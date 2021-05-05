 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   The entire Indian delegation to the G7 meeting in the UK are having to isolate following positive Covid tests, but hey, at least they managed to meet the Home Secretary first, eh?   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
27
    More: Facepalm, United Kingdom, Government, Press Association, Deals, G7, According to Jim, Management, News agency  
•       •       •

406 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2021 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Revenge for all the imperialism?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ouch. Seems like India is going the herd immunity via mass infection route, and they lack the drugs being used elsewhere to reduce mortality rates. How long until its neighboring countries are stuck in the same boat?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can they please kill BoJo? For humanity?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
G7?  I thought it was 5G?

politics and vaccines get me confused.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Ouch. Seems like India is going the herd immunity via mass infection route, and they lack the drugs being used elsewhere to reduce mortality rates. How long until its neighboring countries are stuck in the same boat?


Jesus christ dude read the news every once in a while.

India's run by a fascist who sent vaccines abroad and pretended COVID was over because his party needed to win regional elections. India's one of the largest pharmaceutical producers in the world. They just voted in a complete farking moron a few years back because a lot of them hate Muslims. Sound familiar?

//and no, because the virus keeps mutating, there's not really a "herd immunity route;" Modi chose the "pretend nothing is wrong and let millions die" route
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode.

Thank you so much for your consideration. What brought about this sudden change of heart? That you'll be literally be needing a sudden change of heart in the near future?
 
LordJiro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny how the places run by right-wing dickheads seem to be getting hit the hardest. America under Trump, Brazil under Bolsonaro, and now India under Modi.

/Of course, America and capitalism in general is hardly blameless here, given that we're STILL waffling over waiving the damn vaccine patents and getting raw materials to poorer countries.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: //and no, because the virus keeps mutating, there's not really a "herd immunity route;" Modi chose the "pretend nothing is wrong and let millions die" route


https://www.msn.com/en-in/news/other/​i​ndias-ap-covid-19-variant-n440k-is-15-​times-more-virulent/ar-BB1gm5bU

Supposedly it incubates faster too. I had some local moron on reddit this morning bring out the old "it goes away" trope citing that it kills too quickly to spread.

Even though its obviously spreading...
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Either "the entire Indian delegation is" or "the members of the entire Indian delegation are".
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: fragMasterFlash: Ouch. Seems like India is going the herd immunity via mass infection route, and they lack the drugs being used elsewhere to reduce mortality rates. How long until its neighboring countries are stuck in the same boat?

Jesus christ dude read the news every once in a while.

India's run by a fascist who sent vaccines abroad and pretended COVID was over because his party needed to win regional elections. India's one of the largest pharmaceutical producers in the world. They just voted in a complete farking moron a few years back because a lot of them hate Muslims. Sound familiar?

//and no, because the virus keeps mutating, there's not really a "herd immunity route;" Modi chose the "pretend nothing is wrong and let millions die" route


Collectively, India is the third largest pharmaceutical producer in the world. They should be able to produce enough COVID vaccine for their entire population within a reasonable amount of time. The US also has unused Astra-Zeneca that we could probably be exporting if we felt like it.
 
Send More Chuck Berry [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: fragMasterFlash: Ouch. Seems like India is going the herd immunity via mass infection route, and they lack the drugs being used elsewhere to reduce mortality rates. How long until its neighboring countries are stuck in the same boat?

Jesus christ dude read the news every once in a while.

India's run by a fascist who sent vaccines abroad and pretended COVID was over because his party needed to win regional elections. India's one of the largest pharmaceutical producers in the world. They just voted in a complete farking moron a few years back because a lot of them hate Muslims. Sound familiar?

//and no, because the virus keeps mutating, there's not really a "herd immunity route;" Modi chose the "pretend nothing is wrong and let millions die" route

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I the only person who hates Indian food?

Maybe its just that after having visited the country and seen the absolute filth they live in I cant see their food as appetizing.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "they bought their ticket, I say let them crash" energy is really strong in this thread.
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Ouch. Seems like India is going the herd immunity via mass infection route, and they lack the drugs being used elsewhere to reduce mortality rates. How long until its neighboring countries are stuck in the same boat?


