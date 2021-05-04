 Skip to content
(TwinCities.com)   Neck tattoo lady pleads not guilty to driving over graves, attempting to run down mourners at ex's funeral. Claims she was just lost on the way to Florida   (twincities.com) divider line
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Seems reasonable and predictable behavior doncha know.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
This reminds me. I miss The Smoking Gun Mughsot Roundup.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
She's so sorry that she's crying tattoos.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
D'Arcy has really really let herself go........
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Lady"?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She seems fun
 
mrparks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They seem nice.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So is that neck tattoo kinda like a "You must be this tall to ride" sign, except in the opposite direction?
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The classic goatee neck tattoo
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sometimes judging a book by it's cover actually is correct. Except I wasn't expecting her name to be Blair.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
She seems mentally stable.
 
