(CNBC)   There is something afoot at the Circle K: a $5.99/mo "subscription plan" that gets you one free fountain soda, slushie, tea or coffee every day. Future plans include teaming up with drug companies to offer a discount on insulin supplies too
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If your morning coffee routine already includes Circle K coffee, this is probably a good deal.  However, if you're not interested in drinking scorched sludge that's mysteriously lacking in caffeine, maybe look somewhere else.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

beezeltown: If your morning coffee routine already includes Circle K coffee, this is probably a good deal.  However, if you're not interested in drinking scorched sludge that's mysteriously lacking in caffeine, maybe look somewhere else.


This will not be helpful in curing my Dr Pepper addiction.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is the coffee dispensed at the pump? Because I'm not going inside, this isn't 1983.
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Circle K charges 85 cents for any size fountain drink around here, which means this would pay for itself in about a week.

My own Dr Pepper addiction rejoices.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mztlplx: Circle K charges 85 cents for any size fountain drink around here, which means this would pay for itself in about a week.

My own Dr Pepper addiction rejoices.


I could probably alter my morning drive routine to take advantage of this deal.  I have two CK's that are close enough to my current drive that it wouldn't be a big deal to add a left turn or two.
 
Dead on the River [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Kum & Go subscription is a whole buncha lot grosser.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've accidentally revealed how much a small beverage costs them.

Or how long they think you'll want one before you chuck it in

It can be both.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: If your morning coffee routine already includes Circle K coffee, this is probably a good deal.  However, if you're not interested in drinking scorched sludge that's mysteriously lacking in caffeine, maybe look somewhere else.


I think the reason that Starbucks has been so popular is that they don't keep their coffee at roughly the temperature of the surface of the sun, so you can actually drink it within 2 hours of buying it.
 
Queensowntalia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, why not, if you happen to stop by there frequently anyway? Seems like this would benefit all (and not even too much health damage if you switch to coffee/tea soemtimes).
 
havocmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who goes through county health department restaurant inspections on a weekly basis, my twqo biggest pieces of advice are these:

Waffle House: Not Even Once.

Gas station soda/slushie nozzles are never ever clean anywhere ever.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: beezeltown: If your morning coffee routine already includes Circle K coffee, this is probably a good deal.  However, if you're not interested in drinking scorched sludge that's mysteriously lacking in caffeine, maybe look somewhere else.

This will not be helpful in curing my Dr Pepper addiction.


I used to drink at least one Dr. Pepper every day--they are delicious. I do feel better after cutting out all soft drinks.

I'm not quitting my two cups of coffee every morning, though.
 
tasloi16 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Add a black Impala.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead on the River: My Kum & Go subscription is a whole buncha lot grosser.


winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone talks about soda giving you diabetes, but you can actually drink soda every day and this won't be a problem if the rest of your diet is okay.

Kidney stones on the other hand are the real drawback of soda.  Drink a glass of soda every day, rather it's diet or regular, and you are gonna get stones.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was in HS my normal lunch was 2 Circle K hot dogs, a bag of Doritos and a giant coke.

I dont know why I felt like killing myself all the time.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: beezeltown: If your morning coffee routine already includes Circle K coffee, this is probably a good deal.  However, if you're not interested in drinking scorched sludge that's mysteriously lacking in caffeine, maybe look somewhere else.

I think the reason that Starbucks has been so popular is that they don't keep their coffee at roughly the temperature of the surface of the sun, so you can actually drink it within 2 hours of buying it.


Starbucks is popular because the little bit of intentionally burnt coffee added to each milkshake they sell allows the people consuming it to pretend they are grown-ups ordering coffee rather than children indulging their sweet tooth.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Montreal-based Couche-Tard...

Stupid couche-tards.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: If your morning coffee routine already includes Circle K coffee, this is probably a good deal.  However, if you're not interested in drinking scorched sludge that's mysteriously lacking in caffeine, maybe look somewhere else.


the Circle K stores around here generally have pretty decent coffee, or did a year and change ago when I last got coffee there.  Provided that the staff were keeping up with brewing more coffee as it was depleted of course.

This would have been a phenomenal deal back when a group of us from the office were walking over to Circle K every morning.  Would've saved us each like 70%.

