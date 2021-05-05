 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Register)   Fertility apps have a leaky back-entrance which may leave you farked in several different ways   (theregister.com) divider line
18
    More: Fail, Guglielmo Marconi, Data warehouse, fertility apps, data mismanagement, new study, Legal action, administrators of Teams, Production Linked Incentive Scheme  
•       •       •

576 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2021 at 7:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The apps collected information such as temperature, mood, sexual activity, climax, and medical records.

You told me you came but you told the app you didn't.  What's up with that?
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: The apps collected information such as temperature, mood, sexual activity, climax, and medical records.

You told me you came but you told the app you didn't.  What's up with that?


You had "4" for sexual activity and "7" for climaxes but I was in Cleveland that week.  What's up with that?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're using the back entrance you're doing it wrong.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew keeping a stash of mercury thermometers would pay off.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Tribute to Councilman Fielding Milton - Parks and Recreation
Youtube 1Hxf0twcGis
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol "may be selling".  Uh huh.  It's "possible" that JUST MAYBE a purely personal data driven app is selling said extremely personal and very valuable data to advertisers.  Just. Maybe.
 
jtown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Can't hack analog.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Lol "may be selling".  Uh huh.  It's "possible" that JUST MAYBE a purely personal data driven app is selling said extremely personal and very valuable data to advertisers.  Just. Maybe.


I know many of you are super horny to post that "you are the product" meme so just go ahead and do it

//yes of course it has your data
//all the people who have your data are farking numbskulls
//youtube has like ten years of my data and still wants me to watch ben shapiro and joe rogan
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Teddy Brosevelt: Lol "may be selling".  Uh huh.  It's "possible" that JUST MAYBE a purely personal data driven app is selling said extremely personal and very valuable data to advertisers.  Just. Maybe.

I know many of you are super horny to post that "you are the product" meme so just go ahead and do it

//yes of course it has your data
//all the people who have your data are farking numbskulls
//youtube has like ten years of my data and still wants me to watch ben shapiro and joe rogan


Hope this helps I guess.  Good luck with internetting in the future?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If you need an "app" to help you on your journey to parenthood, reconsider your life or perhaps seek other non-monetized resources.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

berylman: If you need an "app" to help you on your journey to parenthood, reconsider your life or perhaps seek other non-monetized resources.


What are you going on about? These apps can help track a menstrual cycle as well as the days a woman is most likely to be fertile.
Some women need to track their cycle for other medical reasons as well. These apps aren't any different than those that track sleep, eating habits, and exercise, but because these can help with becoming a parent or icky women issues, they aren't valid according to you?
 
Dakai
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's gonna leave a wet-spot
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: berylman: If you need an "app" to help you on your journey to parenthood, reconsider your life or perhaps seek other non-monetized resources.

What are you going on about? These apps can help track a menstrual cycle as well as the days a woman is most likely to be fertile.Some women need to track their cycle for other medical reasons as well. These apps aren't any different than those that track sleep, eating habits, and exercise, but because these can help with becoming a parent or icky women issues, they aren't valid according to you?


Wow didn't mean to touch a nerve there. Just saying there are other means of tracking things that don't rely on a phone or devices. Sorry!
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A leaky back door isn't usually associated with fertility.
I just suspect that maybe some people should think on that...
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

berylman: If you need an "app" to help you on your journey to parenthood, reconsider your life or perhaps seek other non-monetized resources.


If you think that evil 'computers' are insidious or something then go shack up with the Amish.
 
phedex
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: moothemagiccow: Teddy Brosevelt: Lol "may be selling".  Uh huh.  It's "possible" that JUST MAYBE a purely personal data driven app is selling said extremely personal and very valuable data to advertisers.  Just. Maybe.

I know many of you are super horny to post that "you are the product" meme so just go ahead and do it

//yes of course it has your data
//all the people who have your data are farking numbskulls
//youtube has like ten years of my data and still wants me to watch ben shapiro and joe rogan

Hope this helps I guess.  Good luck with internetting in the future?

[Fark user image 425x332]


I keep on getting prompts to watch some podcast called "cumtown".  I block them but people apparently post them from all sorts of channels; i don't know what it is, but i don't exactly want my parents stopping by my house, youtube up on my TV, and something called "cumtown" is suggested.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

phedex: Teddy Brosevelt: moothemagiccow: Teddy Brosevelt: Lol "may be selling".  Uh huh.  It's "possible" that JUST MAYBE a purely personal data driven app is selling said extremely personal and very valuable data to advertisers.  Just. Maybe.

I know many of you are super horny to post that "you are the product" meme so just go ahead and do it

//yes of course it has your data
//all the people who have your data are farking numbskulls
//youtube has like ten years of my data and still wants me to watch ben shapiro and joe rogan

Hope this helps I guess.  Good luck with internetting in the future?

[Fark user image 425x332]

I keep on getting prompts to watch some podcast called "cumtown".  I block them but people apparently post them from all sorts of channels; i don't know what it is, but i don't exactly want my parents stopping by my house, youtube up on my TV, and something called "cumtown" is suggested.


Why not? I'm certain they have played that game before...
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.