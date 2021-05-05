 Skip to content
(WKRG Mobile)   Step 1: Stick cigarette in taco. Step 2: post photo to social media. Step 3: Hey, free food   (wkrg.com) divider line
28
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I thought they were going to apologize or something, but they didn't," Helsel said. "The employees seemed really mad that I had come back up there."

Makes me wonder if she was initially pulling a Karen, went away in a huff, planted it and then went back for revenge.

Not saying it happened, but still.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fed some of the tacos to her infant daughter

*Calls CPS*
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: fed some of the tacos to her infant daughter

*Calls CPS*


As if diaper changing weren't awful enough.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Would have been sweet if it was a doob
 
olderthanwiser
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is it wrong that I want Taco Bell now?
 
Dead on the River [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Stuff like this gonna happen when you get rid of the Mexican Pizza. Just sayin
 
stuffy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

olderthanwiser: Is it wrong that I want Taco Bell now?


YES! That you'd want Taco Bell at all.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just tell her you need it for DNA testing
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Approves.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Helsel said when she got home, she unwrapped the taco and found a slightly moist cigarette stuck to it. She had already fed some of the tacos to her infant daughter before she realized the cigarette was there.

"I don't know if it was intentionally put there or if somebody had it on their ear and maybe they were rolling a taco and it fell in there," Helsel said. "But another thing I thought about was how did they not notice that cigarette in there?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
great_tigers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I called the cops when I found the end of a finger in my Wendy's chili.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pay fast food workers more if you want better quality employees.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moto-geek
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I got a cigarette stuck in your taco right here.
 
skyotter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
She said workers tossed it all in the trash and gave her a refund.

And that would have been the end of it, before social media.
 
182
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Pay fast food workers more if you want better quality employees.


Sound simple but it's not that simple.  We pay cops a ridiculous amount of money for what we ask of them and their qualifications.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Goldmember Smoke and a Pancake
Youtube _LlPU6KenjU
No pleasing some people
 
PvtStash
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ok i got maybe one of the weirdest cigarette in wrong place stories.

Well over 10 years ago, maybe up to 15 at the most. My honey was just getting into historical tailoring/costuming. She was making her first fancy vest for me and didn't have all the gear yet, so she took it to a tailor shop to get keyhole button holes put on it. It's just a  fancy shape button hole shaped like an old time keyhole.

The lady, i assumed the owner and primary tailor, was not the most polite or pleasant person. Little stand offish even for someone basically working a service sales counter.
We leave the vest and a few days later go pick it up, nice keyhole buttons.


And in one of the vest pockets, a cigarette butt. A mostly smoked crushed out cigarette butt.  In a pocket.
The pocket was not burned inside, the butt was clearly placed in it after being stamped out. Like really had a hard time trying to imagine how it got in their by accident and couldn't in the end. As best as i can tell it was deliberately placed there. Particularly as vest pockets are not large gape open pockets but generally smaller and designed so the opening sides stay closely pressed together. Stuff falling into an open vest pocket is very rare at all.

Oh and no the vest did not smell of cigerett smoke in general as if it had been in doors with a smoker.
Which is part of why i seemed as if the butt had been brought to the vest, rather than the butt and vest were just in proximity and it could have fallen in without notice.

A real head scratcher on that one. And these days my honey can do her own keyhole button holes and all the fancy stuff.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
COMPELTE SLANDEROUS BULLSH*T!

Taco Bell is renowned for it's hygienic kitchen environment. Besides providing nutritious and delicious food that's affordable and friendly to a family budget, they are among the elite of sanitary restaurant choices. This woman needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and made to give a public on-air apology.
 
saddestmanonearth [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Diogenes: vudukungfu: fed some of the tacos to her infant daughter

*Calls CPS*

As if diaper changing weren't awful enough.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
She's feeding that swill to a 1 year old. DFS should open a file on her. It's just a matter of time.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
YUM.

That is all.
Obscure, I think not.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"It's disgusting," she said. "Either that cigarette was put there intentionally or accidentally, but that's not the point. I fed some of that to my 1-year-old daughter."

What's disgusting is you feeding Taco Bell to your 1-year-old infant daughter. The cigarette is probably the most nutritious thing in that taco
 
THX 1138
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She probably got the cigarette treatment because she tried to pay with at $2 bill.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"I thought they were going to apologize or something, but they didn't," Helsel said. "The employees seemed really mad that I had come back up there."

Because they know that you're lying.  I've worked at McDdonald's and had to deal with people who are obviously bulshiatting for a freebie or attention.
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Was that a Marlboro? Ok maam, we only serve Newports so it wasnt us."
 