But then again, they're doing this as a loss-leader for other things like food and to try to bring back their customer base that stopped going when they started working from home.  If that former customer base got used to brewing their own coffee then even a return to the office might not result in frequenting their stores, but if it's so cheap that it's not worth making coffee at home or resupplying canned or bottled soda then those customers may come back.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This business model trend of recurring subscription fees for things where it makes no sense must be stopped They count on people forgetting about it, not noticing, or making it near impossible to cancel
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah Circle K. The company that scans your driver license and sends it to law enforcement and DMV whenever you buy alcohol.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To put it another way: assuming 20 working days in a month, the marginal cost of your morning coffee is well south of 30 cents US.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: beezeltown: If your morning coffee routine already includes Circle K coffee, this is probably a good deal.  However, if you're not interested in drinking scorched sludge that's mysteriously lacking in caffeine, maybe look somewhere else.

the Circle K stores around here generally have pretty decent coffee, or did a year and change ago when I last got coffee there.  Provided that the staff were keeping up with brewing more coffee as it was depleted of course.

This would have been a phenomenal deal back when a group of us from the office were walking over to Circle K every morning.  Would've saved us each like 70%.

But then again, they're doing this as a loss-leader for other things like food and to try to bring back their customer base that stopped going when they started working from home.  If that former customer base got used to brewing their own coffee then even a return to the office might not result in frequenting their stores, but if it's so cheap that it's not worth making coffee at home or resupplying canned or bottled soda then those customers may come back.


Not much Circle K presence, here...I was cracking on gas station coffee, in general.

If someone used this 20 times/month, that's about $.30 per fill (limited to once per day). That's more than the cost of cup + drink. It's a smart move to keep customers coming in repeatedly. If they pick up breakfast, cigarettes, lottery tickets, or whatever, even half the time, it's a great business plan for "upsold" products.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Circle K stores systematically wage-theft their employees, forcing them to work off the clock on a regular basis.

Stop going to them.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: This business model trend of recurring subscription fees for things where it makes no sense must be stopped They count on people forgetting about it, not noticing, or making it near impossible to cancel


Put it on a "throw-away" debit card, can't charge you if they can't access cash.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one's brought up how this is probably a loss-leader to begin with.  Get you in the store so you'll buy a $3 doughnut or a pack of smokes every day.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: Ah Circle K. The company that scans your driver license and sends it to law enforcement and DMV whenever you buy alcohol.


Wha? You serious Clark? Never been in a circle K but if they really do that that's nuts. I don't believe you
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

beezeltown: TWX: beezeltown: If your morning coffee routine already includes Circle K coffee, this is probably a good deal.  However, if you're not interested in drinking scorched sludge that's mysteriously lacking in caffeine, maybe look somewhere else.

the Circle K stores around here generally have pretty decent coffee, or did a year and change ago when I last got coffee there.  Provided that the staff were keeping up with brewing more coffee as it was depleted of course.

This would have been a phenomenal deal back when a group of us from the office were walking over to Circle K every morning.  Would've saved us each like 70%.

But then again, they're doing this as a loss-leader for other things like food and to try to bring back their customer base that stopped going when they started working from home.  If that former customer base got used to brewing their own coffee then even a return to the office might not result in frequenting their stores, but if it's so cheap that it's not worth making coffee at home or resupplying canned or bottled soda then those customers may come back.

Not much Circle K presence, here...I was cracking on gas station coffee, in general.

If someone used this 20 times/month, that's about $.30 per fill (limited to once per day). That's more than the cost of cup + drink. It's a smart move to keep customers coming in repeatedly. If they pick up breakfast, cigarettes, lottery tickets, or whatever, even half the time, it's a great business plan for "upsold" products.


Wawa has decent coffee, as gas stations go.

Obviously, this is a loss leader to get people into the stores.  Might as well get a hot dog or two while you're there.
 
db2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: No one's brought up how this is probably a loss-leader to begin with.  Get you in the store so you'll buy a $3 doughnut or a pack of smokes every day.


Yeah. So they're selling the drinks at cost to get you in the store to buy other stuff. Nothing particularly unusual here. Not a terrible deal if you already hit Circle K often.
 
