(Gizmodo) Advertiser gets banned from Facebook and Instagram for literally telling the truth about what kind of ad it is
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Signal should sue them, just to hear those scumbags say in court 'we don't want our sheep exposed to our surveillance of them'.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You got this add because you're a loser.
But more importantly your parents secretly despise you.
This ad used your location in your parents basement.
You like to support pornhub and you're really feeling sexually inadequate lately
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
nicoffeine
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wait. Isn't everybody in La Jolla a pilates instructor?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Facebook, Instagram, etc.  Really don't like having their cow cash whipped.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Information about you is the commodity. These ad companies are paying Google and the like good amounts of money to know more about you, what you do, how often you do it.

I get a kick when my wifi is on in a supermarket and I get coupons in the phone according to what aisle I'm in.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [imgs.xkcd.com image 683x264]


Good news/bad news:
Another Government Employee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So, Skynet became sentient how quickly after this campaign launched?

/ I'm sure there is a TOS violation here
//But you'll never see it publicized.
/// I love Big Brother
 
PerpetualPeristalsis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Better than figuratively telling the truth, wouldn't you say?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A great art installation would be a billboard that gives personalized greetings as cars pass (after harvesting info from their phones from an earlier point along the road).

"Hey Pete Smith, how are the hemorrhoids?"
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

steklo: Information about you is the commodity. These ad companies are paying Google and the like good amounts of money to know more about you, what you do, how often you do it.

I get a kick when my wifi is on in a supermarket and I get coupons in the phone according to what aisle I'm in.


But Bill Gates is totally sticking you with Win95 microbots in your vaccine because that's necessary in order to track your comings and goings.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: You got this add because you're a loser.
But more importantly your parents secretly despise you.
You like to support pornhub and you're really feeling sexually inadequate lately
This ad used your location in your parents basement



Close! I thought he was talking about me there for a second!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Win95 microbots


Wow....how did you know last weekend I cleaned out a closet and came across my old Compaq Armada work lap-top that's still running on Win 95?  I swear, I took it out, plugged it in and it powered up.

It was weird seeing that home screen with the icons and whatnot. It was like going back in time.
 
Shang-High
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I started seeing too many dental implant ads (I don't have any), so I just started googling lingerie search terms until that's what I see now for ads.  Much more pleasant.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: So, Skynet became sentient how quickly after this campaign launched?

/ I'm sure there is a TOS violation here
//But you'll never see it publicized.
/// I love Big Brother


Indeed.

Now, I'm off to the poltab for my two minutes of hate.  After I get some coffee.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A good meme format.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Shang-High: I started seeing too many dental implant ads (I don't have any), so I just started googling lingerie search terms until that's what I see now for ads.  Much more pleasant.


great idea.
 
