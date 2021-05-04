 Skip to content
(NPR)   Snapchat is quietly pulling the upcoming Russian Roulette feature from the next release   (npr.org)
25
25 Comments     (+0 »)
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We used to just take a picture of the speedometer..
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Holding an app responsible for stupid users?
 
robodog
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That actually seems like a reasonable ruling, section 230 is about encouraging free speech, but the filter design is about contributory negligence not speech.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So gun manufacturers who make actual devices that allow people to play Russian Roulette....  Aw, who am I kidding?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, I mean... In this case, the app is designed to measure how fast you're going while you use it. How could that NOT lead to egregious abuse and horrible accidents?

Snapchat is stupid for including it, and they deserve some liability for inspiring the desire to go fast and use Snapchat at the same time. Bad idea taken to its ultimate point.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is a kin to suing Jack Daniels for making you run into a tree or hurting you with bright sunlight.

Jack Daniels has created a dangerous game...

Everyone sue ; sue everyone !
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Well, I mean... In this case, the app is designed to measure how fast you're going while you use it. How could that NOT lead to egregious abuse and horrible accidents?


cdn.britannica.comView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Well, I mean... In this case, the app is designed to measure how fast you're going while you use it. How could that NOT lead to egregious abuse and horrible accidents?

Snapchat is stupid for including it, and they deserve some liability for inspiring the desire to go fast and use Snapchat at the same time. Bad idea taken to its ultimate point.


Yeah, we're going to need to rip those speedometers right out of our cars so they don't provide that kind of information to anyone or anything electronically.

/tongue in cheek
//not a troll
///I think we just need to slow down on the blame game is all
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Vanity and attention seeking leading to death isn't a new thing. In fact, it's as old as humans:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sugar_fetus: WilderKWight: Well, I mean... In this case, the app is designed to measure how fast you're going while you use it. How could that NOT lead to egregious abuse and horrible accidents?

[cdn.britannica.com image 850x570]


DANGIT! Must have been mere SECONDS!
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
czei
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is no one at Snapchat a parent of a teen?   If you put a feature in an app to brag how fast you're going of course a bunch of them are going to kill themselves trying.

I've driven 120+ on the track and it's incredibly nerve wracking.  It would be hard enough for an experienced driver to go that speed on a regular road, let alone a newly minted 16 year old driver.

I don't think Snapchat is 100% to blame, but they should have known that feature would contribute to multiple fatalities.
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It was one of the last things the trio did before the vehicle ran off the road and crashed into a tree, killing all of them.

I wonder what were some of the other things.

Composing a doo-wop song?
Making a list of possible mothers day gifts?
Sketching out a rough diagram of an artificial heart...?

Its too bad that app murdered them just as they were on the edge of greatness.
 
Microsoft Windows Soundtrack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Snap indisputably designed Snapchat's reward system and Speed Filter and made those aspects of Snapchat available to users through the Internet," Judge Kim McLane Wardlaw wrote for the court. "This type of claim rests on the premise that manufacturers have a 'duty to exercise due care in supplying products that do not present unreasonable risk of injury or harm to the public.'"

Guns and booze evidently off the hook because of reasons.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Stupid teenagers doing stupid stuff?

I attended a half dozen funerals for car wrecks by the time I was 21. Saying Snapchat was encourager seems to be a stretch to me.

/ It's still the driver's responsibility
// And the goofballs egging him on
 
DRTFA
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

czei: Is no one at Snapchat a parent of a teen?   If you put a feature in an app to brag how fast you're going of course a bunch of them are going to kill themselves trying.

I've driven 120+ on the track and it's incredibly nerve wracking.  It would be hard enough for an experienced driver to go that speed on a regular road, let alone a newly minted 16 year old driver.

I don't think Snapchat is 100% to blame, but they should have known that feature would contribute to multiple fatalities.


I agree the app is partly to blame.  I'd say about 10%.  Snapchat should be required to put limits on the speed it will display and publicly say "We knew people would do stupid things using our app."
/ And maybe pay the families of the kids $3.50
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Total nonsense.  The filter is obviously meant for use either by a passenger or on a phone which is not otherwise under direct control of the driver, such as a phone fixed to a mount like a gopro camera.  Blaming Snapchat for this idiot killing himself is akin to blaming Apple whenever someone falls off of a cliff while taking a selfie.
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You know you're on the wrong side of an argument when a personal injury lawyer is squeeing with glee that it's a triumphant day.

I hate our legal system.  The only personal responsibility is for the poors.

/hate the country as well as it will always be recidivist.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

czei: Is no one at Snapchat a parent of a teen?   If you put a feature in an app to brag how fast you're going of course a bunch of them are going to kill themselves trying.

I've driven 120+ on the track and it's incredibly nerve wracking.  It would be hard enough for an experienced driver to go that speed on a regular road, let alone a newly minted 16 year old driver.

I don't think Snapchat is 100% to blame, but they should have known that feature would contribute to multiple fatalities.


It's true. The 88 Corolla I was driving when I was 16, I was only able to get up to 114 and that was with a tailwind on a three-mile downhill grade.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

czei: I've driven 120+ on the track and it's incredibly nerve wracking.


I've driven 120+ on desolate stretches of major highways and it's boring as fark. The first time was in a shiatty Mitsubishi that took at least 10 minutes of floored acceleration to get there. So I was not enjoying the comforts of a machine engineered for this kind of performance.

But these were ideal conditions - completely straight, dry roads, pleasant daylight, unobstructed road visibility typically 3-5 miles. Never more than a couple of cars in view on your side of the separated highway.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Total nonsense.  The filter is obviously meant for use either by a passenger or on a phone which is not otherwise under direct control of the driver, such as a phone fixed to a mount like a gopro camera.  Blaming Snapchat for this idiot killing himself is akin to blaming Apple whenever someone falls off of a cliff while taking a selfie.


It isn't the use of the phone that's the issue (I think TFA said the passenger was the one operating the phone).  The issue is that they created a "high score" game and getting the highest speed on your filter would get you more internet points.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was expecting this to be someone trying to film a video with that snapchat filter that makes your car look like a Lamborghini.  Turns out it's much stupider.
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mike_d85: The issue is that they created a "high score" game and getting the highest speed on your filter would get you more internet points.


It would be crazy if there were as many rules for guns as there are for phones.
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: czei: I've driven 120+ on the track and it's incredibly nerve wracking.

I've driven 120+ on desolate stretches of major highways and it's boring as fark. The first time was in a shiatty Mitsubishi that took at least 10 minutes of floored acceleration to get there. So I was not enjoying the comforts of a machine engineered for this kind of performance.

But these were ideal conditions - completely straight, dry roads, pleasant daylight, unobstructed road visibility typically 3-5 miles. Never more than a couple of cars in view on your side of the separated highway.


I've done 120 on the Autobahn, which you really can't sustain for long due to the traffic.  Even on a wide road it was a bit nerve wracking, but mostly because as an experienced driver I was worried about what would happen if I needed to do anything sudden.

Can't get my XJ over 95 without it getting all floaty.
 