They're already there or at least well on the way.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: The "they bought their ticket, I say let them crash" energy is really strong in this thread.


It may sound coonty but fewer people is never a bad thing.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We did not have a requirement to not infect the G7 world leaders.  That will require a change order.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dothemath: Am I the only person who hates Indian food?

Maybe its just that after having visited the country and seen the absolute filth they live in I cant see their food as appetizing.


"Meat in spicy sauce" is usually in a spicy sauce for a reason.    I don't get all goo-goo over it and it isn't generally my first choice, but I'll eat it if its there.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

LordJiro: Funny how the places run by right-wing dickheads seem to be getting hit the hardest. America under Trump, Brazil under Bolsonaro, and now India under Modi.

/Of course, America and capitalism in general is hardly blameless here, given that we're STILL waffling over waiving the damn vaccine patents and getting raw materials to poorer countries.


Lucky for India the Chinese can drive there. I'm sure that plenty of help is on the way from the Celestial Kingdom.
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rent Party: dothemath: Am I the only person who hates Indian food?

Maybe its just that after having visited the country and seen the absolute filth they live in I cant see their food as appetizing.

"Meat in spicy sauce" is usually in a spicy sauce for a reason.    I don't get all goo-goo over it and it isn't generally my first choice, but I'll eat it if its there.


Ill stick with Mexican.
I like how those people live.
 
Pert
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dothemath: Am I the only person who hates Indian food?

Maybe its just that after having visited the country and seen the absolute filth they live in I cant see their food as appetizing.


Indian food (which encompasses a huge range of flavours and techniques) is often fantastic.
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pert: dothemath: Am I the only person who hates Indian food?

Maybe its just that after having visited the country and seen the absolute filth they live in I cant see their food as appetizing.

Indian food (which encompasses a huge range of flavours and techniques) is often fantastic.


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dothemath: Rent Party: dothemath: Am I the only person who hates Indian food?

Maybe its just that after having visited the country and seen the absolute filth they live in I cant see their food as appetizing.

"Meat in spicy sauce" is usually in a spicy sauce for a reason.    I don't get all goo-goo over it and it isn't generally my first choice, but I'll eat it if its there.

Ill stick with Mexican.
I like how those people live.


[imokwiththis.jpg]

Good Mexican is heavenly.
 
Fano
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: fragMasterFlash: Ouch. Seems like India is going the herd immunity via mass infection route, and they lack the drugs being used elsewhere to reduce mortality rates. How long until its neighboring countries are stuck in the same boat?

Jesus christ dude read the news every once in a while.

India's run by a fascist who sent vaccines abroad and pretended COVID was over because his party needed to win regional elections. India's one of the largest pharmaceutical producers in the world. They just voted in a complete farking moron a few years back because a lot of them hate Muslims. Sound familiar?

//and no, because the virus keeps mutating, there's not really a "herd immunity route;" Modi chose the "pretend nothing is wrong and let millions die" route


I have to keep coming into the threads to say fark MODI, and any apologists/relativists giving him credit for anything
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The "they bought their ticket, I say let them crash" energy is really strong in this thread.


Nothing Farkers love more than victim blaming brown people (and women and LGBTQ folk and...)
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: fragMasterFlash: The "they bought their ticket, I say let them crash" energy is really strong in this thread.

It may sound coonty but fewer people is never a bad thing.


When are you killing yourself to help save humanity?
 
dothemath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Good Mexican is heavenly.


Oh yeah.
And I live in Houston where the weather is ass six months of the year but the Mexican food is arguably the best in the country.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Ouch. Seems like India is going the herd immunity via mass infection route, and they lack the drugs being used elsewhere to reduce mortality rates. How long until its neighboring countries are stuck in the same boat?


Maybe India is going the 'population control' route. It's thiere country, let 'em do it... it's more info into this disease
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.