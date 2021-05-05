 Skip to content
CDC reports more progress against leading parasitic infection in US women
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I honestly thought this was going to be about Toxoplasmosis.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean...childcare is expensive in this country.  I couldn't afford it, so no kids.  Just in my small circle of girlfriends, only 2 had kids.  The rest of us passed on it for various reasons.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I honestly thought this was going to be about Toxoplasmosis.


What a coincidence that is the name of my Plasmatics/Airborne Toxic Event funk cover mash-up.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember watching the birth of the Royal children, and the super fancy hospital costing a small fortune.

And realizing that it's cheaper than your average American bill for childbirth
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't children included in the list of STDs?
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well yeah, pandemic puppies are a thing.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead of having kids I got 1080ti Sli :)
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My youngest daughter and her fiance are always taking stock of the future.  They decided that vasectomies and tubal ligations were in order.  And I can't blame them one bit.  I don't like it, but here we are.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
outstanding headline.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird.  As a global pandemic rages, Rs push(ed) against bodily autonomy for women and limited reproductive health, the women of the US opted to not get pregnant?

That... totally makes sense.  Yeah.  Maybe some reality based healthcare, reproductive rights in line with a first world country, and keeping legislation/insurance out of the conversations between doctor and patient might give us sustainment birthrates again.

Otherwise, the US is going to stagnate and deplete population and be completely reliant on immigration to maintain population.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Instead of having kids I got 1080ti Sli :)


One a month?  If you're not buying one a month, you're not simulating children properly.

Now get busy.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy answer: Who the fark wants to have kids right now?

Complicated answer: People still had kids during WWII, the Great Depression, WWI, and so on and so forth for all of history. The difference is that, today, women have a lot more say in whether and when they have children. (As they should.) And delaying or not having children is increasingly not criticized as a life choice. And birth control is freely available and not demonized as well. And having children is increasingly expensive and a sure way to keep yourself poor.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I honestly thought this was going to be about Toxoplasmosis.


Haven't you ever seen a Fark thread about "breeders" and their "crotchfruit"?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was about centipedes.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: My youngest daughter and her fiance are always taking stock of the future.  They decided that vasectomies and tubal ligations were in order.  And I can't blame them one bit.  I don't like it, but here we are.


I hope you got those procedures out of order with the people named, or they should seek a second opinion.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Who the fark wants to have kids right now?


The interesting thing about this is that I see this constantly on my FB feed from both conservatives and liberals.  Liberals say that everything is too expensive, there are too many fascists, and too much war.  Conservatives say that the world is too unsafe, there are too many antifascists, and too much war.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're going to keep seeing it drop. Moderna, J&J and Bill Gates are seeing to it. XD
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

makerofbadjokes: Weird.  As a global pandemic rages, Rs push(ed) against bodily autonomy for women and limited reproductive health, the women of the US opted to not get pregnant?

That... totally makes sense.  Yeah.  Maybe some reality based healthcare, reproductive rights in line with a first world country, and keeping legislation/insurance out of the conversations between doctor and patient might give us sustainment birthrates again.

Otherwise, the US is going to stagnate and deplete population and be completely reliant on immigration to maintain population.


Good.

More entrepreneurs. More people who actually swear an oath to the Constitution instead of treating it like a diaper they were born with. And I was promised a taco truck on every corner.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

makerofbadjokes: Weird.  As a global pandemic rages, Rs push(ed) against bodily autonomy for women and limited reproductive health, the women of the US opted to not get pregnant?

That... totally makes sense.  Yeah.  Maybe some reality based healthcare, reproductive rights in line with a first world country, and keeping legislation/insurance out of the conversations between doctor and patient might give us sustainment birthrates again.

Otherwise, the US is going to stagnate and deplete population and be completely reliant on immigration to maintain population.


Nope. Repuglicans planning on going full Gilead (but Whites Only).
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Easy answer: Who the fark wants to have kids right now?

Complicated answer: People still had kids during WWII, the Great Depression, WWI, and so on and so forth for all of history. The difference is that, today, women have a lot more say in whether and when they have children. (As they should.) And delaying or not having children is increasingly not criticized as a life choice. And birth control is freely available and not demonized as well. And having children is increasingly expensive and a sure way to keep yourself poor.


Hah.  Roe v Wade probably falls this year.  Followed by the banning of hormonal contraceptives.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From this thread, I'm learning that Idiocracy was prophetic.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: I mean...childcare is expensive in this country.  I couldn't afford it, so no kids.  Just in my small circle of girlfriends, only 2 had kids.  The rest of us passed on it for various reasons.


We have three. The youngest two are in full-time day care pretty much year round. Our oldest, who attends public schools, joins them at the facility for summer camp. Not an exceptionally fancy place and not in the city where costs are generally higher.

We paid 27k last year, according to our taxes. If Mrs. Fritz didn't make serious bank I'd for sure have to be a stay-at-home dad. Or childless.

Raising kids it way too farking expensive.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: I mean...childcare is expensive in this country.  I couldn't afford it, so no kids.  Just in my small circle of girlfriends, only 2 had kids.  The rest of us passed on it for various reasons.


Childcare is only expensive if you're a responsible parent... or, more importantly a responsible person in deciding whether or not you should be a parent.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Easy answer: Who the fark wants to have kids right now?

Complicated answer: People still had kids during WWII, the Great Depression, WWI, and so on and so forth for all of history. The difference is that, today, women have a lot more say in whether and when they have children. (As they should.) And delaying or not having children is increasingly not criticized as a life choice. And birth control is freely available and not demonized as well. And having children is increasingly expensive and a sure way to keep yourself poor.


