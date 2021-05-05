 Skip to content
(Men's Health)   Negative, Pickle Rick, the pattern is full   (menshealth.com) divider line
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, their KC-10A does look like a pickle with wings.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
KC10 crew: "I'm Pickle Riiiiiick!"
USAF: "You're a receiver of formal counseliiiiing!"
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I need to pull out my military rated, all terrain feinting couch.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
...it was for "no particular reason other than a bit of morale for the crew."

DEPLOY A MORALE SUPPRESSION TEAM!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
blueprint-api-production.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The next day, the same KC-10A tanker was up in the air again, this time using "MOJO82"

PRAY FOR MOJO82
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, Rick, Pickle or not, is a classic pyschopath. But then, most cartoon characters and a lot of movie and television characters always are. They get away with things that mere mortals can't and shouldn't. I say let the boys and girls overseas have their little homely jokes from time to time. But tell them when you slap their wrists not to embarass the Government and the People if they can help it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [blueprint-api-production.s3.amazonaw​s​.com image 720x415]


I don't think this is one of Banksey's wall graffito paintings, but it is cool and funny nonetheless. God bless their little hearts.

/ graffito, the singular of graffiti in case you didn't know
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [blueprint-api-production.s3.amazonaw​s​.com image 720x415]


Oh, the human race. Gotta love 'em.
 
genner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Algebrat: The next day, the same KC-10A tanker was up in the air again, this time using "MOJO82"

PRAY FOR MOJO82


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you're not goofing off at work are you even human?

Pickle Rick Cosplay - Military Style
Youtube tbHG7V570zw
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

brantgoose: AAAAGGGGHHHH: [blueprint-api-production.s3.amazonaws​.com image 720x415]

I don't think this is one of Banksey's wall graffito paintings, but it is cool and funny nonetheless. God bless their little hearts.

/ graffito, the singular of graffiti in case you didn't know


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The name wasn't so much the issue rather than the attention it garnered. I'm sure Maj. Kay Magdalena Nissen et. al. had about 10,000 better things to do rather than answer questions from the Associated Press about the flight name of a mundane tanker flight.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Over Saudi Arabia?  I'm surprised they didn't cause another Pickle Incident.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

brantgoose: AAAAGGGGHHHH: [blueprint-api-production.s3.amazonaws​.com image 720x415]

I don't think this is one of Banksey's wall graffito paintings, but it is cool and funny nonetheless. God bless their little hearts.

/ graffito, the singular of graffiti in case you didn't know


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Lets all take maturity lessons from the people who kill tens of thousands of Asians with nuclear weapons every time they get in a tizzy.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just sent this to my airman nephew. He said they use Avengers call signs where he is. I guess the Air Force doesn't mind there.
 
