SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, I get it. No business wants potential customers to think they will be mocked.

But come on Edward. Be better.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't it an internet sport a few years ago to see how expensive you could make your free rewards drinks?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought insufferable douche bags were their primary demographic.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since neither of the two names showing are misspelled, I'm pretty sure these are completely staged photos.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cream. Sugar. I'm easy to deal with.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scott Seiss Retail TikTok Compilation FULL
Youtube P7KBcsdPhxA
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet I'm the one who gets the strange looks ordering a large black coffee on the rare times that I go to Starbucks.
 
EddieMoscone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know. I'm not a Starbucks customer, regularly. That whole drink order seems like a diabetic coma waiting to happen.

I just know I can't seriously order anything with a specific number of "pumps". Call it masculinity or adulthood or whatever.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if they get confused when someone asks for a plain hot cup off coffee, black.

They probably hold bets during their shift "how many plain cups of coffee will I make today?"
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Cream. Sugar. I'm easy to deal with.


So, you're not a insufferable douchebag, you're just insufferably boring.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course they're going to side with the customer on this.

It's their only product, and aside from price the only thing that sets them apart in the quick coffee market is having all of these options. Most of their margin probably comes from all of that bullshiat.
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like this is new behavior for Starbucks? But yeah, venti dark roast, no room. I like my coffee to be coffee-flavored.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: I thought insufferable douche bags were their primary demographic.


"Insufferable douchebag" is a badge of honor for the average Starbuck's customer. People who order shiat like this are completely dead inside, they can only feel something if they see they've killed a small piece of a service worker's soul.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
blue-eyed murder in a size five dress
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: edmo: Cream. Sugar. I'm easy to deal with.

So, you're not a insufferable douchebag, you're just insufferably boring.


If you want a milkshake, go to Dairy Queen.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I refuse to use their dumb names for sizes.

/I'm a rebel.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

blue-eyed murder in a size five dress: If you want a milkshake, go to Dairy Queen.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Baristas that get mad at your Starbucks order are the same type of people who get upset when you come in right before closing. Sorry we don't all hate our jobs!
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ. Do your job and quit whining. What happens when you need to deal with a real problem?

/snowflakes everywhere...
 
mattgsx
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

QuesoDelicioso: Like this is new behavior for Starbucks? But yeah, venti dark roast, no room. I like my coffee to be coffee-flavored.


Right here. The rare times I go to Starbucks I ask for the darkest roast they have with a splash of cream. If I'm feeling adventurous I'll add a dash of nutmeg or cinnamon and call it a day.

The closest I go to a froo froo drink is an Americano, and I keep espresso at home for that purpose and make it on my Ninja to savor when my kids decide I need to be awake at 5:30 AM on a Saturday.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: I refuse to use their dumb names for sizes.

/I'm a rebel.


I don't even give them my real name. I make one up when I get there. Usually newspaper comic names, like Dagwood or Haagar...

and then they ask me how to spell it.

Hilarious

It saves me from fighting off every "Joe or John" running up to the counter to steal my drink..
 
EJ25T
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: edmo: Cream. Sugar. I'm easy to deal with.

So, you're not a insufferable douchebag, you're just insufferably boring.


That's the problem; it's the kind of mindset that correlates one's complexity as a person with the complexity of their beverage choice that birthed this type of consumer to begin with.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Yet I'm the one who gets the strange looks ordering a large black coffee on the rare times that I go to Starbucks.


That's me, as well.
/Coffee black
//Whisky neat
///Don't muck up the things I enjoy
 
jso2897
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Decides to"?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They chose to work there, what did they expect?  That some customers wouldn't be like this?

Boo hoo.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If course, they are looking to or have already fired the barista who posted this.  I hope they used a throwaway account.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just noticed the time stamp on the drink: 6:45pm. How the hell does this person get any sleep after consuming that sugary, caffeinated sludge?
 
baorao
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

EddieMoscone: I don't know. I'm not a Starbucks customer, regularly. That whole drink order seems like a diabetic coma waiting to happen.

I just know I can't seriously order anything with a specific number of "pumps". Call it masculinity or adulthood or whatever.


so you're a one pump chump?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
First off, to preface this, on the rare instances I order a coffee from a Starbucks, it's an americano with no frills.

