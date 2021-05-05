 Skip to content
(El Pais) Boobies Madrilenian feminists in topless protest against far-right candit....why bother? You've already clicked (NSFW in the US)   (english.elpais.com) divider line
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All jokes aside it is jarring to watch armed men roughly drag young topless women away. I honestly hope this type of protest takes hold in the US. It could be a powerful tool in bringing about needed change. Also that blonde has a nice rack!
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The war against the boobs continue. Oh, that's right, woman are just possessions that need to be holed away somewhere and stopped from doing stuff like this to harm themselves.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the way.

/Wait, what kind of feminists again?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dildo tontine: I honestly hope this type of protest takes hold in the US.


The dream of the perverts is alive in Portland...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*after work bookmark

/no school like old school
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: dildo tontine: I honestly hope this type of protest takes hold in the US.

The dream of the perverts is alive in Portland...

[Fark user image 425x239]


""Oohhhh no, I've seen enough hentai to know where this shiat is heading."
 
camaroash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was Baby Yoda there?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I was really impressed to see a cop joining with her, arm in arm, to show solidarity with her protest.  That is something you just don't see in American police.
 
Mukster
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
?Como se dice "itty bitty titty committee" en Espanol?
 
sleze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dothemath: [i.imgflip.com image 582x428]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I used to encounter protests outside Chicago's Daley Center or at Grant Park from time to time. I tended to ignore them other than glancing around for pithy signs. But If I came across a group of topless women protesting I'd have signed their petition, taken some literature, hung around and discussed their issue until it was time for me to finish my errand. Just sayin'...
 
groverpm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

UberDave: This is the way.

/Wait, what kind of feminists again?


Madrilenian: from or of Madrid
 
discoballer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mukster: ?Como se dice "itty bitty titty committee" en Espanol?


El comité de pechitos pequeños.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
WERY NIIIICE abdominals.

/now i must go be not so fat somewhere else
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: All jokes aside it is jarring to watch armed men roughly drag young topless women away. I honestly hope this type of protest takes hold in the US. It could be a powerful tool in bringing about needed change. Also that blonde has a nice rack!


If this became common in America republicans would pass laws to put them on a sex offender registry because a child might be within 5 miles of the area.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Merltech: The war against the boobs continue. Oh, that's right, woman are just possessions that need to be holed away somewhere and stopped from doing stuff like this to harm themselves.


Because America is run by a bunch of sanctimonious PRUDES that think nudity sexual matters are DURR-DEE and SHAMEFUL, which of course appeals to the narrow-minded rural and Southern voters.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: dildo tontine: I honestly hope this type of protest takes hold in the US.

The dream of the perverts is alive in Portland...

[Fark user image 425x239]


Maybe she could spit the tear gas canisters back. Tough mama.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So in NY it's legal for women to go around topless.

Not once have I seen a topless woman in NY.
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jimjays: I used to encounter protests outside Chicago's Daley Center or at Grant Park from time to time. I tended to ignore them other than glancing around for pithy signs. But If I came across a group of topless women protesting I'd have signed their petition, taken some literature, hung around and discussed their issue until it was time for me to finish my errand. Just sayin'...


"finish my errand" euphemism?
 
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Itty Bitty Titty Committee.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's a good tactic. When women's bodies are ghettoized as sexual, why not deploy it for political purposes?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

steklo: So in NY it's legal for women to go around topless.

Not once have I seen a topless woman in NY.


Times Square. Any era.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jimjays: ...finish my errand.


Giggety.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: dildo tontine: I honestly hope this type of protest takes hold in the US.

The dream of the perverts is alive in Portland...

[Fark user image image 425x239]


This pic always reminds me of that punchline:

"If we can find my keys we can drive out!"
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

UberDave: This is the way.

/Wait, what kind of feminists again?


*reads bit of article*

Appears to be late 3rd-wave/early 4th-wave feminist movement, that has rightfully KHITBASHed the past 30+ yrs of Lean-In corporate pseudo-feminist frauds and told them to go suck on their own ladycranks elsewhere.

/just guessing
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What's "candit..." short for?
 
Valiente
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Learned "Madrileños" at least. Already knew what breasts were.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

steklo: So in NY it's legal for women to go around topless.

Not once have I seen a topless woman in NY.


We know.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mukster: ?Como se dice "itty bitty titty committee" en Espanol?


montagnes porquito
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She's cute
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Begoggle: steklo: So in NY it's legal for women to go around topless.

Not once have I seen a topless woman in NY.

We know.


Fark user image
 
Bimmer Jones [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: All jokes aside it is jarring to watch armed men roughly drag young topless women away. I honestly hope this type of protest takes hold in the US. It could be a powerful tool in bringing about needed change. Also that blonde has a nice rack!


¿Qué pasa con el culo?

/Looking for the Kanye meme...
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Difficult to fap with instructions scrawled across their chests...
 
stuffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Police were able to identify and arrest protesters after they took their tops off. Some fine police work there.
Whats Spanish for Lou?
 
semiotix
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

steklo: So in NY it's legal for women to go around topless.

Not once have I seen a topless woman in NY.


It's not totally uncommon in Central Park when the weather is nice. There's a group that makes a point of it, but there are also people who just sunbathe in ways that might occasionally expose the dread nipple.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Meh.

Not wearing their stillsuits
geekgirlauthority.comView Full Size
 
The Kitchen Ninja [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Madrilenian feminists? Is this the way?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Oh, sorry subby, I totally misread that.
 
Zik-Zak [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: What's "candit..." short for?


"canditties"?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Kitchen Ninja: Madrilenian feminists? Is this the way?

[Fark user image 850x566]


by a second.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: steklo: So in NY it's legal for women to go around topless.

Not once have I seen a topless woman in NY.

Times Square. Any era.


In fact women go topless around time square area in hopes to get money from tourists. either by embarrassing them in front of your wives or taking pictures.  Ask me how I know this.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

groverpm: UberDave: This is the way.

/Wait, what kind of feminists again?

Madrilenian: from or of Madrid


Here, take one of these:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: The Kitchen Ninja: Madrilenian feminists? Is this the way?

[Fark user image 850x566]

by a second.


You mean "by an hour".
 
Mukster
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

discoballer: Mukster: ?Como se dice "itty bitty titty committee" en Espanol?

El comité de pechitos pequeños.


Gracias
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jimjays: I used to encounter protests outside Chicago's Daley Center or at Grant Park from time to time. I tended to ignore them other than glancing around for pithy signs. But If I came across a group of topless women protesting I'd have signed their petition, taken some literature, hung around and discussed their issue until it was time for me to finish my errand. Just sayin'...



Not all boobies are the same. Just sayin'
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

UberDave: Evil Mackerel: The Kitchen Ninja: Madrilenian feminists? Is this the way?

[Fark user image 850x566]

by a second.

You mean "by an hour".


Back off man, I'm at work.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

stuffy: Police were able to identify and arrest protesters after they took their tops off. Some fine police work there.
Whats Spanish for Lou?


I don't know but more importantly what's Spanish for "wait for it"?

I think it's espéralo but who knows.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

discoballer: Mukster: ?Como se dice "itty bitty titty committee" en Espanol?

El comité de pechitos pequeños.


Disculpe, pero todos los pechos son musicales
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jimjays: But If I came across a group of topless women protesting I'd have signed their petition, taken some literature, hung around and discussed their issue until it was time for me to finish my errand. Just sayin'...


If you came across a group of topless women, you would've come across a group of topless women
 
