(CBC)   Okay people, let's review: Reading advice on the Internet does not automatically qualify it as a GOOD advice   (cbc.ca) divider line
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That will remove any pesky fish from that waterway
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: That will remove any pesky fish from that waterway


Mmmmm fish fry
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Do you see any moss on those rooftops?

No?

It worked.

Oh wait, and there are consequences. Yeah, that part wasn't on the internet.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is this the thread where we post our best advice?

You can fertilize your lawn with used motor oil.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
