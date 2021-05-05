 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   There are secret US intelligence documents on Joe Exotic   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My kind of secrets!
cookiefleck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, they mentioned that in the documentary. He got the feds involved in his nonsense.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who knew tabloids had gone up that much.


2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"and his ilk"
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The FBI investigated the lyrics to Louie Louie to make sure it wasn't subverting democracy, so this is no surprise.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carole Baskin Dance (Savage Remix) | Tik Tok Dances 2020
Youtube dyHcPDoEHeQ
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard a few people committed sedition a few months back, and tried to overthrow a lawful election. They should look into that.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump might be on his enemies list since he didn't issue him a pardon.  Is the limo still waiting out front?

"Joe Exotic," with limo waiting outside prison, fails to get Trump pardon
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a potential animal smuggler I can see that.

Subby should have led with "violent emojis".
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: As a potential animal smuggler I can see that.

Subby should have led with "violent emojis".


Should have read the article, but still, violent emojis?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know.  I had to do a derivative classification on some of his documents.  For real.  I aint lion.

/Did a DC ten years ago.  Still waiting for the feds to say I did it wrong and yank my secret clearance.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They don't look at juggalos because they think they are some scary violent murdering gang.

They look at them because they are saturated with crank and black tar heroin.
Not even the good versions of drugs.


Gross.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, that's more intelligence than anyone thought he had.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wonder if he's still smoking parmesan cheese
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"On the comical end, they're worried about juggalos, it's this big bugaboo of the national security state..."

Ok, well, there are segments of the juggalo "community" that are interested in more than just how magnets work. A not-insignificant number of them are openly violent and/or express gang-like behavior. Probably worth keeping an eye on.

"'Criminal and Violent Extremists' Use of Emojis.'"

They may be cutesy, but they're also a pretty good framework for in-group, coded communications. Having  otherwise innocuous, indeterminate meanings, they can often be repurposed by criminal groups looking to hide their communications. Again, probably worth keeping an eye on.

I don't support "nanny-state" level surveillance, but I do believe in taking action beforea group commits openly hostile acts.
 
