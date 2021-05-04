 Skip to content
 
"Grievance proceedings are typically confidential, but we know the allegations against Lin Wood that are being investigated. Why? Because he sued the state bar" and made them all public
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Nothing but the best people
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Lin Wood is an easy name for history to remember.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Plaintiff also threatened to "destroy" his former law colleagues andsaid about one of them specifically, "by the time I am through with [him], he'sgoing to wish all I had done was fark his wife." [Id., p. 32.]

Holy forkballs!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
...but did he have the mental health screen?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah that's pretty typical. The only appeal process for the state bar's decision is generally through the courts.
 
texanjeff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still can't believe this is the "hero" of the Richard Jewell Story and I watched that like a month before the election which was the first but NOT THE last time I would hear about him.

But I expected it would be.... what the hell.
 
Frizbone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, the FBI will be going after these Trump supporters and nail them as domestic terrorists which is a very good thing. It is about time that the government starts to nail these conservatives. There is no tolerance fir these kinds of people to exist.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

texanjeff: I still can't believe this is the "hero" of the Richard Jewell Story and I watched that like a month before the election which was the first but NOT THE last time I would hear about him.

But I expected it would be.... what the hell.


That story never mentions the news outlet that paid the largest settlement to Jewell. Such an interesting piece of propaganda.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I like to think I am also carrying out God's wrath.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I like to think I am also carrying out God's wrath.


Have taco bell recently?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I like to think I am also carrying out God's wrath.


Which God?

I like to pretend I'm Neptune in the bath taking out my wrath on a little toy sailboat. It's very empowering.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: The Googles Do Nothing: I like to think I am also carrying out God's wrath.

Which God?

I like to pretend I'm Neptune in the bath taking out my wrath on a little toy sailboat. It's very empowering.


We found Calvin's Fark account!
 
saywhonow
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dude, if these are gods champions, then this is either all a joke or expert level trolling.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: The Googles Do Nothing: I like to think I am also carrying out God's wrath.

Which God?

I like to pretend I'm Neptune in the bath taking out my wrath on a little toy sailboat. It's very empowering.


The Golden God.  I am untethered and my rage knows no bounds.  Now begone with you!
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Frizbone: There is no tolerance fir these kinds of people to exist.


Don't you hate when you're phone does that?  Every time I try to swipe "for" I get "fir". I've never once used the damned word, but my phone repeatedly auto-corrects/suggests/inserts it.

Meanwhile, my phone was all to fine with "Cthulu" the first time I typed it.

/ I'm into you, phone
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wow that dude is legitimately crazy and needs help.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Wow that dude is legitimately crazy and needs help.


He's either on drugs, or he seriously needs drugs.
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mr wood flew to thailand to... Have sex. With. An. Eleven. Year. Old. BOY.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

151: [Fark user image image 425x343]

Mr wood flew to thailand to... Have sex. With. An. Eleven. Year. Old. BOY.


I'm pretty sure Matt Damon is older than 11.
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: 151: [Fark user image image 425x343]

Mr wood flew to thailand to... Have sex. With. An. Eleven. Year. Old. BOY.

I'm pretty sure Matt Damon is older than 11.


I swear to God if you actually don't get the reference I'm gonna farky you with strong words. And then forget why. I'll see you in October when I ask you why I did this.
 
Brett Kavanaugh's teeth
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Lin Wood is an easy name for history to remember.


L(y)in' Wood
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: The Googles Do Nothing: I like to think I am also carrying out God's wrath.

Which God?

I like to pretend I'm Neptune in the bath taking out my wrath on a little toy sailboat. It's very empowering.


That reminds me of a Woody Allen  quote.

brainyquote.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Frizbone: There is no tolerance fir these kinds of people to exist.

Don't you hate when you're phone does that?  Every time I try to swipe "for" I get "fir". I've never once used the damned word, but my phone repeatedly auto-corrects/suggests/inserts it.

Meanwhile, my phone was all to fine with "Cthulu" the first time I typed it.

/ I'm into you, phone


wait fir it.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

texanjeff: I still can't believe this is the "hero" of the Richard Jewell Story and I watched that like a month before the election which was the first but NOT THE last time I would hear about him.

But I expected it would be.... what the hell.


The Trump curse at work, people who you thought were descent become insane when exposed to him.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He's legit insane. From the lawsuit:

f. Plaintiff declared that he was doing God's will; threatened to bring down the wrath of God; promised that Plaintiffs would be punished "at the discretion of Almighty God"; said "God Almighty told me to get you back to where you belong. Broke and essentially homeless.... You all better get onyour knees and pray to Almighty God that He now asks me to show you mercy"; threatened "I will deliver a fiery judgment against you on earth. Who the fark did you think you were dealing with? You were screwing around with me, but I was someone else in disguise. You in fact have been screwing around with God Almighty...." Plaintiff said that he would "make sure that you never
practice law again ever if you do not admit your sins, all of them by 10:30 a.m."

g. Plaintiff voiced repeated concerns about his misconduct being disclosed, as he feared it would interfere with his supposedly imminent receipt of the Presidential Medal of Freedom and appointment as the Chief Justice of
the United States Supreme Court. Plaintiff believed his appointment was forthcoming due to a prophesy he heard in a YouTube video and a conspiracy
theory that Chief Justice John Roberts would be revealed to be part of Jeffrey
Epstein's sex trafficking ring and was being blackmailed by liberals to rule in
their favor.


That's some weapons grade crazy right there.
 
