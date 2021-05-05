 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News) NewsFlash Facebook announces it is out of toilet paper for at least the next six months   (nbcnews.com) divider line
146
    More: NewsFlash  
•       •       •

3396 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 05 May 2021 at 9:22 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook


Want to get NewsFlash notifications in email?

146 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's surprising. I honestly thought they would let that turd start posting again
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Now we see if the oversight board will be overridden by Zuch.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Say what you will about Zuckerberg - and he deserves it - but Facebook's response to the insurrection has been far, far stronger than the federal government's response.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Now we see if the oversight board will be overridden by Zuch.


I almost expect that to happen before close of business today.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What even happen to free speach?
 
Flashfyr3
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Positively Marvelous.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Zuck won't let him back on as long as the president is a Democrat. Doing so would get most of America to be angry at Facebook and invite a serious look at regulation. And that would interfere with his money.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Say what you will about Zuckerberg - and he deserves it - but Facebook's response to the insurrection has been far, far stronger than the federal government's response.


Which is so f*cking sad... I can't believe we have to rely on corporations to protect us from these treasonous ass clowns.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sigdiamond2000: What even happen to free speach?


Speach is only free if the sfarmer gives it to you.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Facebook's response to the insurrection has been far, far stronger more rapid than the federal government's response.


The DOJ is working slowly but steadily on the insurrectionists. These things take time.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: Zuck won't let him back on as long as the president is a Democrat. Doing so would get most of America to be angry at Facebook and invite a serious look at regulation. And that would interfere with his money.


Bingo
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Darn, I was hoping they would let him back in so we could take bets on how long it would take him to get banned again.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sigdiamond2000: What even happen to free speach?


Apparently there is a free speach at MaraLago ever night, whether you want it or not.

And anyhow, nothing is free.
 
trega99 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh praise <insert entity>!

I think the social media sites realize at some level that the chaos trump weaves through American democracy on these platforms is very destructive, and could quickly ruin their businesses.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Correct. Now it's exclusively insufferable douche bags. Y'all enjoy.. XD
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: AdmirableSnackbar: Facebook's response to the insurrection has been far, far stronger more rapid than the federal government's response.

The DOJ is working slowly but steadily on the insurrectionists. These things take time.


media-amazon.comView Full Size


Nothing's going to happen to the people who organized, incited, and funded the insurrection. Pay attention.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why the f*ck is it called a permanent ban if they are just gonna review it every 6 months and might change their mind? Does anyone else get this kind of treatment? No. They are just banned permanently.
 
jimjays
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Say what you will about Zuckerberg - and he deserves it - but Facebook's response to the insurrection has been far, far stronger than the federal government's response.


I agree. But the truth is Facebook has more power. Or at least more centralized and focused power.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sigdiamond2000: What even happen to free speach?


It just worked.

Consequence Culture is also working as intended.

Facebook is not the government.
 
dogdaze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Trump lost the election and he is still a loser today. 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good job, Facebook. I'll go click a bunch of ads and sponsored links today.
 
Mukster
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Whatever.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Now we see if the oversight board will be overridden by Zuch.


They're blocking him.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Say what you will about Zuckerberg - and he deserves it - but Facebook's response to the insurrection has been far, far stronger than the federal government's response.


Was he even that big of a draw on FB?

Seems like 99% of his brain sharts landed on Twitter.
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sigdiamond2000: What even happen to free speach?


Free speech doesn't include spreading dangerous lies, fomenting sedition, or threats to other peoples health and safety. Walk up to someone and threaten to kill them. You will find out how free-speech works.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Eagle of Freedom is probably crying right now, but we cannot see it because its Facebook account has been suspended for making eagle-like sounds when the Libs need their nappy time.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Even Zuckerberg knows Trump would immediately use Facebook to foment stochastic terrorism, and he doesn't want to be held responsible for the entirely foreseeable death and destruction that Dolt45 would inflict on the USA.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sigdiamond2000: What even happen to free speach?


They told him to go be free somewhere else.
 
Shadow Blasko
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: [Fark user image image 425x289]


The Daily Show?!?

I'm sure they'll have a bit on this
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Breaker Breaker: sigdiamond2000: What even happen to free speach?

Free speech doesn't include spreading dangerous lies, fomenting sedition, or threats to other peoples health and safety. Walk up to someone and threaten to kill them. You will find out how free-speech works.


Lulz
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
William Shatner - Space Oddity
Youtube 3L-bTza_7-I
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sigdiamond2000: What even happen to free speach?


Not sure if serious...

Oh wait, free speach. Verdict: Not serious.

Anyway, for the uninitiated:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yakk
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They punted? They must be covering their bases in case he is the nominee so they don't miss out on those sweet advertising dollars... and rubles.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AurizenDarkstar: GardenWeasel: Now we see if the oversight board will be overridden by Zuch.

I almost expect that to happen before close of business today.


"It would be hypocritical of us to condemn other nations and social media platforms for restricting political speech, while doing so ourselves. We have faith that our users have the intelligence and judgement to properly interpret free speech and act appropriately and lawfully."

(or some similar bullshiat)
 
The5thElement
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Darn, I was hoping they would let him back in so we could take bets on how long it would take him to get banned again.


Look on the bright side. Now you can take bets on how long it will take to get reinstated.
 
AxiomJackson
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Be sure to check back in every 6 months for our continuing series, "How to plump up our stock price with imaginary controversy!"
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Good job, Facebook. I'll go click a bunch of ads and sponsored links today.


<Janet voice>  "Not Facebook."
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They are right to question whether the bad should last indefinitely.  Only til he's dead is probably long enough.
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

imauniter: [YouTube video: William Shatner - Space Oddity]


Wrong video..
Sorry about that.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: AdmirableSnackbar: Say what you will about Zuckerberg - and he deserves it - but Facebook's response to the insurrection has been far, far stronger than the federal government's response.

Was he even that big of a draw on FB?

Seems like 99% of his brain sharts landed on Twitter.


The facebook decision will help Twitter make up their mind, I suppose. I hope it encourages them to keep blocking him, but who knows?
 
hagopiar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Walker: Why the f*ck is it called a permanent ban if they are just gonna review it every 6 months and might change their mind? Does anyone else get this kind of treatment? No. They are just banned permanently.


Facebook never called it a permanent ban - it was called an indefinite suspension. Twitter did a permanent ban.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Say what you will about Zuckerberg - and he deserves it - but Facebook's response to the insurrection has been far, far stronger than the federal government's response.


Who clicked smart on this absolute twaddle?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jimjays: AdmirableSnackbar: Say what you will about Zuckerberg - and he deserves it - but Facebook's response to the insurrection has been far, far stronger than the federal government's response.

I agree. But the truth is Facebook has more power. Or at least more centralized and focused power.


Also, they don't have to worry about things like admissible evidence, due process. All those pesky things protectors have to be concerned with.

Snacks knows this. Just snacks being a "concerned" independent who leans left.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: AdmirableSnackbar: Say what you will about Zuckerberg - and he deserves it - but Facebook's response to the insurrection has been far, far stronger than the federal government's response.

Was he even that big of a draw on FB?

Seems like 99% of his brain sharts landed on Twitter.


Seriously, he's been posting all types of crazy shiat lately.
 
FnkyTwn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Zukerb0t must be malfunctioning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Has Live Journal or Gaia Online banned him? I heard he was setting up a blog.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good, now since we're continuing to deplatform him, can we talk about literally anything else?

Did I tell you guys my ideas for a Pokémon theme park?
 
Displayed 50 of 146 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.