JiMHaT
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The internet has told me that it only costs about 13-18 cents to produce a drink at a convenient store. So, at 6 bucks a month, that would be, what, 20 cents a day given a 30 day month...so they're still profiting, or at the very least, breaking even. The internet.
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: beezeltown: TWX: beezeltown: If your morning coffee routine already includes Circle K coffee, this is probably a good deal.  However, if you're not interested in drinking scorched sludge that's mysteriously lacking in caffeine, maybe look somewhere else.

the Circle K stores around here generally have pretty decent coffee, or did a year and change ago when I last got coffee there.  Provided that the staff were keeping up with brewing more coffee as it was depleted of course.

This would have been a phenomenal deal back when a group of us from the office were walking over to Circle K every morning.  Would've saved us each like 70%.

But then again, they're doing this as a loss-leader for other things like food and to try to bring back their customer base that stopped going when they started working from home.  If that former customer base got used to brewing their own coffee then even a return to the office might not result in frequenting their stores, but if it's so cheap that it's not worth making coffee at home or resupplying canned or bottled soda then those customers may come back.

Not much Circle K presence, here...I was cracking on gas station coffee, in general.

If someone used this 20 times/month, that's about $.30 per fill (limited to once per day). That's more than the cost of cup + drink. It's a smart move to keep customers coming in repeatedly. If they pick up breakfast, cigarettes, lottery tickets, or whatever, even half the time, it's a great business plan for "upsold" products.

Wawa has decent coffee, as gas stations go.

Obviously, this is a loss leader to get people into the stores.  Might as well get a hot dog or two while you're there.


Most convenience store coffee is fairly decent these days, they've got it down to engineering.  The coffeemakers are large, expensive machines, and the coffee is premeasured into packs so the clerk doesn't get to decide how much or little grounds goes into a brew.  The machines hit the right temperatures and the end product is consistent.

Normally my preferred convenience store is QuikTrip but they don't supply real creamer, they have these pump things where a pump is supposedly one little container's worth but it's not chilled and it doesn't taste the same.  As someone whose coffee is pretty heavily laden with creamer this doesn't work for me.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'd give wawa 6$ a month for a 16oz coffee every day that would be great. Hell I'd give them 12.
 
M-G
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: No one's brought up how this is probably a loss-leader to begin with.  Get you in the store so you'll buy a $3 doughnut or a pack of smokes every day.


Because it probably isn't a loss even if you only get your drink.  The most expensive part of a fountain beverage is the cup.

But as TFA says, the idea is to get people in the store so they'll buy other things.

When Panera rolled out their coffee subscription last year, they offered 3 months for free.  I'm still subscribing, and while I don't go every day, I go often enough to make it worthwhile.  However, I also have the willpower to not get something else, so I'm not their ideal subscriber, but they're probably still turning a profit on me.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dead on the River: My Kum & Go subscription is a whole buncha lot grosser.


Do you have walk inside after getting gas, or does it happen outside while you're pumping?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

havocmike: As someone who goes through county health department restaurant inspections on a weekly basis, my twqo biggest pieces of advice are these:

Waffle House: Not Even Once.

Gas station soda/slushie nozzles are never ever clean anywhere ever.


If every place you go is disgusting, Occam's Razor says it's probably you that is the common cause, not every place everywhere having a conspiracy to be disgusting each on their own.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Do you ever just feel inexplicably sad even though nothing seems wrong in your life?

That's from us to you here at Circle K.

At Circle K, we're not factories of sadness. We handcraft sadness taking the time and care to tell you on one hundred ways that life is pain and disappointment so intense not even your meth high can wash it away.

When it's misery, it's Circle K.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The line is "strange things are afoot at the Circle K", you uncultured swine.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I'd give wawa 6$ a month for a 16oz coffee every day that would be great. Hell I'd give them 12.


QuikTrip here. Get my Iced Tea on the way to work daily that keeps me from burni- caffeinated.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

berylman: This business model trend of recurring subscription fees for things where it makes no sense must be stopped They count on people forgetting about it, not noticing, or making it near impossible to cancel


Panera's $9/month free coffee every >2 hours is a good deal because their coffee is expensive. "Pays for itself in 4 cups" but is spending $9 for four cups of medicre coffee really saving over spending less than that somewhere not-worse? If  you happen to pass one 2-3 times a week anyway, it becomes worthwhile. But they give you free month(s) to start and several free months if you say you're going to leave, so you can do well even at less than that.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: beezeltown: If your morning coffee routine already includes Circle K coffee, this is probably a good deal.  However, if you're not interested in drinking scorched sludge that's mysteriously lacking in caffeine, maybe look somewhere else.

