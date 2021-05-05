 Skip to content
(NBC San Diego)   Once you're fully vaccinated, are you planning on catching up on all those doctor visits you put off because of the pandemic? Well, if you get your medical care from San Diego-based Scripps Health, you might need to wait a little longer   (nbcsandiego.com) divider line
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been putting off dental work.
For me and my kids.

:(

/the one with braces is too young for vaccination
 
Buckaroo Beeblebrox
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I called to make a dental appointment the other day and was told they had one spot in June, or else the next available was in August.  Don't delay, book today.
 
PunGent
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm normally opposed to the death penalty.

But a cyberattack on a hospital?

Yeah, you just made your life MUCH less valuable to humanity.
 