But I was wondering where the "douchebag" line is here?  Is it modifying your drink with one item or ten items?  Personally, if one said a customer was being a douchebag with their order, I would think they would make a long modification order for the purposes of either making the barista do their bidding or in the hopes that they screw it up so they can raise a stink.  Someone wanting 10 items or wanting something out of the ordinary isn't douchey....particular maybe and even a pain in the ass but not douchey.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

steklo: Irving Maimway: I refuse to use their dumb names for sizes.

/I'm a rebel.

I don't even give them my real name. I make one up when I get there. Usually newspaper comic names, like Dagwood or Haagar...

and then they ask me how to spell it.

Hilarious

It saves me from fighting off every "Joe or John" running up to the counter to steal my drink..


So... are you Joe or John?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Yet I'm the one who gets the strange looks ordering a large black coffee on the rare times that I go to Starbucks.


This still leaves them with one question. "room for cream?" .

Which still leaves us both with the opportunity to yell "NO!" so it's okay.

/I don't really yell "NO!"
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I mean hats off to those customers for their amazing memories though, come on.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sorry I refuse to pay that much for a cup of coffee. I'll hit the Dunkin next door and get a plain ole cup of coffee for a fraction of the price.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hey, just as long as those corporate folks in marketing don't actually have to make these drinks...
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So, biden voters then.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: How the hell does this person get any sleep after consuming that sugary, caffeinated sludge?


It's possible that person works the night shift somewhere. Or needs to stay away for whatever reason. Then there are people who aren't effected by caffeine. When I lived in Italy, I would have a few high octane espresso's right before bed without any sleep issues.

so who knows?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Amazing that someone would pay $22 for a single cup of coffee.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: So... are you Joe or John?



Today, I'm Calvin.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Amazing that someone would pay $22 for a single cup of coffee.


Trying buying an alcoholic drink in NYC sometime.

and a pack of cigarettes. I think $14 for a pack these days up there.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The store number is in the image.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
These customers are paying ridiculous markups for coffee, tea, milk, and sugar, which Starbucks buys in bulk wholesale.  Of course Starbucks wants their business.

I've owned shares in this company for a decade.  Some people say "buy the companies you love", but that never works for me.  Nobody likes the dumb stuff I like.  There's no market for camp.

I buy the companies I have no interest in.  I've got Starbucks.  I've owned Facebook.  I own Disney.  I'm waiting a few more weeks to buy Coinbase - just letting it settle out after IPO.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Amazing that someone would pay $22 for a single cup of coffee.


It's four cups.  It threw me off.  And they're iced teas.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What does that drink cost?
 
ImOscar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark main threads are great reminder for me about how "insufferable douchebag" is the average fark user as well.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Has anyone bragged yet about how they just get black coffee at Starbucks and refuse to use the sizes they have on the menu?  I'm sure you guys are blowing those snooty baristas minds!

After that, let's have some folks come in here and act smug about how they would never go to Starbucks because their coffee is so overpriced and it tastes "burnt".

Then you can all bond over how you won't use Facebook.
 
links136
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Jesus Christ. Do your job and quit whining. What happens when you need to deal with a real problem?

/snowflakes everywhere...


I can understand why people would shiat in the taco bell beef.

Quit your whining and eat your food
 
soupafi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I didn't mind those when I was a barista. But if you were an asshole, you got decaf.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Just noticed the time stamp on the drink: 6:45pm. How the hell does this person get any sleep after consuming that sugary, caffeinated sludge?


It's dessert.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I get Starbucks maybe once every 3 weeks or so as kind of a nice treat for myself. Even a couple times of month i cringe a little at my $6 coffee. I can't imaging how much that drink cost
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

baorao: EddieMoscone: I don't know. I'm not a Starbucks customer, regularly. That whole drink order seems like a diabetic coma waiting to happen.

I just know I can't seriously order anything with a specific number of "pumps". Call it masculinity or adulthood or whatever.

so you're a one pump chump?


I recall at least one occasion when a barista tittered at my request for half the chocolate syrup in my mocha.
He said, "so you want a two-pump mocha?" *titter*
Yes...here's your $2.45, ya perv. ಠ_ಠ
 
