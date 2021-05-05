 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   The Giggity tag returns to Nevada after a year of lockdown   (nypost.com)
16
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ewwww
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"I sure hope I don't catch Covid."
My thought when I'm banging a hooker.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Lol, go to brothel to do the nasty, have to wear facemask the entire time.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
no kissing on the mouth indeed.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Gross.
 
Cache
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Menus, or it didn't happen.
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Do you have to blow the dust off first?
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's not a big deal. Most people I've had sex with made me wear a mask.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nirbo: It's not a big deal. Most people I've had sex with made me wear a mask.


These don't have a zipper though.
 
lectos
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There is always a solution:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: Nirbo: It's not a big deal. Most people I've had sex with made me wear a mask.

These don't have a zipper though.


How the hell am I supposed to enjoy the buffet?

Government is finally too involved for me.
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have been to one brothel in my life.  It was in Asia.  I stayed at the "lobby" bar while my friends went upstairs.

The girls were gorgeous but I had that profound existential dread of "what the hell are we doing in here?".

Atleast in the brothels of Nevada, you can think that the girls are there of their own free will.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gloryholes, gloryholes everywhere.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
content.invisioncic.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