I think the reason that Starbucks has been so popular is that they don't keep their coffee at roughly the temperature of the surface of the sun, so you can actually drink it within 2 hours of buying it.


Nastiest black coffee.
It always tastes burnt.

BTW, keeping the coffee at 180 degrees is why McDonad's coffee is good. Higher the temp, the more flavor comes out.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
looks like someone who drinks coffee every morning is going to get a deal! That beast the $5 starbucks.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TWX: State_College_Arsonist: beezeltown: TWX: beezeltown: If your morning coffee routine already includes Circle K coffee, this is probably a good deal.  However, if you're not interested in drinking scorched sludge that's mysteriously lacking in caffeine, maybe look somewhere else.

the Circle K stores around here generally have pretty decent coffee, or did a year and change ago when I last got coffee there.  Provided that the staff were keeping up with brewing more coffee as it was depleted of course.

This would have been a phenomenal deal back when a group of us from the office were walking over to Circle K every morning.  Would've saved us each like 70%.

But then again, they're doing this as a loss-leader for other things like food and to try to bring back their customer base that stopped going when they started working from home.  If that former customer base got used to brewing their own coffee then even a return to the office might not result in frequenting their stores, but if it's so cheap that it's not worth making coffee at home or resupplying canned or bottled soda then those customers may come back.

Not much Circle K presence, here...I was cracking on gas station coffee, in general.

If someone used this 20 times/month, that's about $.30 per fill (limited to once per day). That's more than the cost of cup + drink. It's a smart move to keep customers coming in repeatedly. If they pick up breakfast, cigarettes, lottery tickets, or whatever, even half the time, it's a great business plan for "upsold" products.

Wawa has decent coffee, as gas stations go.

Obviously, this is a loss leader to get people into the stores.  Might as well get a hot dog or two while you're there.

Most convenience store coffee is fairly decent these days, they've got it down to engineering.  The coffeemakers are large, expensive machines, and the coffee is premeasured into packs so the clerk doesn't get to decide how much or little grounds goes into a brew.  The machines hit the right temperatures and the end product is consistent.

Normally my preferred convenience store is QuikTrip but they don't supply real creamer, they have these pump things where a pump is supposedly one little container's worth but it's not chilled and it doesn't taste the same.  As someone whose coffee is pretty heavily laden with creamer this doesn't work for me.


Machines with hoppers of various types of beans, ground and brewed per-cup on demand when customer pushes a button, started appearing about two years ago around here. The latest update is that they also make lattes and related drinks, not just coffee. None of these seem to fill the cup more than ~3/4 or so full if you pick the button matching the size of your cup. There are buttons marked "Flat white" and "Black", but neither seem to affect the body-type of the clerk either.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

freddyV: Mad_Radhu: beezeltown: If your morning coffee routine already includes Circle K coffee, this is probably a good deal.  However, if you're not interested in drinking scorched sludge that's mysteriously lacking in caffeine, maybe look somewhere else.

I think the reason that Starbucks has been so popular is that they don't keep their coffee at roughly the temperature of the surface of the sun, so you can actually drink it within 2 hours of buying it.

Nastiest black coffee.
It always tastes burnt.

BTW, keeping the coffee at 180 degrees is why McDonad's coffee is good. Higher the temp, the more flavor comes out.


Starbucks deliberately over-roasts their coffee so you can still taste a little coffee flavor in your Milksha--err Coffee drink.  203-204 F is the ideal brewing temp for coffee, any more than that  and the oils start to scorch, too much less and you don't extract full flavor.   180 is a good drinking temp, which is why Keurig machines brew at 192 deg.  Doesn't create as much flavor, but drinkable faster


All of the above per an old officemate who roasts his own coffee as a hobby and always brought in the fruits of labors to share.   Man was a goddamn saint is what I am saying.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.