 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Welsh mountain climber mistakes bleats for cries of help because he could not goat see   (bbc.com) divider line
17
    More: Obvious, false alarm, Alarm, good intent, team, goats, people's concerns  
•       •       •

236 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2021 at 11:05 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That headline was a real stretch, subby..
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some goats can sound eerily human.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: That headline was a real stretch, subby..


He left it wide open for followups. All the jokes that fit.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
To be fair, he probably thought it was a stuck sheep.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh, his poor bleeting heart!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Combustion: Some goats can sound eerily human.


But wouldst thou like to live deliciously?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Combustion: Some goats can sound eerily human.


I've got you Farkied, pervert!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: To be fair, he probably thought it was a stuck sheep.


Thanks, Smokey!
Youtube c7kUiyFpnVs
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Upon learning the true source of the sounds, the Welsh mountain climber stated, "Npqstvwghklrt ghrmnvqwskt rmnplqtvwqsj ldfgsphkmrp qwrskpfjrj fvwpsbtgnklkpr!"
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Combustion: Some goats can sound eerily human.


YouTube "screaming goats" for fun.

Might make for an interesting search on pornhub too.
 
Cormee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: That headline was a real stretch, subby..


It has a ring to it
 
Toxophil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm willing to bet he could goat see... He's Welsh after all.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My mouth is gaping after reading that headline.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When The Accent Is Way Too Hard To Understand | BURNS NIGHT COMEDY SKETCH | The Hook
Youtube ALHmoKYinic
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fat boy: Madman drummers bummers: To be fair, he probably thought it was a stuck sheep.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/c7kUiyFp​nVs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


We have strayed so far from God's light.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
TFA could have used more pictures.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.