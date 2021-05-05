 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Porn and alcohol served at sleepovers at lunch lady's house. No word if she served hoagies, grinders and sloppy Joes   (yahoo.com) divider line
49
    More: Creepy, Houma, Louisiana, Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana, Tucker Carlson, Fox News star Tucker Carlson, Cafeteria, David Frum, news release, Dawn Marie Baye  
•       •       •

1219 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2021 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby, you and your red-hooded sweatshirt can go straight to hell. Pass through the tollbooth first, though, ya farkin lush.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't forget to click through to the fb post from the sheriff's office for the mug shot.  She probably doesn't have sharp knees.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Terrebonne Parish School District.

She thought it was a unit of measurement (Terabones)
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF even is a sloppy joe? It sounds like a sex act.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: WTF even is a sloppy joe? It sounds like a sex act.


"Sloppy Joe" was a nickname in my school for anyone unfortunate enough to be named "Joe."

"Sloppy Joe!! Can you drive me to lunch??"
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh she was serving up a grinder, all right.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adam Sandler: Lunch Lady Land - SNL
Youtube VY14zcUM9SI
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Dead on the River [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: WTF even is a sloppy joe? It sounds like a sex act.


Sleepy Joe's cousin.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: WTF even is a sloppy joe? It sounds like a sex act.


Ground meat mixed with a sweet barbecue-like sauce and served in a hamburger bun.

A common way for American school cafeterias to use up ingredients about to expire.

In spite or because of that, a popular comfort food even among adults.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: [frinkiac.com image 640x480]


came for this

giggity
 
Iowan73
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think parents should have been suspicious when their teenage boys said they were going for a sleepover at the lunch lady's house.
 
Gleeman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering what the lunch ladies looked like at my school....hurk.

/DNRTFA
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm imagining her driving the 'pussy wagon' truck but with 'chuckwagon' instead.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Passenger 3: Hi, Willie.
Willie: Oh, nice to see you, ma'am. Not a bad day, huh?
Passenger 3: Well, I'm a little lost. Could you help me out? I hear you're the best with directions.
Willie: Well, I know my way around New England, I can tell you that much. So, where you headed?
Passenger 3: Well, I was just wondering exactly which is the best way to drive up your ass? You know, if you'd tell me, I appreciate it, you farking prick.
Willie: You farking biatch! fark you! You forgot to pay the farking toll, you dirty whore! I'll farking drop you with a boot to your farking skull, you cum-guzzling queen!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It should be a requirement that you have to be 60+ with a whispery lady mustache to be hired as a lunch lady so not to deter the young lads from these compromising situations.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: WTF even is a sloppy joe? It sounds like a sex act.


From Wiki: "A sloppy joe is a sandwich consisting of ground beef or pork, onions, tomato sauce or ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, and other seasonings, served on a hamburger bun."

Fark user imageView Full Size


/yes, the leading brand of Sloppy Joe sauce is called Manwich
//the entire thing was likely created by bored, immature high school students
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: WTF even is a sloppy joe? It sounds like a sex act.


target.scene7.comView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gleeman: Considering what the lunch ladies looked like at my school....hurk.

/DNRTFA


Enjoy...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
D'awwww, that's nice of her.  No 'Sappy' tag, subby?
 
Headso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like Lunch Lady Land and Neverland have similar customs.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like quite a racket.  Get the young bucks drunk.  Then horny.  Then, by rule of supply and demand, she corners the market.  Not sure she thought everything through and thank god, I'm not on facebook and couldn't see her photo.
 
camaroash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got the spatula, just do what you're told.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We used to buy weed from my friends moms nurse.
And his dad would buy BX cigarettes and then charge us a dollar a pack.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I prefer not to be as sloppy, but still sloppy.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: Enjoy... [Fark user image 448x266]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: Gleeman: Considering what the lunch ladies looked like at my school....hurk.

/DNRTFA

Enjoy...

[Fark user image image 448x266]


As a former teenaged boy, I would have.  Still might.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Subby, you and your red-hooded sweatshirt can go straight to hell. Pass through the tollbooth first, though, ya farkin lush.


Eat shiat.
Eat my shiat.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be honest, when I was 14 and had downed a couple of drinks, I probably would have hit that.
 
camaroash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: WTF even is a sloppy joe? It sounds like a sex act.


No, but Chili Dog is, according to what a coworker told me almost 20 years ago.

/ You don't want to know
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: D'awwww, that's nice of her.  No 'Sappy' tag, subby?


'Giggity' tag was in the bathroom looking for TP.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x437]I prefer not to be as sloppy, but still sloppy.


"Now with even more Ooblek!!"
 
NINEv2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: To be honest, when I was 14 and had downed a couple of drinks, I probably would have hit that.


I'd say a significant number of sober 14 year olds would.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Man, kids these days have it so good.
 
buntz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I prefer Sloppy Jocelyns

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NevynFox
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bimmer Jones [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

offacue: Don't forget to click through to the fb post from the sheriff's office for the mug shot.  She probably doesn't have sharp knees.


No. I've avoided logging into Facebook for five years-- I'm not breaking that streak just to see what you've tee'd up for us.
 
ifky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Creoena: Xai: WTF even is a sloppy joe? It sounds like a sex act.

From Wiki: "A sloppy joe is a sandwich consisting of ground beef or pork, onions, tomato sauce or ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, and other seasonings, served on a hamburger bun."

[Fark user image image 286x286]

/yes, the leading brand of Sloppy Joe sauce is called Manwich
//the entire thing was likely created by bored, immature high school students


And it is delicious.
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Xai: WTF even is a sloppy joe? It sounds like a sex act.

Ground meat mixed with a sweet barbecue-like sauce and served in a hamburger bun.

A common way for American school cafeterias to use up ingredients about to expire.

In spite or because of that, a popular comfort food even among adults.


Best paired with heavy syrup fruit salad.
 
stuffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Never had cool Lunch Ladies like that at my school.
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Her and sloppy Joe got married -- have 6 kids and doing just fine.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
why when i was a lad i never had these great opportunity's?
 
Slypork
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pointfdr: why when i was a lad i never had these great opportunity's?


You'd have had more opportunities for underage sex and drinking if you had been an altar boy.
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
<taco.tuesday.jpg>
Would probably get me nuked if I posted the actual image.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sebas
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pointfdr: why when i was a lad i never had these great opportunity's?


Your lunch lady was a grammar nazi.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Louisiana Lunch Lady: more popular than the Angry Pirate or the Rusty Trombone.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.