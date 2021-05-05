 Skip to content
(Fox News)   British cat passes the gang initiation   (foxnews.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Now he can wear red laces on his Doc's!
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I curb-checked our old car because of a squirrel. It just *POPPED* right out and scared the crap out of me. I swerved right into the curb and it seems car alignment doesn't like that. Luckily there weren't any cars parked there.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a common excuse for when you're texting and crash your car to blame something like this. Not saying this one was, but i honestly find it more pawsible.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Carmasutra:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NDP2 [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This article combined with this one (https://www.fark.com/comments/113939​13​/The-big-beast-of-Somerset-England-siz​e-of-an-Alsatian-filmed-in-what-might-​be-clearest-ever-footage-of-a-big-cat-​EVER-Wblurry-images#new) means a UK cat trifecta is in play at FARK.
 
Fissile
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Squeeze - Cool For Cats (Official Video)
Youtube uJ2cEc_TCH8
 
Resin33
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That is a tiny street. Why not, you know, brake?
 
Fissile
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Resin33: That is a tiny street. Why not, you know, brake?


Never been to the UK, I see.  Most of the streets are 'tiny', and everybody drives on the wrong side.   The UK is a silly place.  Let's not go there.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Fissile: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/uJ2cEc_T​CH8]


Saw them in the mid 80's at Nassau Colosseum.  Great show.

Then later just a few years ago Glenn showed up in a small venue in Southampton, NY. I meant to go, but ran out of time.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've swerved out of the way of all sorts of creatures great & small. Ya don't want to play fender-chicken with a moose. They always win & will take a dump on your wrecked car before walking away unharmed.
 
Resin33
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fissile: Resin33: That is a tiny street. Why not, you know, brake?

Never been to the UK, I see.  Most of the streets are 'tiny', and everybody drives on the wrong side.   The UK is a silly place.  Let's not go there.


I am well aware. My point being I can see swerving when you are going 70 mph, but when you are going 15 mph down a tiny street you can stop on a dime.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

steklo: Fissile: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/uJ2cEc_T​CH8]

Saw them in the mid 80's at Nassau Colosseum.  Great show.

Then later just a few years ago Glenn showed up in a small venue in Southampton, NY. I meant to go, but ran out of time.


Watching the girls is that vid is better than watching pron.
 
MBooda
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Still, I imagine the cat was confused.
Confuse-a-Cat - Monty Python's Flying Circus - S01E05
Youtube 1tsIxNci_dE
 
