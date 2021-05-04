 Skip to content
 
(TMZ)   Known pervert and molester says he's too famous to flee and wants out on bail
    Josh Duggar  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Infamous....the word he wants to use is infamous
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA NO
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Who?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Weirdo from weirdo family likes getting weird with little kids, and his own sisters. Weirdo.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Rot in hell ...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Tracking chip and freedom to shoot on sight if he leaves prison.
Just use the fleeing felon excuse.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Honestly, I wouldn't be able to name him if I saw him.  He looks like every other doughy, creepy white Christian hick.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Let him go home to be round kids?


NOPE
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just like Roman Polanski
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Matt Gaetz is walking around out there, perving up the place. Why not me?"
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't understand why so many people in his circle have fallen over themselves so hard to stop him being punished, and no one seems to want to stop any girls from getting hurt. It feels like it doesn't matter what he does to how many victims as long as he's free to do it. Bizarre.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That there are vulnerable children in his home is reason enough for him not to be.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if JD is one of the 400,000 registered members of the pedo darkweb site that got busted recently?

/lock 'em up
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throw his fat ass in genpop. His face won't be recognizable for long.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No offense, but he looks like the average Farker. He could blend in anywhere.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Infamous....the word he wants to use is infamous


In-Famous?
Youtube egLjBsK9K8o
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline is the Libertarian Bear's message to the Fark mods since his social media ban. He and Trump and hanging out at Mara-Pedo.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would set a court clogging precedent:

"I'm too famous recognizable to be a flight risk!!!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about no. Rot in jail and then rot in prison you vile scumbag.
 
Samyaza
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Il take Bill. Clinton for a 1000 alex
 
Trucker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You know something Josh?  That "19 kids and counting" thing isn't supposed to be about your sex life.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Samyaza: Il take Bill. Clinton for a 1000 alex


Slick Willie prefers fuller figured full-grown women.

If you have questions, ask your Mom.
 
princhester
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I know nothing of this case.  Has he been convicted of anything?  I mean by a real court, not the court of public opinion?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What's that saying about any press is good press?
 
Memoryalpha
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm surprised he hasn't hanged himself in his cell yet, or slipped in the shower, or fallen back onto a shiv forty-seven times.  He must be living a charmed life.
 
Vern
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

princhester: I know nothing of this case.  Has he been convicted of anything?  I mean by a real court, not the court of public opinion?


Well, he did admit to molesting two of his younger sisters when he was a teenager. And he was forgiven by God. So he must've cleaned up his life, right?

The federal government doesn't just spend two and a half years investigating someone for child porn for no reason.
 
borg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Looking forward to "19 Shiv stab wounds and counting" submissions in the very near future.
 
Morgenstern
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: It would set a court clogging precedent:

"I'm too famous recognizable to be a flight risk!!!"

[Fark user image image 425x391]


There was a guy who had similar tattoos that worked at the 7-11 near where I lived in college.

Super nice guy though.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

princhester: I know nothing of this case.  Has he been convicted of anything?  I mean by a real court, not the court of public opinion?


Well, he didn't get convicted when his father told the Arkansas state police he was molesting little girls when he was a teenager, but he will probably be convicted for all the child porn they caught him with.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

princhester: I know nothing of this case.  Has he been convicted of anything?  I mean by a real court, not the court of public opinion?


Oh no, all we have is eyewitness testimony: like Boy Dugger himself.
Are you suggesting he might've falsely claimed he was a kiddie toucher?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He looks like any other pervert who'd be accused of taking upskirt pics of girls at Wal-mart.

Hold him without bail.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
While I know who he is by name, that crazy religious guy who molests children, I wouldn't recognize him on the street, and I think that is most of us.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Uchiha_Cycliste: I don't understand why so many people in his circle have fallen over themselves so hard to stop him being punished, and no one seems to want to stop any girls from getting hurt. It feels like it doesn't matter what he does to how many victims as long as he's free to do it. Bizarre.

It helps if you stop thinking of females as people.

If a female child is molested by a male in this cult, it is the female child's fault for leading him to sin. Even if said female is a baby. Naughty, tempting baby. Poor, mislead boy/man.

I wish I were kidding. I'm not, though.


It's even more basic than that. It's just raw denial.

You know he would never, NEVER do such a thing, not our Joshy. It just isn't possible. Someone must have planted that filth on his computer. It was probably someone who hates Joshy. OH LORD, why is our sweet, innocent Joshy being so unfairly persecuted! Why, Lord, why?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He isn't attractive.  Rule number one, be attractive!
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: I don't understand why so many people in his circle have fallen over themselves so hard to stop him being punished, and no one seems to want to stop any girls from getting hurt. It feels like it doesn't matter what he does to how many victims as long as he's free to do it. Bizarre.


It's almost like to Christians women have zero value save for their various openings.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I wouldn't put it past his family and the people in their faith to try and hide him if he's let out on bail.
 
