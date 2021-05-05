 Skip to content
 
(The Sun)   Pregnant woman gives birth to seven babies, then two more after someone found them hiding from all the others who were at the party (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
36
    Weird, Pregnancy, Childbirth, small group of mothers of nonuplets, Infant, The Sun, Halima Cisse, medical complications, Fanta Siby  
posted to Main » on 05 May 2021 at 11:31 AM



namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I call bullshiat. There are four in the pic and four in the video and those babies are about the size you'd expect had there been four of them. She had quads, which is nothing to sneeze at, but not a litter of nine.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

namegoeshere: She had quads, which is nothing to sneeze at, but not a litter of nine.


Yeah, unless her name is Snow White, and Sneezy is the 7th one out of the mine.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unreported detail:  The Sun was there.  That's right, in the womb.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 1 hour ago  

middleoftheday: Unreported detail:  The Sun was there.  That's right, in the womb.


She and the babies must be Covid-free then.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assuming this was IVF, what the fark are doctors doing implanting that many embryos at once?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im imagining a "Pardon Our Mess" sign hanging from that pussy.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Siby went on to offer her congratulations to the "medical teams of Mali and Morocco, whose professionalism is at the origin of the happy outcome of this pregnancy."

So, she's "On cloud nine!"
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pigeonhole: "Siby went on to offer her congratulations to the "medical teams of Mali and Morocco, whose professionalism is at the origin of the happy outcome of this pregnancy."

So, she's "On cloud nine!"


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Gleeman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Momma Dugger must be jealous.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Assuming this was IVF, what the fark are doctors doing implanting that many embryos at once?


See Also: Octomom
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the mother is done in one?
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She gave birth to a baseball team....
 
coyo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was later fined for littering?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a definite nein.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man.  The experiments that could be done with this group to further understand nurture vs. nature with differing degrees of each...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing it was a pregnant woman; when the non-pregnant ones start popping them out like a Pez dispenser we could be up to our knees in babies by 2025
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of luck to Mother and her novelty football team. Seriously. I wish them well, despite thinking that she may have over-done things a bit.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to see the Father, please.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thatguy!1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is she part cat?
 
Malenfant [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Assuming this was IVF, what the fark are doctors doing implanting that many embryos at once?


Most don't take. They depend on the mother to not be a mental patient who insists on trying to bring them all to term, leaving some severely handicapped.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nine...nine

Rammstein VS Cookie Monster
Youtube 1ZeciX-3wfs
 
radiovox [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baby Drop
Youtube GDCLSrT_g3M
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mare just had six little baby horses
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is rarely reported is that most of these clown car births end up with children that have birth defects due to no room to develop and low weight distribution with early birth. The Dionne Quints (naturally occurring) had at least one epileptic. The clown car McCaughey birth in the midwest, 7 kids, I believe, have two with cerebral palsy. Most of modern litter births are due to artificial means, and it could be avoided.

But hey, free publicity and kudos from their churches and free stuff.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Malenfant: Russ1642: Assuming this was IVF, what the fark are doctors doing implanting that many embryos at once?

Most don't take. They depend on the mother to not be a mental patient who insists on trying to bring them all to term, leaving some severely handicapped.


I'd imagine that once it becomes known that the mother has so many embryos, it's very hard for her to make the decision to abort some in order to improve the chances for one or two because of all the attention and shiatty judgemental people.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 800x522]


Wasnt Little Britain cancelled for some dumb reason?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I call bullshiat. There are four in the pic and four in the video and those babies are about the size you'd expect had there been four of them. She had quads, which is nothing to sneeze at, but not a litter of nine.


She will never be able to sneeze, without pissing herself, again
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"gave birth to 14 babies. 8 of which survived". So close!

Simpsons guide to sex ed
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 236x354]


I dont remember her being that hot...

I seriously need to get laid.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Malenfant: Russ1642: Assuming this was IVF, what the fark are doctors doing implanting that many embryos at once?

Most don't take. They depend on the mother to not be a mental patient who insists on trying to bring them all to term, leaving some severely handicapped.


Of course. But it's a stupid way to do IVF. It's illegal in many countries, including Canada.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Assuming this was IVF, what the fark are doctors doing implanting that many embryos at once?


An embryo not attaching after IVF is pretty common. My cousin and his wife had 6 put in. 5 attached, so they removed one because the risk of quints is quite a bit greater than quads.

They couldn't tell if the embryos were male or female, and their big fear was ending up with just one sex.

3 girls, 1 boy.
 
