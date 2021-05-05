 Skip to content
 
(Road.cc)   Action can be achieved when individuals play their own private parts. Especially as it relates to potholes and penii
12
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who doesn't like playing with private parts?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marcos P
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I woke up this morning with a bad hangover.
And my penis was missing again.
This happens all the time.
It's a pothole.
 
Salmon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dick Tation.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We've got several streets around here that are chronically unmaintained.  I'm guessing it's coz it's where all the po people live.

I've been VERY tempted to spray paint penii on/near the potholes/cracks/crevices/craters/canyo​ns on those streets...

/but I won't
//coz that would be naughty
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There's a Dick Road near me. Every year when maintenance crews come to patch the blacktop they make penises with their tar guns. It's not that funny after a while.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I hope jury nullification is a thing in NZ.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sure it is. Penis jokes are never not funny. Even the word "penis" is funny. Penis. Penis penis penis.

/penis
 
Advernaut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They're worried about penises in RAMSBOTTOM? Oh, yes, I guess they are.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well chasing that guy and getting him to remove the paintings is definitely the best way to use your limited resources, Transportation Department.
 
JesseL
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The section of road next to my house has developed a bunch of potholes. The city came out to repair it, but then their surveyor realized they don't actually own the road. It's built on an easement that still part of the lot belonging to one of my neighbors.

So the city just moved the limit signs for where their maintenance responsibility ends. Because evidently that's cheaper than fixing the holes.

Evidently the neighbor who owns the street could split their lot and give the road to the city, but they don't actually live there and nobody can figure out how to contact them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Which is all to say, I'm thinking of buying some spray paint.
 
