 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   England bans wet firewood, will still allow fires on both dry days of the year   (bbc.com) divider line
6
    More: Ironic, Air pollution, Environmentalism, biggest source of the tiny pollution particles, Global warming, Acid rain, Flue gas emissions from fossil fuel combustion, Pollution, Prof Jonathan Grigg  
•       •       •

282 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2021 at 12:51 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
England bans wet wood, so keep those curtains handy, guys.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I use those IBC water totes.
I cut a side hole to reach in the cage, discarding to recycle the plastic bladders.
The cages are loaded with split maple and oak, and then I use a forklift to bring them to the driveway. A pallet jack lets me park them along the walls of the 2 bay garage, and then I use a trailer caddy to bring load trailers in to continue to stack to the ceiling more wood. It's dry before I bring it in and Dry when I burn it.
I cut my own wood, mostly. But it has to be hard wood and seasoned before it goes in the stove.
I heat with wood.  Outside of the aroma in the outdoor, cold, winter air, you wouldn't know, inside.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah, subby.

Hell, yeah.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When I was a kid we had a massive stone fireplace and on Xmas the whole family, like 20 people, would open presents and burn all the wrapping paper and boxes.

It was like a red hot orgy of greed.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wet wood tars up your chimneys / flues leading to increased maintenance costs & risk of uncontrollable property damaging fires. Season your wood, damnit!

\he, he... wood
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It would have been a whole lot easier to understand if they'd simply used the term "unseasoned" wood...unless "wet" wood is some British thing to say.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.