 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Wikipedia)   In 1912, Hellmann's mayonnaise was produced in England, and there were thousands of jars of it on the Titanic, destined for Mexico after a brief stop in New York. Today, we commemorate the loss of the condiment cargo as the Sinko de Mayo   (en.m.wikipedia.org) divider line
41
    More: Vintage, RMS Titanic, largest ship, passenger accommodation, ship's lifeboats, Olympic-class ocean liners, Captain Smith, First Class section, crew members  
•       •       •

652 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2021 at 12:20 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everyone boo boo subby.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*laughs*

Oh... sorry.... *clears throat*

BOOOO!!!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you magnificent bastard.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love a good pun, but the setup went too far. If only it had one more real element, like actual mayo on board, it would work.

Still marginally better than the novelty holiday classic song-slash-facepalm known as "Police Stopped My Car" (to the tune of Feliz Navidad)
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My ham on rye will go on...

/pass the mustard
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That was a long walk, subby.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
imgix.bustle.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Submitter:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Got to use this twice today
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Huh. I just had a salami on wheat bread with Hellmann's mayonnaise. Is that a bad omen? I don't have a boat. Maybe I'll drowned in the bathtub. I wouldn't put it past me. Yeah I had salami with mayonnaise, so what! I'm white. At least the bread wasn't.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dothemath: That was a long walk, subby.


I actually kind of like it when there's an elaborate setup for a terrible joke.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Thank the FSM that it wasn't Duke's that was lost.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Como mexicano-americano, encuentro esto muy perturbador. Disculpe mientras me cago con unas galletas. y al diablo con tarta de manzana
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have a friend from high school who keeps up with The Old Gang by periodically posting several dozen email feet of Dad Jokes. That one is so old I've seen it from him.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Quite possibly my favorite author, all things considered.
 
Gleeman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Booo-Princess-Bride.png
 
Barnhawk72 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freetomato
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
ALL the Miracle Whip in the world needs to be shot into the sun. It is a foul condiment scraped from the bowels of satan.

/"Best Foods" for those of us from west of the rockies.
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fireproof: dothemath: That was a long walk, subby.

I actually kind of like it when there's an elaborate setup for a terrible joke.

Yeah, but it needs to swing all the way to "travesty" or hate crime.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Tangent up & coming...

During the Falklands conflict it was reported that the Paras & Royal Marines were hoping that the either the RAF or the Royal Navy would, in keeping with the spirit of the occasion, sink Argentinas only aircraft carrier - the ARA Veinticinco de Mayo on the 25th of May. This would allow asembled personnel to line up on the railings, drop trou' and moon the Argentinian mainland singing "Happy birthday to you..."


Source;

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/9​0​6452.Don_t_Cry_for_Me_Sergeant_Major
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You will not be forgotten
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mayonaise (Remastered)
Youtube Vbu_K41efvY

Just getting this out of the way.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Man, a kitchen sink with a faucet that shoots out nothing but mayo? Take my money. Now.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: My ham on rye will go on...

/pass the mustard


Hold the Mayo

static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
Dj Orange Threat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Subby:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Everyone boo boo subby.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
metric
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hellmann's! Best Foods! Are they the same?!?

Maybe not.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hellsman Hellfighters would go on to great success in WWI using trench mayoguns
 
dennysgod
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Como mexicano-americano, encuentro esto muy perturbador. Disculpe mientras me cago con unas galletas. y al diablo con tarta de manzana


Apple Pie Fra Diavolo: when you dump the whole jar of cinnamon in.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fawlty Towers Salad Cream
Youtube KIiOmq-UcDk
 
carkiller
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oy
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


I am eloted to see this headline
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.