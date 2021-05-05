 Skip to content
 
(We Are Central PA)   Convenience store clerk involved in robbery. His first mistake was being there that day   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Mr. Sharp, huh? He's not the sharpest guy out there, is he?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Psst Subby  did you know the original ending of Clerks, Dante dies at the hands of a robber?

Yup.


/clerks X special bonus CD
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Way to go, Danny Ocean.

Two adult men cant figure out how to knock over a QuikMart.

I weep for the future.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How many cocks did he suck on the way to parking lot?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

steklo: Psst Subby  did you know the original ending of Clerks, Dante dies at the hands of a robber?

Yup.


/clerks X special bonus CD


Not going with that ending is probably the best career decision Smith ever made.
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Snappy's convenience store

On the case:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bslim: Not going with that ending is probably the best career decision Smith ever made.


Mirimax told Kevin flat out before buying it from him..."You need to change that ending. Just because you can't figure out how to end a movie does not allow you kill off your main character"
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

steklo: Psst Subby  did you know the original ending of Clerks, Dante dies at the hands of a robber?

Yup.


/clerks X special bonus CD


VHS
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

leeksfromchichis: VHS


My first copy of clerks is still on VHS. But as a present my wife got me the special edition X on DVD.
 
