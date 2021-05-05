 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 31 Denver)   "Everything in my life is very average except my mom is a cult leader, or was a cult leader, I should say"   (kdvr.com) divider line
20
    More: Creepy, Saguache County, Colorado, God the Father, Saguache, Colorado, Earth, Mother, God, Colorado municipalities, Cole Carlson  
•       •       •

918 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2021 at 5:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Her being 'mummy' would make sense.....if they were British.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know what they say about cults.

You have more fun as a follower. But you make more money as a leader.
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Former members tell FOX31 she was considered and called God by her followers.
"She was the earth incarnate, she is Mother God of all creation," former member Andrew Profaci said. "She created the heaven and earth with Father God and she is it she is G-O-D, that's what she believed."

WTF is wrong with humanity? why are so many people wired to believe total bullshiat?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not a cult without drug orgies in guns.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<checks cult tenets>

Cult?  most of those are found in various mainstream religions.

/only difference is the number of followers
//she needed more apostles to evangelize her beliefs
///it's possible I play too much Civ
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The takeaway I got from all this is that mummification is a funeral option?
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So was this an actual cult or just a typical pyramid scheme multi-level marketing opportunity gone wrong. Avon, Mary Kay, lularoe, herbalife, etc
 
Rezurok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ishkur: You know what they say about cults.

You have more fun as a follower. But you make more money as a leader.


I feel like I've heard this creed before.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what I'm seeing is that there's a cult that needs a new god incarnate to worship. Are any of them hot?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
such an ordinary average song...by an ordinary average guy

Joe Walsh - Ordinary Average Guy
Youtube mLNAkPsjAEk

My friends have a Chrysler
I have a Dodge

It almost does 80
I lost my license, now I don't drive....

Life's been good to me so far.
 
phishrace
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Albino Squid [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm going to start a charismatic cult where I convince my followers to give me all of their money, in preparation for the moment of singularity.

...and then I'm going to invest it all in a Vanguard-heavy portfolio for safe-keeping so these people can't manage to give it to an actual cult leader.
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Mommy - Blue Öyster Cult
Youtube vN5pkn5L62E
 
Plissken
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"...or was a cult leader, which would be pretty decent, I must say"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Colt leader?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Albino Squid: I'm going to start a charismatic cult where I convince my followers to give me all of their money, in preparation for the moment of singularity.

...and then I'm going to invest it all in a Vanguard-heavy portfolio for safe-keeping so these people can't manage to give it to an actual cult leader.


Church of Scientology is way ahead of you.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

log_jammin: Former members tell FOX31 she was considered and called God by her followers.
"She was the earth incarnate, she is Mother God of all creation," former member Andrew Profaci said. "She created the heaven and earth with Father God and she is it she is G-O-D, that's what she believed."

WTF is wrong with humanity? why are so many people wired to believe total bullshiat?


Americans seem to be especially prone to irrational beliefs.
 
jimjays
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My mother was a high-ranking officer of a paramilitary organization: the Girl Scouts.

I'd help load leaders' cars with cookies every year, a few times chaperoned trips. It was always fun bumping into the leaders around town, seeing the looks on their friends' faces when this big hairy guy was introduced as "a fellow Girl Scout."
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They took her eyes.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ishkur: You know what they say about cults.

You have more fun as a follower. But you make more money as a leader.


You joke, right?
If your followers are having more fun, you are doing it wrong.
Or you are only a club.

You know you have a cult when you have people to take care of all of your matters for you.

/been studying cults for a while now
//trying to understand it from a behavioral perspective
///and what we can take away to better our lives, take charge more
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.