money as he could to bitcoin.  Which I don't get.  He can't spend it at 99.9% of stores and businesses, it takes a while to sell it to get real money for stuff, and when the feds finally crack down on it he either has to quickly get rid of it or else he'll lose everything.  Unless he's lying because he wants to trick people into buying it.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"I'm investigating cryptocurrencies because I am concerned about the volume of US dollars that are being printed and distributed with nothing to back them up,"

Hahahaha
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I just think that anyone who invests is never going to financially recover from this.
 
Resin33
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"I'm investigating cryptocurrencies because I am concerned about the volume of US dollars that are being printed and distributed with nothing to back them up," read the statement.

Oh. She's one of THOSE idiots.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Resin33: "I'm investigating cryptocurrencies because I am concerned about the volume of US dollars that are being printed and distributed with nothing to back them up," read the statement.

Oh. She's one of THOSE idiots.


I think it's more accurate to say she would like to take financial advantage of THOSE idiots.

She's a skilled scammer, even her employees are all "volunteer".
 
jimjays
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If I toss her scat in the crawl space will it drive away mice? Might it perhaps draw larger animals like raccoons and possum? It sometimes smells like something died in there. Sure, I could go in there and get it out, but what if there's other angry critters in there that think I had something to do with the tragedy? The smell goes away in just a couple days and there's no risk of being bit.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Scatman (ski-ba-bop-ba-dop-bop) Official Video HD -Scatman John
Youtube Hy8kmNEo1i8
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: dothemath: Cryptocurrency: Its money, for stupid people.

I'm not sure if some people are trolls/scammers or just really phenomenally stupid. Like one idiot on Reddit who wandered away from the money laundering forums to push bitcoin, who claimed he converted as much of his real money as he could to bitcoin.  Which I don't get.  He can't spend it at 99.9% of stores and businesses, it takes a while to sell it to get real money for stuff, and when the feds finally crack down on it he either has to quickly get rid of it or else he'll lose everything.  Unless he's lying because he wants to trick people into buying it.


Reads like a "pump and dump" scheme.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mantour: NM Volunteer: dothemath: Cryptocurrency: Its money, for stupid people.

I'm not sure if some people are trolls/scammers or just really phenomenally stupid. Like one idiot on Reddit who wandered away from the money laundering forums to push bitcoin, who claimed he converted as much of his real money as he could to bitcoin.  Which I don't get.  He can't spend it at 99.9% of stores and businesses, it takes a while to sell it to get real money for stuff, and when the feds finally crack down on it he either has to quickly get rid of it or else he'll lose everything.  Unless he's lying because he wants to trick people into buying it.

Reads like a "pump and dump" scheme.


With a lot of "you are being adversarial" and "differences in opinion".  Quite honestly he could have been a well-designed bot.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Cryptocurrencies and ICOs have jumped the shark.


Grlc


Buy the dip!
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
a repeat AND a misspelling.  congratulations on the bargain bin green, subby.
 
