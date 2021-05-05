 Skip to content
(The Daily Review)   School Superintendent can confirm incident happened, would also like to stress that no students were involved in incident. The incident being the arrest of two teachers, acting as chaperones during senior trip, for public drunkenness   (thedailyreview.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If I had to chaperone a high school trip, I'd want to get hammered at the end of the day. Not that I agree with their actions, but I understand...
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had a field trip in college.  My friends and I were all 21.  Damn right we drank on that bus trip!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hey, hey, hey, hey, they THREW ME into PUBLICK!
 
AbortionsForAll [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
fark off with that paywall shiat.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Paywall got you down?

I got you, fam.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

beezeltown: If I had to chaperone a high school trip, I'd want to get hammered at the end of the day. Not that I agree with their actions, but I understand...


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
AbortionsForAll [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: I got you, fam.


you are a hero wilder 😌
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Csb:

This used to happen literally all the time up North when there was a field trip.

I think it was my second week on an IT job when a teacher I was dating called and asked if I could drive a school bus, she was stranded in some town with a volleyball team and a drunk bus driver.

I dumped her shortly after that, I preferred my women sturdier than that - manage a chain saw, clean a fish, drive a school bus; I'm sure you're the same.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Hey, hey, hey, hey, they THREW ME into PUBLICK!


...and when the judge through the public indecency charge on top of the public intoxication charge is about when I realized I really should just avoid being in public.
 
