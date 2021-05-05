 Skip to content
 
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
metric
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
1987 - Nair - For Short Shorts (15 Sec Spot)
Youtube Ve04-BcEP94
 
Stibium
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Got it, buying more Gamestonk

/dude sounded pretty cool
//used to do karaoke
 
ifky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I spent all of my money buying the dips.  French Onion, Ranch, even some hummus.
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Man. 52.

That really makes me think.
About how little time I may actually have left to wreak my unholy vengeance on all who have wronged me.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dothemath: Man. 52.

That really makes me think.
About how little time I may actually have left to wreak my unholy vengeance on all who have wronged me.


If Trump has taught us anything, it's that living for spite and vindictiveness is great for your longevity.  So you have that going for you.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Everybody's got that same old dream
To have big money and fancy things
Drive a brand new Benz, keep your bank right here
Never hear me stutter once 'cause I talk real clear
It's on you, homeboy, whatcha gonna do?
You can take my advice and start workin', fool
Or you can close your ears and run your mouth
And one day, homeboy, ya soon find out...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ramones - Rockaway Beach
Youtube 79S5k1pgWZU
 
TempsSontFous [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I miss Rockaway Playland!
 
MiniWheatsDust [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tucker Carlson's chyron tonight: Deceased Gay Man Would Touch People Through Shorts

/sorry for the snark
//it was a nice obit
///dude will be missed by lots of people
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Are there any stereotypes not in this?
 
