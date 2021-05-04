 Skip to content
(Ladders)   Here are some things to say to assert your dominance over Timothy in your next meeting   (theladders.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yeah, good luck with that.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
OK Boomer.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Anytime I get a text response with "Wow" or "Nice", I know the person couldn't give two shiats about what I just wrote.

/Wow
//Nice
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

8 inches: Anytime I get a text response with "Wow" or "Nice", I know the person couldn't give two shiats about what I just wrote.

/Wow
//Nice


Wow, nice!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wtf???

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Without realizing it"
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
List of 6 obvious things not to say in a meeting, "Oops, I crapped my pants!" is suspiciously missing...
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Super-high: "wait, whut?"
 
king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My personal most irritating phrase is whenever someone begins talking to you and the first three words are, "You need to..."
 
yoyopro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh! Look!  You are finally on time"
(fark you I was always on time you just never noticed it)

"Oh wow!  Good job this time"
(fark you, I always did a good job all the time, you just never noticed it)

Bertuccio: "Without realizing it"

(fark you, you just never realized it before)
<thank you Bertuccio>
 
yoyopro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These phrases are all known as the "backhanded compliment", also known as the passive aggressive form of praise.
It is something that I have noticed to be prevalent in the upper management offices at most workplaces I have ever been.   They will be rewarded, eventually.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Buzzwords.

Don't ever say buzzwords.

And say things that imply you know something when you don't. Just farking say, "I don't know" and if it's your job to know, follow it up with, "But I will find out"
 
flemardo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

8 inches: Anytime I get a text response with "Wow" or "Nice", I know the person couldn't give two shiats about what I just wrote.

/Wow
//Nice


Ah.
 
TFerWannaBe [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Buzzwords.

Don't ever say buzzwords.

And say things that imply you know something when you don't. Just farking say, "I don't know" and if it's your job to know, follow it up with, "But I will find out"


I hate the term "socialize" as in to share a message. I get it but it always sounds like so much bullshiat.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TFerWannaBe: dyhchong: Buzzwords.

Don't ever say buzzwords.

And say things that imply you know something when you don't. Just farking say, "I don't know" and if it's your job to know, follow it up with, "But I will find out"

I hate the term "socialize" as in to share a message. I get it but it always sounds like so much bullshiat.


Thankfully I've never heard that one. I farking hate dealing with salespeople, marketing people and customer service people who have mountains of customer service skills but no product knowledge.

They're apparently all trained in, "Pretend you know everything" and "Use these terms to sounds knowledgeable without actually knowing something". And it's a thousand times worse when you intimately know the product they're pretending to know.

Someone, somewhere must lap that shiat up because they never seem to stop to think, "That only made the people I'm talking to angry. Maybe I should stop doing that" and it just wastes everyone's time and pisses of customers.
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You should nev... ALWAYS go full Manbeast.
Manbeast Returns - 1999 Ep08
Youtube H5ud1oB4ei4
(nsfw language)
 
orbister
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Second, it invalidates and criticizes the other person's work, idea, presentation, etc."

We have reached peak millennial.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
IMHO, the worst thing anyone can do is interrupt. Articles like this point out what you shouldn't say and suggest what you should say instead, but never mention that you should let people finish their sentences. Sometimes the best way to be professional and respectful is to keep your pie hole shut and wait for your turn.
 