Counterpoint: We had our second this year. Having him during a pandemic means we get the kid, lenient WFH policies, and infusions of money from the government, but we don't have to deal with visits from extended family. That's win-win-win-win.

The one downside (to having a kid during the pandemic, not the pandemic itself) was that the hospital cafeteria was running at barebones capacity.

/ I know I'm lucky AF.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Another possibly related thing: fewer and fewer vaginal births because of the increasing birth weight of babies. Birth becoming an increasingly certain 'cut her open' procedure is a bit of a demontivator (not that 'Murican women will have any real say in the matter in the coming years).
 
OldJames
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: bostonguy: Who the fark wants to have kids right now?

The interesting thing about this is that I see this constantly on my FB feed from both conservatives and liberals.  Liberals say that everything is too expensive, there are too many fascists, and too much war.  Conservatives say that the world is too unsafe, there are too many antifascists, and too much war.


You actually see people complain about antifascists? Usually conservatives like libertarians. And nobody says there are too many. (If they are complaining about antifa, they are technically not anti-fascist)
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Easy answer: Who the fark wants to have kids right now?

Complicated answer: People still had kids during WWII, the Great Depression, WWI, and so on and so forth for all of history. The difference is that, today, women have a lot more say in whether and when they have children. (As they should.) And delaying or not having children is increasingly not criticized as a life choice. And birth control is freely available and not demonized as well. And having children is increasingly expensive and a sure way to keep yourself poor.


The Patriarchy sure is crafty. Always finding a way to blame a problem on women.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Are the quiverfull folks will ranting again about how we are being out-farked by the non-christians?
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I mean...childcare is expensive in this country.  I couldn't afford it, so no kids.  Just in my small circle of girlfriends, only 2 had kids.  The rest of us passed on it for various reasons.


And this is why Warren is fighting for childcare to be paid for. She was on NPR yesterday(?) and talking about how hard it was for her and her daughter, and that's a fight she wants to have so that her granddaughter doesn't have to worry about with skyrocketing costs.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

OldJames: If they are complaining about antifa, they are technically not anti-fascist


I mean, sure, it's basically their only defining characteristic, but, y'know, no true anti-fascist.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you want more people to have kids, you're going to have to start paying everyone a living wage for full time work, and subsidizing child care.

Please don't NOT do these things because you don't want more people to have kids.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I honestly thought this was going to be about Toxoplasmosis.

What a coincidence that is the name of my Plasmatics/Airborne Toxic Event funk cover mash-up.


Bring the kids.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Another possibly related thing: fewer and fewer vaginal births because of the increasing birth weight of babies. Birth becoming an increasingly certain 'cut her open' procedure is a bit of a demontivator (not that 'Murican women will have any real say in the matter in the coming years).


From what mothers I know say, women are being 'cut open' because the doctors are missing their tee times. They may be blaming birth weight, but getting to have a vaginal birth was something every mother I know had to openly fight their doctor for, and at one point the doctor attending my birth tried flat-out overriding my mother on medical issues like an IV or epidural--he just turned and started talking to my dad instead.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The really positive point in the article is that teen birth rates have dropped to record lows.  I think that is a really good thing.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

It'sMorphin'Time: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Another possibly related thing: fewer and fewer vaginal births because of the increasing birth weight of babies. Birth becoming an increasingly certain 'cut her open' procedure is a bit of a demontivator (not that 'Murican women will have any real say in the matter in the coming years).

From what mothers I know say, women are being 'cut open' because the doctors are missing their tee times. They may be blaming birth weight, but getting to have a vaginal birth was something every mother I know had to openly fight their doctor for, and at one point the doctor attending my birth tried flat-out overriding my mother on medical issues like an IV or epidural--he just turned and started talking to my dad instead.


Those moms need to do more research when picking their ob.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OldJames: Rapmaster2000: bostonguy: Who the fark wants to have kids right now?

The interesting thing about this is that I see this constantly on my FB feed from both conservatives and liberals.  Liberals say that everything is too expensive, there are too many fascists, and too much war.  Conservatives say that the world is too unsafe, there are too many antifascists, and too much war.

You actually see people complain about antifascists? Usually conservatives like libertarians. And nobody says there are too many. (If they are complaining about antifa, they are technically not anti-fascist)


Does being this stupid hurt or...?  Because if not, it should.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Cowards
 
FilmKitty
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I might have liked having a kid. But I realized that manufacturing something whose effect on my life I couldn't predict or control wasn't the best way to get love, and I had no other motivation for it.

I have an excellent dog.
 
gar1013
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: Weird.  As a global pandemic rages, Rs push(ed) against bodily autonomy for women and limited reproductive health, the women of the US opted to not get pregnant?

That... totally makes sense.  Yeah.  Maybe some reality based healthcare, reproductive rights in line with a first world country, and keeping legislation/insurance out of the conversations between doctor and patient might give us sustainment birthrates again.

Otherwise, the US is going to stagnate and deplete population and be completely reliant on immigration to maintain population.


LOL.

Look at Germany and report back with your findings.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Something something one of the fastest growing tumors in the human body
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FilmKitty: I might have liked having a kid. But I realized that manufacturing something whose effect on my life I couldn't predict or control wasn't the best way to get love, and I had no other motivation for it.

I have an excellent dog.


Also, the fear of having my entire personality hijacked. Have you ever tried talking to most young mothers? That's literally all they can talk about. Try to ask them about their hobbies and somehow they turn the conversation around to their excitement that little Brynleighyton shiat in the toilet this morning.
 
