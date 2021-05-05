 Skip to content
(Vox) Yo dawg, I heard you think you need a different way to think about thinking
20
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If someone wants to think more clearly, they have to cultivate an attitude of curiosity and openness to evidence.

Well, this is going to be a nonstarter for... some.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BafflerMeal
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
LarryDan43
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
talkertopc
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dreyfus gets imprisoned on Devil's Island. But then another officer gets promoted to the head of this investigative department. His name is Colonel Picquart and he is anti-Semitic, just like his fellow officers were. That was just kind of the norm in France at the time.

At the time????
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Scout mindset? Check out a Girl Scout troop in a Chinese concentration camp.

https://www.theatlantic.com/notes/201​6​/07/living-under-a-dictator/493667/
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Choiceology is a podcast about biases that is informative and helpful.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Scout mindset? Check out a Girl Scout troop in a Chinese concentration camp.

https://www.theatlantic.com/notes/2016​/07/living-under-a-dictator/493667/


That wasn't right at all.

https://m.soundcloud.com/replyall/28-​s​hipped-to-timbuktu
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

downstairs: If someone wants to think more clearly, they have to cultivate an attitude of curiosity and openness to evidence.

Well, this is going to be a nonstarter for... some.


Or the beginning of an argument (a futile argument) about what constitutes "evidence"...
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Geotpf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
bughunter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The bottleneck is more like wanting to notice the things that you're wrong about, wanting to see the ways in which your decisions have been imperfect in the past, and wanting to change it.

I call this thinking like an engineer.

I've been called a gadfly because I've pointed out areas for improvements, or incorrect assumptions.  Here's how we can make this better, or We have no evidence to support this conclusion.  The audience, even other engineers, infer some sort of value statement, and their brains translate those statements into Your work is flawed, or Your ideas are wrong.

Experienced engineers know that an unsupported assumption will come back to bite you in the ass, sooner or later, and that there's always a more robust or cost effective way to meet a requirement, and learn to divorce their egos and their identities from their work products.

This seems to be a foreign concept to most humans, and most foreign to non-technical types.

/and god help you if you suggest an improvement to an accounting form
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A growth mindset is key
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
'a different way to think about thinking', is how an online friend described/recommended this commencement speech just a couple days ago: This is Water by David Foster Wallace (Full Transcript and Audio) (fs.blog)
only peripherally relevant, but it was too much of a coincidence not to pop a link up...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BafflerMeal: Second article about this shiat. Advertising is working.

/Just like the will Smith fatty posts


I tend to believe there's a concerted effort from some camps to stem the tide of, "Papa said it's alright, and it's good enough for me I'm takin' the chloroquinine!" bullshiat.  People are finally starting to remember why the '70's and '80's were all about a big effort to educate children to not be dumbfark traditional robots parroting what Great Uncle Jebediah thought about the terrifying swarthy masses in 1821.  We did that because for the most part, it worked.  Then we said fark it whatever, and look what's gone and happened.  I'm glad to see it, ad or no it's teaching something that needs teaching.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Try LSD.


