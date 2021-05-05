 Skip to content
 
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   They keep their door wide open. 🎶 Because it's meth they're toking. 🎶 The diapered kid makes his way. 🎶 Into the trailer next door. 🎶 That door wide open. 🎶   (wjactv.com) divider line
Mister Buttons
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How many days does it take until you can still have meth left but you manage to fall asleep?

5?
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Were they white?

I need to understand if they are good people who just need a little help, or if they are a part of everything that is wrong with this country.

Then I can form an opinion.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Were they white?

I need to understand if they are good people who just need a little help, or if they are a part of everything that is wrong with this country.

Then I can form an opinion.


Yeah dude duh it's meth
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
